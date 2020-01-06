Log In/Sign Up
Justin Sides Jr. Advises Young Entrepreneurs On How To Avoid Stress And Live A Success-filled Life.

Learn New Ways To Beat Stress And Avoid Burnout

By

Justin Sides Jr is a young entrepreneur and CEO of blue marketing agency, a firm that helps individuals and brokerages achieve their goals and scale their brand. 

In this article, Justin shares insight into how he’s been able to cope with the stress of being an entrepreneur and achieve success.

Pushing through anxiety

Justin acknowledges that anxiety tends to affect people a great deal by making them give in to panic and see the worst in situations. Being a patient person, he’s never had problems with his anxiety levels and rarely overthinks. 

Justin has cultivated the habit of telling apart what is unimportant from that which is, and as a result of this, he can arrange things in the order of priority.

All-round success tips

“Unlocking your true potential takes a huge leap of faith. If you truly believe you can do something, go all-in with it. Don’t stop at the advice of someone who hasn’t made it. That includes your parents, friends, and other family members. They all want the best for you, but a lot of the time, that’s the worst advice you can receive.” Justin states. 

A significant reason why many people do not make it past their current positions is lining out the wrong goals. He believes that documenting your goals and finding out the ways that you need to achieve them is paramount in starting your journey. On his desk at home, Justin has a sticky note that says, “I will reach $500K per month”.

Avoiding fatigue

Locking yourself in a room, disregarding the expectations of people, and concentrating solely on your goals will help you in narrowing your attention on what is essential. 

He identifies that people sometimes expect approval and that social media has become a contributing factor. You should try as much as you can to rid yourself of it. Justin is consistent with learning, and he surrounds himself with people who are goal-driven, giving him the right motivation.

Plans for growth and success

Every day, Justin makes it routine to acquire and apply new knowledge. The knowledge might come from a variety of sources, including books, the internet, and many more. He has plans to write books on his journey and speak on a large platform to thousands of people.

The Drive To Move Forward

Justin does not enjoy being a slave to salary, and he has learned to live life humbly. His major motivation is recognizing suffering and knowing all that is required for him to become successful.

Chukwuma Agugbue, Copywriter at Naijablogguy

I've always had a knack for storytelling!
Hi there, I'm Chukwuma Agugbue. I'm a copywriter and, a blogger.
I Interview individuals who've achieved some sort of success in their field- Actively building a knowledge base for Millenials

