Justin and Taylor Norris of LIT Method: “Consistency is key”

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Justin and Taylor Norris.

Justin and Taylor Norris created the Low-Impact Training (LIT) Method to provide people with a workout that focuses on building their body, not breaking it. With backgrounds in design and sports medicine, they have developed the ultimate fitness experience that is tailored to everyone. True innovators in the wellness space, Justin and Taylor have been featured on the Dr. Phil show, The Doctors, The New York Times, Forbes, and so much more. As veterans in the fitness industry, they understand the drive, determination, and vision it takes to scale and grow a company in multiple sectors.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Justin: After I suffered a life-threatening injury that severed my main artery, four tendons, and required several blood transfusions, I had to find a unique way to strength train and rehab my arm. After using resistance bands for physical therapy, I was inspired to include more of these in my workout routine and started developing strength training programs that favored resistance bands over weights.

Taylor: I attended Parsons School of Design where I specialized in branding and product design. Prior to meeting Justin, I was struggling with athletic injuries of my own. We met in a small private gym in Los Angeles and we began offering personal training sessions together with a focus on low-impact workouts. We quickly gained traction for our unique approach and started receiving referrals from different doctors and physical therapists around Los Angeles. With such success in one-on-one training sessions, we decided it was time to find a way to reach more people through a group fitness setting, and the first LIT studio was born in 2016!

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We are disrupting the fitness industry by changing the way people approach high intensity, low-impact strength training. Our training program produces desired results and only consists of resistance bands; no running, no jumping, and no weights. We recently launched our new patent-pending Strength Machine, the first of its kind, that provides strength, cardio, and physical therapy training through one piece of equipment. With our innovative resistance band training system, the Strength Machine offers users over 500+ low-impact exercises including cardio, barre, strength training, rowing, and Pilates, and can be customized to optimize every user’s experience. Our mission is to change the status quo of strength training with our resistance band technology and low-impact method.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we launched our first studio in 2016, we were completely self-funded and trying to build out our space on a serious budget. That resulted in us both assuming the roles as contractors and knocking down walls, removing the old flooring, and doing anything else we could do ourselves to save money. Unfortunately, while Justin was knocking down one of the walls, he clipped the waterline and flooded our space as well as our neighbors’! The lesson we learned that day, and try to remind ourselves frequently, is that you simply can’t be the master of all trades — ask for help when you need it.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

We’ve always been inspired by entrepreneurs in a variety of industries and their experiences, so we’ve had several mentors throughout our journey. We tend to resonate the most with power couples that are making a difference in the world while giving back to their communities. As a couple, we aspire to make a positive social impact while changing the world, so as far as mentors go, Bill and Melinda Gates are at the top of the list for sure.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Being disruptive in an industry is only positive if you are disrupting with a purpose to bring forth a better solution. It becomes negative if you are disrupting an industry and not putting actions toward fixing it for the better.

For example, we see ourselves as disrupting the fitness industry because this specific industry has been at a standstill. The working out standard has been geared for years towards a very old-school approach to fitness, i.e. weightlifting, running, jumping, and high-impact exercises that wear and tear on your body in the long run. Through LIT, we want to share an alternative fitness regimen that doesn’t just strengthen your body for its outward appearance by eliminating running, jumping or weightlifting, but builds strength and resilience that will provide lifelong benefits to your body both externally and internally.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Consistency is key. We’ve learned that if you continue to stay consistent in all aspects of your life, success in those areas will follow. Of course, it is easier said than done, but it is also true that nothing worth having comes without a little hard work. Consistency, hard work, and pure dedication is the secret.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We are just getting started. We have some big things coming up on the horizon that we cannot wait to share. As we said before, our mission is to make LIT accessible to everyone, and with most people still at home due to the pandemic, versatility is key to shake things up and stay motivated in your workout routines. With that said, we’re very excited about what’s to come for our LIT family.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

NPR’s How I Built This podcast with Guy Raz is one of our favorite podcasts to indulge in because it shares the highs and the lows of entrepreneurs and their journeys to build their movements. We love to hear about some of the similar struggles they’ve faced to get to where they are now and find comfort in the fact that there are other innovators and creators out there like us who have found themselves in our position before and are willing to provide insight from their experiences. What better way to learn what not to do or do next than from people who have persevered through the hard times themselves? These stories have especially resonated with us when we’ve found ourselves at a crossroads where we were unsure of the direction to go in to build our business. It’s inspiring to hear the variety of ways these entrepreneurs tackle those moments of doubt and push forward in order to follow through with their mission.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you build it, they will come.” Sometimes the hardest decision is to take the leap. The fear of failure, especially when knowing you’re taking a risk that could leave you vulnerable, prevents many people from taking the necessary steps toward their goals, but the best advice that we have ever gotten in business was that very phrase. If you don’t put yourself out there, how will you ever know if it will work or not?

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Changing the way people approach fitness. Our mission has always been to change as many lives as we can both mentally and physically.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow us on Instagram @justinntaylor and our company @litmethod.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!