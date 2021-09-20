Justin King Of Fleetcor: “Staying ahead of the curve”

Staying ahead of the curve — There isn’t a business out there that isn’t at risk of digital disruption. Amazon at one point was a digital disruptor of bookstores, and now they’re a digital disruptor of essentially everything and their retail sales have surpassed Walmart’s. Staying ahead and relevant requires digital transformation and thinking about ways to do better with your business.

Justin King is the Head of Product Strategy & Innovation for North America Fuel at FLEETCOR a leading provider of innovative payment technology. There, he leads a team of innovators who are experts in the transportation and payments business. His focus is on listening and understanding customer pain points and then translating them into product strategy.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

In the early 2000s, I worked for Albertsons — a large national grocery chain that was started in 1939 and built on a lot of old technology from the 1970s and 1980s. At this time, legacy businesses were transforming to become more digital — pivoting away from writing paper checks and embracing digital transactions.

My role was to manage an accounts payable team using highly manual processes. These team members were getting stacks of invoices daily from vendors, keying them in, and processing around 20,000 checks a week. I was tapped on to be on the team in charge of updating core accounting and backend systems and automate the payment processes.

What we found with implementing the new system, was that there was a significant difference in the unit of time that an invoice would take to process. It would take longer for the clerk to put in an invoice into the new system versus the old system and take longer to process the payment batch. One of our challenges was to eliminate a lot of the manual invoice work by reducing and automating the number of invoices being processed and the second was to reduce the number of checks being written.

This resulted in projects such as the implementation of a purchasing card program allowing low-value invoices to be paid by the store manager, as well as electronic imaging for invoices. Projects like these helped to reduce over 250,000 manual checks in the first year.

I had such a love of solving old business and payment problems with new technology that to this day, it’s what keeps me excited about my job.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Sometimes we get so focused on digital for the sake of digital that we forget there are still things that have to be analog. When I worked with Visa, we were discussing contactless fuel transactions and came up with a solution to turn on the fuel pump while sitting in the driver’s seat. This was a brilliant solution and we were very proud of the idea to “digitize.” Then we saw the process in person, we were let down because we were reminded that you still have to “manually” pump the fuel and the customer experience of part digital, part analog was very clunky. The lesson learned was the importance of taking a step back to look at the full process instead of just the piece you are trying to digitize. If you don’t have the digital piece put in the correct context you would be counterproductive and could add more friction to the customer experience.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I have been fortunate enough to have several mentors and leaders over the years who have helped me get to where I am. I have had several leaders who took chance on me: Tom Blaine, Chad Wilkins, and Laima Kardokas. Others who have taught me how to weave a visionary story that inspires people: Vicky Bindra and Taira Hall. And some who are the epitome of servant leaders who have helped me model my own leadership style including Cindy O’Neill, Veronica Fernandez, Rob Abele, Bill Foreman, Mark Becker, and Tad Fordyce. There are countless others. Every leader, every peer, every person that I’ve mentored, and every interaction- they’ve all helped me become who I am.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Simon Sinek’s “Start with Why” is a favorite of mine. Starting with and understanding the “why” has been pervasive in anything I do and has forced me to take a step back to help us build product and business strategy. Understanding your “why” is critical for developing a vision for your business and getting everyone behind what you believe in when it comes to driving innovation. One example of how I’ve used this is when I came to Fleetcor, my product team was inherently focused on the “fuel card” as our product, which candidly, is not super exciting. If you focus solely on fuel cards, you miss tons of innovation like contactless payments, electric vehicles, and connected car. I changed their perception by first defining our why as “providing data and control that helps save fleets money,” which opened our eyes to a broad world of innovation and opportunity.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose-driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Fleetcor’s vision has been consistent from the beginning. It’s a company that has always done a good job of looking at and understanding the problems a customer has that we can uniquely solve with technology. This has been the driving force behind every big product innovation developed by the company.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

There are always several new and exciting projects that Fleetcor is working on. These include innovations around connected cars, connected data, electric vehicles, mobile and contactless payments. We are always looking at how the payment transaction and fleet management can evolve over time.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level, what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

The textbook definition would be “the process of using digital technologies to create new — or modify existing — business processes, culture, and customer experiences to meet changing business and market requirements;” however, this does not paint the full picture.

Digital transformation to me must go back to your why and what you believe in as an organization. It’s about finding ways to deliver your brand promise in a more efficient manner using technology. Transformation is continuing to adapt to customer needs and incorporate new technology in a way that drives out costs for the business, delights customers, and drives revenue growth.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Any company that’s been around for a while can benefit from digital transformation. An organization can always look at themselves and ask, “Is there a better way to do this?” Digital transformation can be implemented in a million different ways and they’re all the right way if you are continuously solving customer problems and sticking to your brand’s promise.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes, and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Digital transformation has played a key role in reducing friction for the customer experience. A great example in the case of Fleetcor is when we launched our Comdata OnRoad mobile app. By digitizing the customer experience, you can enable way more self-service. In the old days, if a customer wanted to do a direct deposit, they would have to pick up the phone to complete a transaction. Today all it takes to complete is a couple of taps on our mobile app. This helped delight customers while also reducing our customer service and overhead costs. If you’re going to digitize products, it’s important to think about the whole thing digitally from service to sales and everything in between.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

In addition to problems stemming from not staying true to your why, not listening closely enough to customer needs, and pursuing digital with no sense of purpose, being a legacy company with processes that are deeply entrenched in outdated systems could make it difficult to make the switch to new technology. If the digital transformation requires you to completely tear out and replace an old system, it can be an expensive proposition and hard to justify the return on investment.

Also, the word transformation itself tends to be scary to people. If you come into a role and create an innovation team, the organization’s antibodies tend to attack it. You get pockets of support, but there will also be pockets of resistance to change. There are a lot of human elements to a transformation that can’t be overlooked such as how that change is managed with employees and other leaders within the business.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation to Take It to The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Staying ahead of the curve — There isn’t a business out there that isn’t at risk of digital disruption. Amazon at one point was a digital disruptor of bookstores, and now they’re a digital disruptor of essentially everything and their retail sales have surpassed Walmart’s. Staying ahead and relevant requires digital transformation and thinking about ways to do better with your business. Reducing service costs — Digital solutions make it easier for the customer to resolve problems on their own. After we refined the Comdata OnRoad app, we saw a significantly reduced call volume. Not only because the product functioned better but also because customers were able to solve problems on their own within the app. Being more efficient with operations — Embracing certain tech can free up time and help you deploy your human internal resources more efficiently by being less tactical and more strategic. Businesses have a lot of manual overhead that tend to be paper based. Embracing digital tools can improve efficiency in these areas to work smarter rather than harder. Reducing friction to improve customer experience — Customers will prove their loyalty to solutions that most efficiently and effectively help them go from point A to point B. By going digital, businesses can streamline the customer journey and build trust in their brand. Driving more sales — One of the big trends that has been happening lately is that people don’t want to buy from someone who calls them. Meeting consumers where they are — online is much more efficient and cost-effective because it allows you to reach them when they are ready to buy.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

To encourage innovation, you have to make it part of the culture to have an obsessive focus on the customer. Everyone from the highest to the lowest level employee should be having conversations with customers to best understand their needs and have a way to gather, sort, and prioritize those conversations to create solutions.

Also, innovation is bred when failures are celebrated — punishing failures kills this innovation. Amazon does this exceptionally well and can point to their “Fire Phone” launch as an example. After the initial phone product flopped, instead of punishing the team, they pivoted and the underlying technology and experience was leveraged to create their next innovation, the Amazon Echo, which ended up being a huge success.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” Going back to my points on creating an innovative culture — if you punish failure, then you won’t get innovative ideas. No one will have the courage to stand up and make revolutionary suggestions or want to lead new projects if they think there is a risk of something happening to them if it isn’t successful. If you punish product failure, then people will always “play it safe” and nothing will kill innovation faster than that.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Comdata can be found on LinkedIn here and on Twitter here. It’s parent company, Fleetcor, can also be found on LinkedIn and Twitter.

