Justin Lake Of Skyllful: “Measure and continue to improve based on the data”

Measure and continue to improve based on the data. Too often companies build a “business case” for their initiatives that is used to justify the investment and then never revisit it again. Make sure you have things in your business you can actually measure.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Justin Lake, co-founder and chief executive officer of Skyllful.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, Lake has deep expertise in mobile technology and field deployments as well as decades of experience working with frontline workers. Lake designed the framework for Skyllful’s mobile DAP that provides on-device, on-demand training through scenario-based simulations. He previously worked in the wireless carrier space and hardware and managed services.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I consider myself a second-generation mobile enthusiast because my father was also deeply engaged in the mobile tech space, which provided inspiration to me early in life. I began my career in the paging business (yes, “beepers”) and am generally curious about all tech innovation, but there’s something special about how mobile technology empowers humans in work and in life that I find particularly fascinating.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

I began my career in sales and was on track to being the first employee to receive a particular sales award in the first 90 days. A key executive in the company asked me how I was progressing and I said “it was a done deal”. Unfortunately, the final sale in the quarter that would have earned the recognition fell through at the last minute. It was a humbling lesson I was fortunate to learn early in my career. Let’s just say I have a different definition of a “done deal” now.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There have been so many positive influences in my personal and professional development it’s hard to pick just one. The people who have been most influential are those who saw things in me that I didn’t see in myself. I’ve never been short on energy, but my best mentors helped me channel that energy to activities that were most productive and leveraged my unique abilities the most.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Disruptive Products to Mainstream Customers by Geoffrey Moore has challenged me to focus. In business you can’t be everything to everyone. Innovative startups, in particular, need to be careful about trying to solve too many problems and instead focus on one thing they can solve awesomely. What makes this challenging is that problem solvers can’t help but see opportunities for improvement. Crossing the Chasm reminds me that we must be deliberate and accept that saying NO to some opportunities really means saying YES again to your primary niche.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

When we started Skyllful, we set out to improve the lives of IT implementation teams by reducing the cost and complexity of training frontline workers. We learned very quickly that frontline workers needed help. Digital transformation, while positive in so many ways, is actually causing stress and anxiety for many people on the receiving end of this innovation. We’ve been fortunate to meet many of the men and women in these roles and realized that Skyllful was playing a part in reducing the burden of tech adoption for them. The impact with the frontline team members is far greater than we ever realized was possible. That has caused us to pursue a dual-mission that includes improving the quality of life for frontline workers and ensuring their success in their roles.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Our innovation focus for 2021 and early 2022 is all about improving automation of our systems for developing training content for mobile. Skyllful already provides a best-in-class experience for the frontline team members. We’ve set out to remove as much friction as possible in the content creation phase so more companies can bring simulation training to their frontline workers.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Unfortunately, I think the term “digital transformation” has become watered down. It seems virtually all tech projects are deemed “transformative,” but that’s far from reality. For me, digital transformation means using technology to challenge the ways your company is conducting its fundamental business operations. On a practical level that means looking at the most critical parts of your business, examining where the most pressing problems exist, and then evaluating if — and what — technology can be applied to solve those challenges.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

I may be biased because of the industries and customers we serve, but my belief is that organizations with large frontline workforces have incredible opportunities for digital transformation. Having worked in the mobile technology space for more than two decades, I can honestly say that for as much progress has been made in empowering deskless workers with technology, digital innovation for the so-called “knowledge worker” category lags behind. The reality is that our frontline workers are also “knowledge workers,” they just happen to be of the deskless variety. So if we truly believe that it is important to provide knowledge workers with digital capabilities and information at their fingertips, then companies with frontline workforces must ensure that segment of their employee base isn’t left behind.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

The most important aspect of digital transformation is getting information to and from team members when and where they work. This is challenging enough for desk-bound workers, but the challenge is exacerbated for frontline workers who often depend on mobile devices for access. Making matters worse, properly training those workers on the best way to use the tech is often an afterthought. The result is that these frontline workers often end up with clunky enterprise software and are insufficiently trained on how to use it. Best in class companies address this concern proactively. For example, during a massive overhaul of their frontline technology, Nestle USA leveraged our digital adoption platform to train their sales and delivery teams how to use their new applications. The Skyllful platform distributed scenario-based simulation training to each worker on the mobile device they used for their job. Not only did this improve the speed and effectiveness of the training program, it significantly improved visibility for key executives who needed to ensure field readiness before going live.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

One of the biggest challenges we see when it comes to digital transformation for large organizations is change management. Large tech initiatives are extraordinarily disruptive. Both on a company level, and to the individuals tasked with implementing technology and the workers being asked to adopt it. We’ve encountered companies that are reluctant to invest in potentially game-changing initiatives because of the risk it poses to their existing operations. Let’s be honest, it’s always easier to continue doing what you’re doing. Change is risky. However, if organizations can identify where change is going to impact the business, they can effectively manage it. Too often we think only about the technology itself — and not how technology change impacts end users. That’s exactly what we’re doing at Skyllful — helping companies manage the change and complexity of implementing technology for their frontline workers.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Involve end-users in the process as early as possible. It doesn’t matter if you select and deploy the latest and greatest technology. If it doesn’t help your employees the project is destined to fail. We recently encountered a company that deployed a new workforce management solution for it’s field workers and had less than 50% adoption rate among end users. If a solution isn’t designed in conjunction with the end user, you’re likely going to deploy something that doesn’t meet their needs, doesn’t have buy-in, or both.

It doesn’t matter if you select and deploy the latest and greatest technology. If it doesn’t help your employees the project is destined to fail. We recently encountered a company that deployed a new workforce management solution for it’s field workers and had less than 50% adoption rate among end users. If a solution isn’t designed in conjunction with the end user, you’re likely going to deploy something that doesn’t meet their needs, doesn’t have buy-in, or both. Make change management a top priority. Change management can’t be an afterthought. In fact, it’s the most important element to ensure successful implementation and adoption. One of our first customers at Skyllful recognized early on that in order to avoid disruption of their core sales operations, they needed to ensure that users could be effectively trained and ready on day one of their launch.

Change management can’t be an afterthought. In fact, it’s the most important element to ensure successful implementation and adoption. One of our first customers at Skyllful recognized early on that in order to avoid disruption of their core sales operations, they needed to ensure that users could be effectively trained and ready on day one of their launch. Challenge the status quo in all that you do. A true digital transformation project is about challenging the status quo. Ironically though, companies often introduce innovative technology, and then go about the same way of designing, developing and implementing the technology. Look for ways technology can improve change management, including training, employee communication and ongoing support.

A true digital transformation project is about challenging the status quo. Ironically though, companies often introduce innovative technology, and then go about the same way of designing, developing and implementing the technology. Look for ways technology can improve change management, including training, employee communication and ongoing support. Don’t view digital transformation initiatives as “tech projects.” Tech projects have a beginning and end. But transformation projects are evolutionary. True digital transformation is never done — look for opportunities for continuous improvement and development.

Tech projects have a beginning and end. But transformation projects are evolutionary. True digital transformation is never done — look for opportunities for continuous improvement and development. Measure and continue to improve based on the data. Too often companies build a “business case” for their initiatives that is used to justify the investment and then never revisit it again. Make sure you have things in your business you can actually measure. For example, if you’re implementing a new route delivery application to reduce returns or improve forecasting, incorporate analytics to track the results. And based on the data, continuously evaluate and improve the system.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

“I believe that fear of failure and innovation are mutually exclusive. The most innovative leaders and companies recognize that innovation will result in occasional failures — and they flip the perspective to realize that failure is really about learning so you can refine your approach and try again. Apple, Amazon, and SpaceX have all experienced countless failures, but their culture allowed them to learn, iterate, and try again — and most of us only remember the positive outcomes of that innovation. Fostering a culture of innovation requires a mindset that accepts risk of occasional failure and commits to continuous improvement.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Henry Ford is famously reported to have said, “If I’d asked customers what they wanted, they would have asked for a faster horse.” Professionals are often acutely aware of the challenges that exist in their operations, but they don’t always identify the root cause or potential solutions very well. It’s certainly not because they’re not capable but rather that they’re usually so busy putting out fires it’s difficult to step back and consider a fire prevention strategy. The challenge for innovative solution providers is not just about creating disruptive technology. It requires an equal effort of helping them understand the root cause of their challenges and convey that staying with the status quo is actually a greater risk than trying a new approach.”

How can our readers further follow your work?

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!