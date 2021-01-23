Justin Harris: “Having a diverse team creates a diverse thinktank”

Having a diverse team creates a diverse thinktank. Imagine getting to have better opinions, facts and perspective all from your own team. It gives any company an edge to tackle opportunities.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Justin Harris.

Justin Fitzgerald Harris is a business consultant and entrepreneur who has worked at startups and established companies in the wellness, healthcare, technology and hospitality space. His mission is to inspire others to make a better living for themselves and their family. He believes creating a better path starts with knowing your ideal number to become financially free.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Since I was young, I always had entrepreneurial ventures starting from selling textbooks and shoes in middle school to creating a college prep software in college. Growing up seeing my mom working for herself inspired me to always look at the ways I could create something for myself too.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The life of a business consultant can be interesting and opportunities are everywhere. After tearing my Achilles, I found myself talking to multiple doctors about their businesses rather than my Achilles injury. Offering to help with no goal intended can lead to many positive places.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made when starting was building a product, logo and brand without looking to see if the brand existed. I learned that taking the time to search online or have someone help with the search saves time and money.

Can you share three reasons with our readers about why it’s really important for a business to have a diverse executive team?

1.) Better perspectives

You get different perspectives on topics that can help a company grow that wouldn’t have been possible without a diverse team.

2.) Reduced bias

You can reduce the groupthink and bias that comes with people who all think alike.

3.) Improves future hiring

When you add in diversity you expand the talent pool that you can attract or have access to.

More broadly can you describe how this can have an effect on our culture?

Having a diverse team creates a diverse thinktank. Imagine getting to have better opinions, facts and perspective all from your own team. It gives any company an edge to tackle opportunities.

Can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do help address the root of the diversity issues in executive leadership?

1.) Start with a diverse HR team, since many HR teams make hiring decisions and screening start there can help foster diversity.

2.) Ensure hiring panels have diverse candidates so there isn’t a bias in the hiring process.

3.) Engage leaders at outside organizations to help recruit or source candidates. Many candidates might be working in other industries but have the skills to move across industries and make an impact.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leaders know that it isn’t about them it’s about their team. Great leaders create an environment that supports the team so they can do the best work possible. As an example when a success happens it’s important to acknowledge that it’s a team effort not just the leader achieving the goal. WIthout the team that leader wouldn’t have achieved that goal without the team. When a leader invests in the team, the team is motivated to do better work for the leader.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Get a mentor ASAP

Having mentors now has helped accelerate my learning and helped me prevent mistakes which I might have made.

2. Stay focused on the why

I previously started businesses where I wasn’t clear on why I started it. It made it hard to hang in there when things got tough.

3. It’s ok to fail, in fact sometimes it’s important to…

Failure is a great teacher, just make sure to learn from it. I’ve started several companies that didn’t go as planned but succeeded as well. It’s about making sure to learn and getting right back up.

4. Don’t live someone else’s life, choose your own path

When choosing careers or businesses to be involved in, I mistakenly looked at what someone else was doing and thought that’s what I want to do when in fact I knew deep down it wasn’t a fit for me. Have belief in your own path even if it’s different from what family, friends and peers think.

5. Be adaptable to change

Business, like life, is full of change. Be adaptable to roll with it instead of against it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A movement towards people believing in the potential we have inside of us. We sometimes see so much potential in others but fail to see the potential right in front of us.

If I could inspire people to see how they can create a successful career, successful business and a successful family life if they just believe in themselves and the potential of what they could achieve with the right mindset.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated.” — Maya Angelou

I’ve experienced several business failures and setbacks but I’ve learned you have to keep going. You have to believe in yourself and stay persistent.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Tyler Perry. I love how he stuck with it to see his dreams come to fruition and how he supports others. That’s the definition of someone who cares about others and helps others get to the mountaintop which I hope to do one day.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can follow me at @iamcoachjustin on twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!

