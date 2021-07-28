Kaarel Kotkas of Veriff: “Navigating advice from others”

…Navigating advice from others. I talk to many people to learn their viewpoint on a certain topic or issue, but I always make the final decision myself. I have learned that advice always favors the giver, so that’s something important to keep in mind as a young entrepreneur.

As a part of our series called “My Life as a TwentySomething Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kaarel Kotkas.

Kaarel is the strategic thinker and visionary behind Veriff. In 2018, Nordic Business Report named him one of the 25 most influential young entrepreneurs in Northern Europe. He keeps Veriff’s growing team one step ahead of fraud and competition in the dynamic world of online identification. With plenty of energy and enthusiasm, he encourages the Veriff team to stand for honesty in the digital world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

Growing up on a farm on a small island in Estonia, I had an early and unique start as an entrepreneur. As a teenager in school, I began my career by co-founding an online temp firm in 2013, followed by an electronics firm in 2015. I then founded my current company Veriff that same year at the age of 20, and here we are.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

One of my first big learning experiences with Veriff was when we gave ourselves the first free weekend in almost a year since starting the company. On that Friday evening, we did a bug-fix that unfortunately took down our monitoring capabilities and we didn’t notice our service shutting itself down on Saturday morning. Then, come Monday at 7am the CEO of our biggest customer called me to tell me that Veriff is down and resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in lost revenue for them. He asked to meet with me that morning at their office to “have a look at the contract together.”

We got Veriff back up and running right away, and I took a ride to their office, buying a bottle of whiskey along the way. We met with their CEO and chairman, both who welcomed me at the main entrance. “Kaarel, so what do you have to say?” they asked. I was transparent, described what happened and handed over the bottle of whiskey that they could enjoy that evening before calling it a day.

I was afraid of what was going to happen, and that this could be the end of Veriff because we had nothing on our balance sheet to compensate for it. Then the CEO told me, “Kaarel, if I have to decide between two partners — one that hasn’t had any challenges before with their service, and another who has had challenges but solved them quickly and in an honorable manner — I always choose the second one for long-term success, because things happen and you don’t know how the first one will react.”

We ended the meeting, shook hands and went back to our work. I just learned a lesson of a lifetime and it still guides me to this day.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Unlike other IDV solution providers, Veriff was founded in Estonia — the birthplace of digital identity — with a mission of reestablishing trust online and the belief that online identity verification can be more secure than face-to-face verification. I was first exposed to the challenges surrounding identity verification early on in my childhood while living on an island. Being online was the only way to communicate with the rest of the world, and also the only way to buy goods that your local shop didn’t offer. The payment solutions I dealt with online asked to verify that I was 18 years old while setting up a debit account. I was not at the time, and was alarmed by how easy it was to change the date of my birth on my documentation to confirm the payment.

While I do not condone this behavior, I am grateful for the pivotal moment that planted the seed for Veriff. To this day, we are in pursuit of 100% accurate identity verification to solve the evolving problems surrounding online trust. Veriff has the strongest identity verification service available online. Our innovative technology leverages more than 1,000 data points to give transparent responses and provide security and trust for businesses. While others in the space have focused on document data extraction and lightweight verifications, Veriff offers the most accurate online identity verification service with its video-first approach that expands the reach of its service capabilities across sectors and use cases. Its objective, AI-powered decision engine utilizes machine learning to analyze more than 9,500 variations of government-issued IDs from over 190 countries in 36 different languages.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’m grateful for the founders and companies solving big problems globally. As I mentioned, Veriff was founded in Estonia, a country where the likes of Skype, (Transfer)Wise and Pipedrive were born and have shown us what’s possible at scale. They’ve been a great example for all of us.

I also owe everything to our Veriff team. They’ve helped me so much along the way and are a crucial part of Veriff’s success today. I could not have done any of it without our team.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

Veriff announced our 69 million dollars Series B funding round this past spring, so we have been busy expanding our reach in the U.S. and continuing to advance our technology with new tools like our recent Anti-Money Laundering (AML) product release. We’ve also had a series of new exciting partnerships including Monese, HeyTrade and Modularbank, with more coming down the pipeline over the next few months.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’m grateful to be a part of a company that is using its technology to solve the crisis of online fraud by detecting fraudulent activity before it begins — protecting our customers and ultimately saving them both money and time. Every day brings us one step closer to a safer online environment, with the hopes of one day fully solving the crisis of digital fraud.

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

The Little Prince. I’ve read it in 5 different languages, and have taken away different lessons every time I’ve read it.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “TwentySomething founder”. Please share an example or story for each

You are doing everything for the first time. As a young founder, you likely don’t have much experience founding a company, so you need to figure things out yourself. When I started to put together Veriff’s core team, I brought in leaders who, for example, had been a part of building the Estonian unicorns Skype and (Transfer)Wise, and had some of the history and experience I lacked.

Navigating advice from others. I talk to many people to learn their viewpoint on a certain topic or issue, but I always make the final decision myself. I have learned that advice always favors the giver, so that’s something important to keep in mind as a young entrepreneur.

You need to take risks. This is intimidating, but bear in mind that the amplitude of wins and losses gets bigger with time as the company grows. I have always encouraged youngsters to try out new ideas, build their own startups to learn about themselves, and have the courage to take risks at an early age. As long as you have a roof over your head (even if it’s at your parents’ house), you have one less thing to worry about.

Thinking big from the start. In retrospect, I should have taken Veriff global sooner than I did. I founded Veriff in 2015 and our global expansion took off after we graduated from Y Combinator in 2018. At the accelerator, I realized that Veriff has to expand beyond Estonia, and the Baltic and the Nordic countries. Otherwise, we would not be able to scale and take the company to a new level.

Continuing to hire people you can learn from. I’ve learned so much more from my team while building Veriff, and continue to raise the bar for new hires as we grow.

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty year old who is looking to found a business?

You can’t do it alone. I personally enjoy doing things alone, and relying on myself to get things done in order to receive quick feedback. However, I quickly realized that if you want to succeed, you can’t wear all the hats. There aren’t more than 24 hours in a day, and you need a team to make things happen.

You need to like what you do. This one may seem obvious, but it helps to have a true passion behind your business and to maintain a positive attitude. Founding a business is challenging, and if things don’t go the way you originally planned, you’ll find a way to make it work if your passion remains intact.

Nerves are good. If you’re nervous, you’re doing something right. You should never feel like you know everything and you should be pushing to constantly learn — that’s how you grow.

Create your own luck. Luck can be created by putting yourself in the right place at the right time. There will be many times where you will find yourself in the wrong place at the wrong time, but you have to keep working and learning until you create your own luck.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I would have to say Richard Branson. It’s very impressive that he recently went to space, and more importantly he’s an example that mediocracy won’t get us anywhere, and to always go after new records!

