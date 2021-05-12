Justin Hartenstein of ORACLE Lighting/AIR Industries: “Embrace Failure”

Embrace Failure.

Many entrepreneurs have several failures and eventually find success. In my case, I found success right out of the gate then subsequently my next ventures were all failures. I put plenty of time, money, and resources into these failed ventures with no monetary return, which is a bitter pill to swallow, but these experiences left me with a wealth of knowledge. When we fail, we need to remind ourselves that it is a teachable moment and make an effort to carry that knowledge with us into our next project.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Justin Hartenstein, Founder and Director of Product Development at ORACLE Lighting/ AIR Industries.

At just 22 years old, and with no capital, Justin Hartenstein started his first business in his parent’s garage back in 1999. Experimenting with LEDs and electronics, he developed unique lighting solutions for automotive applications. These innovative lighting products became popular when photos were posted to online message boards — other enthusiasts just had to have them. Today, that same company has grown to employ over 30 full time team members and is considered a leader in their industry. Justin has never stopped innovating, today in his role as Director of Product Development at A.I.R. Industries; he takes a hands-on approach and oversees all development projects.

When the Coronavirus pandemic first began, he used over a decade of experience with UV lighting to lead his R&D team to develop an anti-virus device. The result was the A.I.R. Device (Antimicrobial Irradiation Respirator) the World’s first UV face mask. The Ultraviolet Irradiation produced from specialized UV-C LEDs protects the user wearing the A.I.R. Solo by inactivating bacteria, pathogens, and Viruses — including COVID19. This multi-patent pending innovation has gained global attention for its unique and effective anti-viral design.

In 2010 Justin’s company AAC Enterprises was listed as #324 on Inc. magazine’s Inc500.5000 List of Fastest Growing businesses in the USA and continued to appear on the list for an incredible seven consecutive years after that. In that same span of time, he was named a Champion of Small Business by the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Exporter of the Year, Jefferson Parish’s Small Business of the Year, Millennial Business of the Year by the Greater New Orleans Business Alliance, and Consumer Products Company of the Year by the American Business Awards (Stevie’s). He was also the runner-up for the SEMA Gen III Innovator of the Year and in 2020 was nominated for Louisiana’s Lantern Award, which honors excellence in manufacturing.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I can remember that even from a very early age I was truly fascinated with electronics and wanted to understand what made things work. As a child, I would often disassemble appliances to study their inner workings but then my young mind would inevitably forget how to reassemble them. To my parents dismay some of my most notable victims included our dishwasher, a television, a vacuum tube amplifier, and a hairdryer, which I thought I had properly reassembled and placed back good-as-new but then proceeded to catch on fire when my mom went to use it.

This fascination carried over to adolescence and eventually came to a head when I turned 15 and bought my first car. I had saved for years to put together 1,500 dollars to buy my dream car, a Ford Mustang. Well, it was more of a nightmare, with my small budget the car was in very poor condition. The engine was failing, the interior was torn apart, and the paint had seen better days. So as expected, I completely disassembled it, every nut and bolt down to the crankshaft. This was before the internet — so no YouTube to help me, I had to read books- lots of them. At 16 years old I was able to build, a new V8 engine from the ground up and (with some help) successfully swapped a new motor into the car. While after school the other kids from high school were at the mall or playing sports, I was elbows deep in grease with a timing light trying to tune my new engine. I then tackled the interior, where I installed in all new upholstery, steering wheel, and a custom stereo. I even educated myself on bodywork and somehow completely repainted my Mustang the Yellow color I always wanted.

After years of literal blood, sweat, and tears, it was finally complete and ready to show off to the world. Unfortunately, that would never happen because just 2 days after completion the car was stolen from in front of my parents’ house and never seen again. To add a layer of disappointment it was only insured as a 1,500 dollars car and I had generated a massive amount of credit card debt during my extensive restoration. I felt completely defeated and gutted that I had put hundreds of hours into something just for it to be taken away from me like this. I reflected on the past few years and all the high school experiences I missed and I imagined the future, how hard it was going to be to pay off this debt. At the time it seemed like my world had crashed and I was in a truly hopeless situation. If only I knew at that time, this experience was actually forging a foundation for success, which was soon to follow.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

As a young entrepreneur I was a highly driven and ambitious individual who lived by crude mantras such as “rest is for the weak” and “If you don’t have big goals, you’ll end up working for someone that does.” which, at the time, may have been somewhat necessary to fuel the level of self-discipline required to create a successful business. I turn 40 this year and my thoughts on life and my overall mentality have evolved over the past decade or so. I have a variety of quotes that I could share but if there is one, which sums them up the best it, would be:

“Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don’t resist them―that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like.” ―Lao Tzu.

I feel that the spirit of this 2,500-year-old quote is modernized and echoed in the writings of Eckhart Tolle. The phrase “You can’t change your reality” may seem like a pessimistic approach but it’s actually quite empowering. This certainly does not mean if your reality seems bleak, there are no opportunities for success, and it means you need to be present to discover those opportunities. By embracing, the situation that the universe has provided you with, you will find your calling or discover success more easily than trying to fight the universe by attempting to reject your own reality.

My own success was quite serendipitous and is a good example of this. I honestly didn’t set out with the intention to build a business at all. Twenty years ago, I simply had an interest in automobiles and electronics and, at the time, I was in college studying to be an engineer.

After my Mustang was stolen, I worked jobs all summer to pay down some debt and began college in the fall, studying engineering at the University of New Orleans. I needed a car to get back and forth to campus but because of my lack of funds, I had to get creative with my budget. I decided to once again max out my credit cards, bid on a wrecked Lexus IS300 on eBay, and won. I figured that with some time I could rebuild the car for a fraction of what it would normally cost. The issue was I did not realize how much more Lexus parts cost than Mustang parts. Especially the headlights, they were over 1,000 dollars each, which destroyed my budget. I scoured the internet and found that in Japan, the Lexus IS300 was called a Toyota Altezza and amazingly, the Toyota headlights from Japan were less than half the price. After weeks of waiting for the headlights to arrive from Japan, I discovered that they were less expensive because they lacked the computer, which operated the Xenon lighting system on the Lexus version. Without getting too technical, I had to work out a hardware compatibility issue in order to make these lights work with the vehicle’s existing systems.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, so I began digging through dumpsters behind body shops looking for compatible components. I eventually came across a set of cosmetically damaged BMW lights with the Xenon computers. Having to work with what I had I took the guts of the BMW lights including the Xenon Projectors and fiber optic accent lights and transplanted them into the Toyota lights. It was a tedious process, but the BMW parts actually made the final result even better than what I set out to do.

Now with these BMW/ Toyota Frankenstein lights I had a complete car and was ready to try to flip it. Back in 1999, there were online message boards where you could go to talk about cars. I posted some photos of the finished Lexus and almost immediately began receiving questions about the headlights. I responded to the questions explaining how I did it and what parts were needed to do this modification. Surprisingly nobody wanted to attempt this on their own, they wanted to buy the set I had already built.

I started to type out a reply “sorry but I need these lights to drive…” then it happened- the light bulb moment. I froze and sat motionless as my mind ran the scenario; if I sold this set of lights for enough profit, I could build myself a new set and have enough money left over to build a spare set. Sure enough, I sold the lights and used that money to build two more, sold those two and built four more, sold those four and built eight more… and just like that, my business was born.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

My business has certainly grown and evolved over the past 20 years; today ORACLE Lighting has emerged as a leading provider of LED solutions for the automotive, marine, and consumer electronics industries. The company began with a single niche product has grown into a global brand now with over 15,000 individual SKUs. We have a dedication to in-house product development and a large portion of our business is developing and manufacturing lighting solutions for other companies as a Tier 1 supplier for OE manufacturers in various industries.

Some of the most interesting projects we are currently working on are under active NDAs so I cannot go into detail — but I can say we are working with other manufacturers on some very cutting-edge developments in our field of study. We have been working with their teams to develop solutions, which reflect their forward-thinking designs. As an engineer, these types of forward-thinking projects are obviously the projects that myself and my team really enjoy — and working with other teams is always productive for us because we can draw inspiration from these very ambitious designs and turn around & redirect that inspiration flow into our own product development.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

When the Coronavirus pandemic first began, as for many other manufacturers, demand for our products decreased as the economy slowed and our business began to suffer. Extensive projects we were developing for large companies were cancelled and our R&D team was on the verge of furlough. I made a decision to pivot and redirect the majority of the company’s R&D resources into a project, which could potentially have an impact on the pandemic. A solution for a sustainable and self-cleaning mask utilizing ultraviolet germicidal technology.

Existing face coverings and masks are designed to remove particulate from the incoming air but are not designed to disinfect or inactivate these potentially toxic trapped particles. We theorized that if a face covering could be integrated with ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) capabilities, the cleansing effect provided would enhance the effectiveness of the mask for that user. By utilizing ultraviolet (UV) technology, the system could actively sanitize both incoming and outgoing air as the user breathes. The invention would also help prevent cross-contamination by disinfecting the mask’s surface.

Our team had developed products with integrated UV lighting in the form of low-pressure mercury lamps and UV LEDs for over a decade and had a fundamental understanding of the technology and how to safely and effectively deploy it.

There were numerous challenges with this project, which were further complicated by a fast-track timeline to try to make our solution available to high-risk individuals as quickly as possible. Using techniques such as rapid prototyping, exposure simulations, and computer-aided engineering (CAE) analysis such as fluid dynamics, our team was able to refine our designs and guide decisions during the entirety of the R&D process. The two most critical milestones for this project were to demonstrate product efficacy and user safety. This required testing of prototypes through third party accredited labs. The test data aided in determining optimal UV wavelengths for our application, selecting appropriate materials, and refining pre-production prototypes during beta testing.

The result of our work was launched in July 2020 as the A.I.R. Device (Antimicrobial Irradiation Respirator) the World’s first personal ultraviolet face mask.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

Honestly, when the idea came up it did not feel like an “aha” moment because I was convinced that this must already exist. Both face coverings and ultraviolet germicidal light have been used for over 100 years to combat transfer of viruses. It seemed highly unlikely that for over a century these known virus mitigation devices were not combined in some way at some point. It was not until after we did our own research and had an extensive patent search completed that we realized that this idea truly had merit.

Here in New Orleans, we experienced a surge in Coronavirus cases shortly after Mardi Gras in February. The mass gathering of people, unaware of the looming virus was credited by the CDC for spreading infections at an alarming rate. The New Orleans area quickly became one of the nation’s first “COVID hot spots” and experienced the increase in Coronavirus cases along with the shortage of PPE in hospitals before the rest of the country. I heard stories of nurses re-using PPE due to shortages at local hospitals and, through a nonprofit organization; Oracle Lighting was able to donate over 1,500 N95 masks to area hospitals. We knew that this effort did not make much of a difference in the overall PPE shortage and the real solution that was needed was the development of a sustainable self-sanitizing mask.

How are things going with this new initiative?

We released the consumer version of the A.I.R. device (the A.I.R. Solo™) last summer and have received some truly inspiring feedback from our customers, especially from many high-risk individuals who have seemed to benefit most from this product. With the success of the Solo providing validation of the proof-of-concept supporting the underlying technology we are developing new variations of the product featuring the same UVGI benefits like our new UV-C Light products. We are also currently reviewing opportunities to work with other companies working on similar projects and help develop and bring these products to market. Next, we plan to explore licensing opportunities to make our technology available to large manufacturers of PPE who can scale quickly to make this type of product more widely available in the case of a future pandemic.

Currently we are under review for a grant opportunity with the National Science Foundation. If awarded, we would use the funds to advance the study of the effectiveness of UV light against viruses and develop sustainable solutions for protecting front line workers in the event of future outbreaks. This particular initiative would focus on a medical-grade solution specifically for individuals in high exposure scenarios.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

A rather interesting realization that I had about the pandemic is how much the events paralleled with the events my community experienced after hurricane Katrina. Prior to hurricane Katrina in 2005, my company was growing steadily, and I was finally able to make a substantial investment into much needed equipment, tools, and inventory. Shortly after re-investing all my capital into expanding my endeavor, the unthinkable happened… hurricane Katrina. My future wife and I were out of town at an event promoting the company when we heard the news of a category 5-hurricane heading towards the city. We could only watch helplessly from our hotel room as the massive storm ominously tracked directly towards our home. Almost everything was lost, my garage workshop was flooded, equipment was damaged, and the freshly acquired inventory of electronics was nearly a total loss. To compound the issue there was no way for us to even re-enter the city for several weeks after the hurricane so I was not even able to survey or understand the extent of the damage.

Once again, I found myself in a hopeless situation. Something that I poured all of my effort, energy, and savings into was taken away from me abruptly and unexpectedly. Trapped in a hotel room and unable to go home it would have been easy to feel like a victim and want to give up. Luckily, I had the support of an amazing woman who, although she was going through the same traumatic event, was willing to help me rebuild my dream. The first opportunity we had to get back into the city we went back, grabbed what we could, and drove to Atlanta where we operated the business together from a small studio apartment for 3 months. Although what had happened was unthinkable, unfair, and massively discouraging… it was our new reality. The sooner we could understand, accept, and adapt to that fact the sooner we could put the sorrow behind us.

In the face of immense adversity, the community of New Orleans showed extraordinary resilience and perseverance. Every one of us is a product of their own lived experiences. You can choose to be a victim of these circumstances or you can use them as an opportunity for growth and a tool to overcome future challenges.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My wife Tiffanie Hartenstein has been such a huge part of this journey, the growth of the business, and an influence on my own personal development. I really could not picture how different my life and the organization would be without her presence over the past 15 years. From very early on she was willing to put her dreams on hold and make sacrifices so she could help me build the business. We have been working together ever since and it’s amazing how our individual strengths and weaknesses are polarized in a way that is surprisingly harmonious. Our skill sets and personalities are completely different yet complementary like Yin and Yang.

She has spearheaded many significant projects within the company including initiating the development of the Guiding Principles for our organization. With her supervision, these Guiding Principles were ultimately developed through teamwork from the entire staff in an effort to align and shape with our organizational culture. These principals are now boldly emblazoned across our foyer and act as a standard by which our staff should be guided in their daily activities.

Feeling a desire to give back Tiffanie created the Oracle Foundation. A non-profit charity with a mission to bring light to those in darkness. After the 2017 disaster in Puerto Rico, she acquired portable solar powered battery units that function as a charging device, radio, and lighting system and donated them to the restoration efforts. The foundation’s short-term goal is to continue to provide these units into areas suffering from energy poverty or natural disaster. The long-term goal is providing larger and more sustainable lighting systems into these areas through the Oracle Lighting Foundation.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization.”

In my research & development role, I work with my team to generate concepts and ideas to turn into functional designs. Most businesses are developed around and generate growth from great ideas. The lifecycle of any idea has plenty of failures along the way, these failures are how you build and grow your idea. Thomas Edison is a personal hero of mine who famously failed over 10,000 times when attempting to invent the light bulb. Ten Thousand Times!… that is some remarkable perseverance. His ability to overcome and embrace failure is the reason that he is still a household name today.

2- Leave your ego at the door.

As I began to branch out into other ventures there were cases where I let my own ego blind from seeing the signs that some of these businesses were not sustainable and that I needed to get out. I had a problem with not wanting to admit defeat because I was worried people would see me as a failure. I would fret over other people’s opinion, however insignificant, and it would cause me to make poor decisions. Like continuing to invest my own time and resources into a bad idea when I could be using my energy elsewhere and yielding better results.

When I finally concluded that the venture was not working, I would always be upset with myself that I did not realize it sooner and simply move on. It caused me to step back and think why I was so afraid of moving on. Simply put- from the outside being an entrepreneur is fun and exciting, it’s actually difficult and tedious work and what makes it worse is that there are sometimes people that want to see you fail. I was so worried about proving people wrong I made poor decisions that made my situation worse and only hurt myself.

3- Get Comfortable with Being Uncomfortable.

We are all creatures of habit and we are comfortable doing the same thing every day. When we are in our routine we are in “autopilot”, we are not using our brain to its potential. Breaking away from our comfort zone is actually hard work because doing so often brings on feelings of unease and anxiety. A way to take small steps towards leaving your comfort zone is to simply change up your routine. By simply changing your routine, you are causing synapses in your brain to start firing as different stimuli begin to be introduced. Firing up these synapses are a key to kickstarting creativity and breaking through mental blocks.

It’s also important to understand that in order to grow and further develop yourself you need to become comfortable with developing skills which normally make you uncomfortable. For myself, early on, I was not totally comfortable dealing with big clients face-to-face. This may have stemmed from being really young when I first started my business and when people would meet me in person, I felt a vibe I was not what they were expecting. That feeling stuck with me and I had a hard time establishing confidence in face-to-face interactions, which I unknowingly communicated very clearly through my body language. Around this time, I was asked to participate in an event where I would have to do some public speaking. That thought triggered an anxious feeling in me, so this email sat in my box for several days unanswered. I had to look at the email in my box each day and have these feelings come up repeatedly. I knew in order to truly develop a skill I was lacking I had to put myself in an extreme situation such as this. So, I agreed to do it, which forced me to begin the process of preparing. I read books about being a good presenter, body language, and public speaking. I was so well prepared that, although initially nervous in front of the crowd, once I began speaking it just flowed effortlessly which was a huge breakthrough for me. I have not turned down an opportunity to speak in public since then.

4- Build a Stress Tolerance

Have you ever been stressed about something then you get some bad news and that first thing suddenly seems small and insignificant? To understand how to deal with stress we need to first understand what it is. We are all programmed with a fight-or-flight response to stressful situations, this response served us well when we needed it for survival, but it limits us in today’s world. When you encounter a stressful situation, let’s say a problem with a big customer, your body will react by releasing hormones like epinephrine and cortisol. These hormones can cause increased heart rate and raise blood pressure and may make you feel uneasy or create a feeling of anxiety. This is the normal reaction; it is ok to feel this way, but the key is to be conscious of this programmed reaction that is happening.

When someone comes into my office, I can generally tell by body language if they are about to deliver bad news. If they start with something like “don’t shoot the messenger” I will usually pause, take a deep cleansing breath, and try to bring mindful attention to my nervous system. As the information comes in, I simply take it in as data, trying to keep any emotion out of it, and process the data to create a plan to resolve the matter as effectively as possible. I know that feeling overwhelmed, nervous, anxious, offended, or any other emotion is going to cloud my judgement and make it harder to solve the problem. By taking emotion out of it, the hormone response is reduced and makes the process easier. If you can’t slow the hormone response, then at least recognize what is happening and that it does not serve you in making the best decisions. If you are going to be running a business you are going to deal with stress, there is no way around that, you can only control how you interact with that stress.

5- Set Realistic Expectations.

“Negative things happen to negative people” not sure where I first heard it but that stuck with me from adolescence. I always thought that this meant I needed to be an optimist to create a positive reality around me, and in some ways, that is a truth but there is an underlying paradox. A classic optimist may get out of bed in the morning and say to themselves “today is going to be a great day” and that is a truly splendid intention to begin your day with. Our optimist then proceeds to sit in stand still traffic due to a terrible accident and is late for work where they arrive to be reprimanded by their supervisor. After being reprimanded our optimist feels defeated and says to themselves “well today is ruined I should have stayed in bed”. Is this a case of forced optimism, unrealistic expectations, or just bad luck?

It is ok to create expectations, but we must have expectations that are in alignment with our reality. For example, if your job is in customer service you cannot allow yourself to be disheartened by a difficult customer interaction. You must have the expectation that there will be some interactions, which may involve an unreasonable individual who simply is not intersecting in a way which allows you to offer a solution for them. It may be disappointing to not be able to resolve the issue and maybe the person made comments that were hurtful to you or maybe they were having a terrible day and unloaded their baggage on you, and you absorbed that negativity. Regardless, you cannot be effective at your job if you continue to carry that negativity with you. We have to be self-aware enough to recognize when we are carrying this weight and release it appropriately rather than unconsciously carrying it or, even worse, unconsciously dumping it onto others.

The tool in my toolbox I use to work on this is the practice of gratitude. This may seem silly but practicing gratitude in your daily life raises your natural vibration and can make a genuine difference on your overall happiness. If our classic optimist was practicing gratitude, they may have been grateful that they were not involved in the accident, which made them late rather than being frustrated at the inconvenience. Our customer service agent may have been grateful that they were not going through whatever the rude customer was going through and, through a different lens, responded differently to the unreasonable person. The world around us is about perspective and it can change depending on what lens you look through. If you can amplify your vibrations through gratitude, you no longer need to consciously think about being an optimist or being happy- you just are.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

It is so easy to get sucked into a negativity loop by watching the news and allowing our attention to focus on a world of imperfect things we cannot control. We need to all be conscious of our own mental health during these times and avoid feeding into situations that deplete our mental state. I like to feel like I am familiar with current events like everyone else, so I follow headlines, but I refuse to let news drag me down. If you want to spiral down into a sad place, you can simply turn on the TV and watch and absorb all the negativity in the world. Ultimately, if you are reading this article you likely want to be a productive and successful individual. You can empower yourself by accepting that your focus needs to be directed on things that you can actually control.

Each of us only have a certain amount of mental bandwidth we can use each day. If there is something that you cannot control stealing your attention you have to become aware of it and shut that down. We have to make a conscious effort to dedicate our bandwidth to things that are important to us. These things may include advancing our career, starting a business, philanthropy, spending time with our family, these all need to be prioritized and bandwidth allocated to our objectives. By being self-disciplined enough to know what we want to allocate our energy into each day we can avoid the trap of mental exhaustion from giving up our energy to uncontrollable issues.

This can be easier said than done, if you are caught in a negativity loop the depressing feeling can be heavy and hard to shake. I find the best way to combat this is by doing activities that help produce hormones, which promote production of dopamine and serotonin. As mentioned, your body can produce stress hormones, which negatively affect our productivity; it can also produce hormones, which positively affect productivity. For me personally I find an intense workout is a great way to reset any negative feelings. Getting outside into the sunlight also helps your body to increase serotonin production and exercising outdoors is a great solution.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The most obvious thing I can see that would benefit most people is the end of the constant divisiveness in today’s world. The unwillingness of different groups to cooperate and show compassion for one another does not benefit anyone. The sooner we can accept that we are all one human organism and stop trying to focus on what makes us different, the sooner we can make impactful and positive advancements for humanity as a whole.

Imagine trying to run a business where the different departments refused to work together and would be intentionally uncooperative with one another. It would be an impossible situation; every task would be made more difficult for everyone involved. In this scenario, there would be no opportunity for this company to grow or flourish even if other outside factors were overall positive.

How long are we going to continue to make the world more difficult by pretending that we are so different and there is no reasonable middle ground? Having a completely one-sided perspective does not benefit either side, it only slows progress. So why are we doing this? Perhaps this mentality is from some ancient programming where humans were more likely to survive if they were part of a group or tribe. We need to get past this type of thinking and come to the realization as human beings to discover that it is ultimately beneficial to the collective when we cooperate and work together.