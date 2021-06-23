Kadeem One: “Be kind”

Be kind. Like literally that’s it. Be kind to people. The late Maya Angelou stated, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” If you are kind to people they will remember that feeling and will want to work with you and reach out to you, like in my case above with the referrals.

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kadeem One.

Kadeem is a meditation teacher, energy healer, holistic wellness practitioner and inspirational speaker. He has helped people gain an overall better quality of life through his skills and expertise. He is the director of his eponymous wellness practice where he offers group workshops and one-on-one sessions with individuals whom are truly interested in “living their best life” oppose to just saying it.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

Sure! I was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. I lived a majority of my life in East New York, a section of Brooklyn that at one point was considered to be the “murder capital of the world”. During my life’s formative years my mother raised me with assistance from my aunt and grandmother. These women were my rock and just like Charlie’s Angels, I considered them to be Kadeem’s Angels. Eventually my father came back into the picture and although he was addicted drugs and came in and out of my life, I believe he did the best that he knew how with his available bandwidth in helping to raise me.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I grew up in a Christian household, so church was an important part of my life growing up. The organization that made a significant impact on me growing up was the St. Paul’s Community Baptist Church in Brooklyn that was under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Johnny Ray Youngblood. It was there in which I was introduced to not just a church community, but a church family, many of whom I am still in contact with today. It was there in which I was also able to learn more about my culture, understand how to live life as a black man in America and explore my talents in the performing arts.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

“Making a difference” is just that, making a difference. It means that something changes or is “different” after someone or a group of people interact with a something. Now the word “difference” though is neutral. So the difference making can be positive or negative, however most people use it in the affirmative. Now if we look beyond my deep analysis of the phrase (English was my favorite academic subject in school!) I would say if you can leave a place, situation or person better than when you found it or them, that is making a true difference.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

Wow, “world” is a big word! But if you change the life of one person, I believe that seemingly microcosmic act can have macrocosmic benefits. So sure — to answer your question, what change am I trying to make in the world? For me it is all about raising the energetic vibration and consciousness of others. I call this “upgrading the light” of others as I believe we are beings of light. Some lights may shine brighter than others due to life circumstances and that’s where I come in. I help to make others light shine brighter in the world so that they can feel good and truly live their best lives.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Back in college I was a dance major and in the first two weeks of my freshman year, I sustained a dance injury that prevented me from dancing for the rest of the semester. I went to various doctors and specialists and no one could help me overcome the pain I was feeling. So one day my mother who happened to be learning energy healing at the time decided to do some work with me. After 45-minutes with her doing what she did, the pain was gone. I was like, “What did you do?” This started my quest into holistic wellness. Since then I have trained and have certifications in energy healing, hypnotherapy, aromatherapy, meditation and sound therapy. I have literally seen the benefits of what this work does for others in helping relieve them of their mental, emotional, spiritual and physical suffering. This drives my passion to push the work I do forward.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

There wasn’t quite an “aha moment” for me. I have always been a person that if I had an idea, I would just do it. I did that when I handmade my first lotion back in elementary school. I did that when I became an Avon representative in 2008. I did that when I started my dance company over 10 years ago. I did that when I self produced a meditation album in 2020. I did that when I wrote a book and self published it this year. You get the picture! Long story short, my nature is to do things that resonate with me. However what I will say is that if something is on my mind consistently and I notice opportunities for that thing continuously pop up around me, it is something I must do. This is the Universe’s way of saying, “get it done”!

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

My number one step is to get started. Like literally, just get started! Things don’t have to be perfect when you start. It’s called a start for a reason and not a finish. You just have to jump in and do it! So that was my first step in starting my business, just actually deciding to start it. Secondly, I created a website. There is a saying that says, “if isn’t online, then it didn’t happen”. So in order for your business to “happen” in the eyes of others, create a website. A website also gives you a sense of credibility. Lastly, tell everybody and their momma! When I started my business I posted it on social media, sent out emails and texted people to let them know I was doing something new. My family, friends and acquaintances were a good way to test things out in my business and get the kinks out before I rolled stuff out to complete strangers. Although family, friends and acquaintances are a good jumping off point they will most likely not be your continuous customers. So it is important to keep making connections with others to get your business out into the world.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Not sure if this is an interesting story or more so of an interesting happening. I had a full time job in the arts as a dance teacher and choreographer up until October 2019. Around that time I decided that I needed to move into the holistic wellness full-time as I was initially doing it as a way to volunteer and give back to communities. It was my choice to make about ninety percent of my work virtual so I could work from home but still meet with people as needed. Then 2020 happened! The whole world was at a standstill. However my work didn’t skip a beat since I started virtual anyway. I actually saw an increase in business as people needed my services especially during the heat of the pandemic. The move to make my business virtual around October 2019 was one that was led from intuition. I believe although it is good to stick with the facts and figures in business, there is still something that intuition can tell you that facts and figures cannot. Always follow that inner sense and feeling over external ones.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

The funniest mistake that happened when first started out had to do with someone who thought they knew my business better than I did and I let that get to me. Their harsh words and criticisms made me second guess my decision on starting my business and I feared that I would be looked at negatively. However, once I realized that I shouldn’t let others or outside influences determine my self worth or that of my business, I became better. I learned that lesson. So now when I look back at that experience I laugh with delight in thinking that I could let someone else, and someone I hardly knew at that, determine the direction and worth of my business.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I did! There is a community and non-profit in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn called Bailey’s Cafe. They do programming for intergenerational black populations in wellness, arts and culture. They have been some of the most staunch supporters of my work. The director of the organization and friend, Stefanie, has just been wonderful in sharing my work with those who need it and also allowing me to hold workshops and to see clients in the space. My other friends at Bailey’s Cafe such as Marienne, Ramona, Brittany and others have believed in my work, sometimes more than I have myself. They also allow me the room and space to be myself fully. And for that I am deeply grateful.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I won’t say his real name, so let’s call him Jake. Jake came to me as he was trying to get hired at a job. He tried to interview at several other companies, seven to be exact, and once attending the final round of interviews he always “choked” and did horribly. He received assistance from three different interview coaches on this matter who offered their advice on what he should do. But nothing worked. When he approached me, I was his last hope.

After meeting with Jake and realizing that what he was facing was not the ability to interview well, but rather an issue on overcoming low self-esteem and unworthiness, I did a series of exercises with him to help him. After 45-minutes of working with him, I felt that he was in a good shape to interview successfully for his eighth opportunity at a new organization. This interview was happening the next day. In about two weeks time I received a text message from Jake stating that he was hired for that job he interviewed for and would be earning a six figure salary.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

One, believe that there is more to life than what meets the eye. We all believe in things that are physically in front of us. However there are many more layers to us and the Universe besides the physical aspect. Believe in that and life will change for the better as we know it.

Two, look beyond western medicine. Western medicine is great, but it just looks at the physical causes of issues. Western medicine needs to be complemented with other wellness modalities in order to help people heal at the root cause of issues oppose to offering band-aids by just fixing symptoms. Once we tap into what is beyond the physical realm to help people heal, we can truly permanently heal the world…and make it a better place, for you and for me and the entire human race. Thanks Michael Jackson for those lyrics!

Three, treat others the same way you treat those you love. If you love your mother, would you cat call her if you saw her walking on the street? If you love your brother, would you sign a bill to send him to war? If you love your grandmother, would you kick her out the house she was living in for over 40 years due to redlining? If we looked at each situation and each decision being made as if it involved someone we loved, we would all think and move throughout the world differently and more effectively.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

Number one, I wish someone told me that networking was an important part of the work. The saying, “It’s not what you know, but who you know” is wrong. It should actually be, “It’s not what you know, but who knows you”. I have come to realize that the majority of the work I receive come through referrals. I don’t have to go after them or chase them. Some of these referrals are through people that I haven’t spoken to many years. I But they remembered me.

Number two, be kind. Like literally that’s it. Be kind to people. The late Maya Angelou stated, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” If you are kind to people they will remember that feeling and will want to work with you and reach out to you, like in my case above with the referrals.

Number three, not everyone will like you or what you have to offer. And that’s okay! Don’t pay attention to the people who don’t like your work. But focus on the ones that do. If you spend your time focusing on those who don’t like you and you keep grinding on that, you will never have enough energy to take care of those who do like your work. I remember I had one lady come to me and inquire about my services at an event and after about ten seconds into the conversation, she put up her index fingers in the cross sign and had them pointed towards me as she ran away. Now I could have really taken that to heart and got really upset. But I actually laughed and turned around to the next person who desired my services…although I was tempted to run after her with my eyes crossed and tongue out while grumbling and grunting towards her. But I didn’t want to invest my energy into that, even for some giggles. I decided not to give her my time of day. You should do the same for these kinds of folks as well.

Number four, be yourself. Can’t no one be you, expect for you. So be yourself. Don’t feel like you have to be someone else or fit into a mold. If that’s what you are doing, you are in the wrong profession and will begin to lose the truth of yourself as you keep doing this. Oprah Winfrey mentioned that when she first started her career in journalism, she used to do everything like Barbara Walters — she would speak like Barbara, nod her head like Barbara, cross her legs like Barbara. But it wasn’t until she made a mistake live on the air doing her Barbara impersonation she did realize that, although she admired Barbara Walters, she didn’t have to be her. She could be herself and be okay. And we all know that Oprah is doing more than just okay. She is living the life!

Number five, follow your Spirit no matter what. Whether you call this your intuition, a gut feeling, a coincidental knowing, follow it. It is there to guide us when we need it. Oprah Winfrey, as you can tell at this point whom I love, calls this your inner GPS. It is there to help guide you down your own path in life. The keywords here are your own. Can’t no one else go down this path for you: Not your mother, father, teacher, pastor, mentor, no one! These folks may offer you advice to help you or offer their concerns, but ultimately you know what is best for you. Take in what others say to you if it resonates. If it doesn’t then just simply reply, “thank you” and do what you have to in order to live your life and do what you need to do for your business. I used to watch Project Runway with my grandmother back when she was living in the physical body and there would be episodes in which Tim Gunn, one of the coaches on the show would look at the designers clothing and offer his advice before it hit the runway. Usually whenever Tim suggested the designers do any sort of changes to their creations, the designers would go back and make these adjustments to their designs at the last minute. Sometimes it was a hit with the judges and other times, not so much. I remember one episode in particular in which Tim gave his advice to a designer before the clothing was sent before the judges. Unlike other designers who changed their designs based off Tim’s critique, this particular designer decided not to and went with their original design. When the design was presented before the judges, they loved it. That particular design wound up winning the challenge. Now imagine what would have happened if that designer changed their design based off what Tim said. This goes to show, even so called “experts” sometimes get it wrong. So follow your own sense of self and Spirit. Always.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Find your passion and then use it to uplift and encourage others. People are hurting all throughout the world. People need what you are offering, especially if you are doing good and helping others feel good about themselves. So find your passion and then use it to be a blessing to others.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are a few. But my number one person of course is Oprah Winfrey. She is the only successful person in business I know of that mentions that her Spirit and intuition has guided her to be as successful as she is in life. I would want to meet her as I am all about being guided by the Spirit as well. I would like to also ask her when she decided to make decisions based off intuition versus off of the external happenings. I also hear that she gives good hugs and as someone who gives good hugs myself, so I’m told, I would want to hug her to see if it is true!

How can our readers follow you online?

They can find me on most social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok) under @KadeemOne. In addition to that I am a meditation teacher on the app Insight Timer, wrote a book, host a podcast and do other things regarding wellness! They can find out more at Linktr.ee/KadeemOne.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

Thanks so much. Wishing you the same!