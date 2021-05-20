Kaden Coziar: “Build a network of deep relationships”

I used to coach people on how to grow their own e-commerce business.. before I would have to buy ads to get leads.. Once I wrote a book on the subject, leads would buy themselves into my business. Anyone who has written a book can tell you that the best customers are ones who have read your whole work and chose to do business with you.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kaden Coziar.

Kaden is a 26 year old entrepreneur in the education space.. He has has several successful e-commerce businesses selling physical and digital products and service. He currently owns an Amazon Book Publishing Marketing business and online blog.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

Absolutely! Tony Robbins, Tim Ferris, Grant Cardone, Simon Sinek, Oprah.. Most of the people I’ve ever looked up to have written at least one book.. The more I watched people who had successful businesses, the more I realized they all have written books! At first, I wasn’t sure if the books made them successful, or if they wrote the book because of their success, but the idea that I should write a book was always in the back of my mind. Several months passed and I had published my first self published book on how to do e-commerce. Funny, and Sadly the book flopped! It was a great book but what I learned was that a great book isn’t enough. You need a sales strategy to get your books to sell and grow your business for you. I’ve gone on to publish several books that also offer a backend offer with conversation rates as high as 13% at times.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

After my first book flopped it hurt.. but the pivotal moment for me came after I rewrote and relaunched my book for the second time. The pivotal moment was seeing my first sale on my KDP sales dashboard! A random stranger on the internet trusted my expertise enough to buy from me. I knew I could sell one I could sell hundreds or even hundreds of thousands..

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

Me and my wife are actually working on a new project. We’re both finishing a book to grow her photography business! I’ve always loved writing, my wife has always loved photography so this was perfect for both of us.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

My best selling book is on how to start a successful e-commerce business, but the most influential part of the book is the first 1/5th of the book dedicated to the mindset of a successful person.

Ill share a moment out of my new photography book..

“I’ll never forget the moment I realized we were on our way to living our dream.. We were on our way to a photoshoot. As we were driving on the mountain highway I suddenly realized a pull off where a broken down car was sitting. As we passed the car I realized this was the exact spot my car had broken down just a few months earlier…

In those earlier days I was driving an old beater. I was concerned with how I’d make it, I was recently engaged and in love, but broke as a joke. I had often felt fearful and lost. But that day as we passed that car on the way to a photoshoot for our client, I realized we were about to get paid more from that one photoshoot than I had in my entire bank account when my car had broken down in that exact spot. As we passed I thought to myself “what a difference a few months can make!””

The genius of my books hasn’t come from the tactics I share, but simply from the fact that they knew someone out there believes in them and has done it before.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

To launch a book you need the ability to build relationships, sell and persist.

For one of my book launches I messaged well over a hundred audience owners in the market. I complimented them on their work and asked them if they would like a copy of my upcoming book. Many accepted and I shipped the books to them. I asked for nothing. I simply wanted to give value.. This is how relationships are built. Give first. Later many of these people loved the book and helped me promote it for the book launch later. The ability to build relationships with the right people in the right way is key to launching a book.

It’s also important to be able to sell.. if you aren’t sold on your book nobody else will be. With everything you do you are selling.. whether it’s hiring someone to create your cover, or networking, or writing the description.. everything is sales.

Finally it’s important to persist. This may be the most important. At some point, almost everyone has the desire to write a book.. but few actually end up writing one, and even less end up having a book that sells over 1,000 copies.. It all comes down to being able to persist in the face of rejection and face adversity with optimism.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

I used to coach people on how to grow their own ecommerce business.. before I would have to buy ads to get leads.. Once I wrote a book on the subject, leads would buy themselves into my business. Anyone who has written a book can tell you that the best customers are ones who have read your whole work and chose to do business with you.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

This answer goes deeper than what meets the surface. After I wrote my first book, which didn’t sell a copy, I learned skills that were more valuable than money. I learned a great deal of how to optimize my time. I also was able to learn more about my own mind. You can take away all the money I’ve made from my books, but the experiences can’t be taken back. Financially speaking, its been a great way to get hungry leads for my business without having to spend money to get those leads.. My book has had conversion rates as high as 13% go on to be my clients and take the next step in buying my video training.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

I always knew reviews are important, but the more I sell books the more I realize reviews is probably the top factor in selling books. This is why its important to grow a “launch team” when you release a book, the launch team will be there to get you initial sales and reviews of your book. Since you don’t have access to any of your buyers info, Its also smart to have a freebie in the beginning of your book in exchange for their email. This will allow you to grow your audience outside amazon, and allow you to grow your launch team.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

For me my own bias is going to get in the way. I love writing books, but even more, I love the marketing, promotion and spread of my ideas. I would say get competent enough where you know the process of what it takes to get a good selling book, then if you want you can outsource it. The main place where I would include an expert is in the cover creation process. This is personal for me as well as other authors. I’ve had about half my covers made for me and the other half I have made myself. I would love to make all of them but I lack the talent. As in all things, focus and grow your talents and hire an expert where you lack..

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. First and before all else, write a quality book and put your best self out there. Good ideas naturally spread. If you bring your true authentic self and make your best product, you will naturally attract people like you and see success. And of course, raving 5 Star reviews will follow a quality product. BONUS TIP: to find your best performing cover, test different cover variations by running Facebook ads. Whichever ad gets most clicks on Facebook will perform better once your book is live. Using this strategy, you can also test your title and other elements of your book to have it filed in when it goes live.

2. For maximum ROI, build a business outside of just your books. Russell Brunson has built a 9 figure business centered on his books bringing in his clients. When you do it this way, it allows you to put more money into marketing your books which will bring in more revenue more quickly. Having a best selling book is awesome, but having that best selling book backed by a business can be not just life changing, but generational wealth.

3. To get good reviews, ask. In my books I always say, “if at any point you felt empowered or inspired by what has been taught, all I ask is a review of your thoughts on amazon, good or bad.” Sometimes people simply don’t think to leave a review, sometimes all you need to do is ask, and better yet to make it easy for them, if it’s a kindle version with a clickable link to the review page.

4. To promote your book, build a network of deep relationships. You first need to know who your customer is and where they go online. Which email lists, YouTube, Instagram Facebook pages etc.. do they subscribe to? Find the owners of the audiences and start serving the and building a relationship. So many influencers get people asking for stuff every day, but very few people give just to build a relationship first. I was able to land my first promotion from an influencer sponsored on ABC, simply because I gave them a free copy of my book. Make a list of your top 5 people you would want to promote your product. Then just serve them, buy their stuff, comment on their videos, send them your book. And simply ask, if you like what is inside, all I ask is a shoutout or guest appearance on your medium of choice. Standout by serving.

5. Learn amazon ads. At first I thought I knew how to run ads on amazon because of the simplicity of the AMS platform. I was wrong. The depth of amazon ads goes beyond what the average beginner thinks. You need to approach ads on amazon as a scientist as well as an artist. This goes too deep to explain here, there could be a whole course dedicated to running ads, but it all comes down to testing new variations daily. I always start with advertising with related books, then by keyword, then I toggle with the bid price, then daily budget. The best advertisers are those that do the most test to see what works.

I wish you luck and hope you know you are not alone as you go about spreading your work.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Checkout my main website at thebloggingceo.com where I teach writers to grow their writing and marketing skills.

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.