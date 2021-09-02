Justas Kaveckas of Foros: “Every forest that we work with is conserved as a forest”

My job is to make it easy for people to invest in forests, to think about forests, and to maximize the ability of forests to do what they do best. Every forest that we work with is conserved as a forest. This doesn’t mean that we don’t touch it, this means that the land will not be converted to any other use. These lands will remain as forest lands in perpetuity. But we are active managers of the forests that are on our platform. Managed forests are better at maximizing carbon sequestration, turning over timber for sustainable building, reducing wildfires, and generating profit. It’s just like a house that you inherit: if you do nothing to the house ever, in fifty years you will have a pile of bricks and nothing else.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Justas Kaveckas.

Justas Kaveckas is the co-founder and CEO of Foros, the global platform for investment, management, and protection of the world’s forests. Justas grew up in Lithuania during the Soviet Union and was deeply influenced by the spirit of entrepreneurship that swept the country after the wall fell. He is an avid reader and traveler and lives in Vilnius with his family.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I was born in a small town in the northern part of Lithuania, called Birzai. I grew up in Lithuania during Soviet times to a fairly poor family. Both of my parents worked and we were ok, but there wasn’t a lot of extra money when I was younger. After the wall fell, there was a tremendous amount of interest in the world of business and entrepreneurship, as the influence of the west came flooding in. Many people began starting their own businesses and it didn’t take me long to see that, for a lot of these people, business was a way to pull yourself out of the working class. It gave me a tremendous sense of optimism.

One of the things we did have in our house was books. There were always many books to look at and I remember being an avid reader from an early age, and I still am! But one of the books that really struck me was The Financier, which is a novel that was published in 1914 about one of these bootstrap, American tycoons. This was a very exciting book for me when I was younger and it was probably the first time I started thinking about entrepreneurship and the ability to transform your own life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I got my start in business by working in real estate. I had no clue what I was doing. I would call other real estate agencies and just ask them direct questions about how they do their business. I would call and pretend to be another seller and try to talk shop with them. I would also call back and pretend to be a buyer to see how they talked with customers. I taught myself the business this way and ended up doing really well. I was maybe 22 years old and just running on raw ambition. I remember I closed a brokerage deal for around 12 million Litas [4.1M dollars] and pocketed around 500,000 Litas (170,000 dollars) as my cut. This was a lot of money at the time and I was a very young man! After two years of pretty wild living, all of this money was completely gone. I learned the hard lesson that fortunes can go up and down really quickly.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I do have a sort of mentor figure that I’ve been working with for years now. He is a Swiss multi-millionaire that I met when I was doing real estate. We didn’t end up doing any deals together, but he just struck me as a really interesting person so I arranged a coffee meeting to try to get to know him better. We’ve been having coffee together once or twice a month since then, and this was four years ago, so he has become a very close and trusted advisor to me.

This is one of those guys that has made a fortune and just prefers to completely stay out of the spotlight. I think, early on, I was very impressed with how easily he was able to talk about business deals that were worth just millions and millions. It was normal for him; it wasn’t some kind of aspirational thing. This made business seem approachable to me, it put a face on it. There are people out there doing very big deals, they are oftentimes just normal people with big ambitions and big work ethics. Most of the big players that I’ve met don’t have some rich dad that’s supporting them, they just went out and started to make things happen for themselves.

So this turned business into something that I could imagine for myself. If they could do it, then why not me? This is a crucial first step. You have to be able to see yourself achieving the things that you want to achieve. And this was a guy who kind of showed me the way. It’s not like he gives me specific advice on deals or something. It’s more that we talk about ideas, we talk about history, and he always seems to have a great perspective. He’s a generation ahead of me, so I’m lucky to just absorb this extra experience that he makes available.

I would definitely say that young people getting into any field should try and cultivate relationships with mentors that are occupying the spaces where they want to be. It can take time and you have to put yourself out there, but having someone that can model the behaviors and thought processes is really invaluable.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m not the huge quote guy or story guy most of the time. I’m sure I tell stories and use sayings like anybody else, but it’s not really my style to be showy like that. I’m very direct and straightforward in my dealings. This is something I’ve learned from experience as well. Of course there is always a lot of flashiness in business, but it’s not the way I like to do things. I think simple, direct communication is actually much more difficult in business, but I also believe that it’s critical to our success.

I made a lot of mistakes early in my career thinking that business leaders had to be like showmen, and I found that it just leads to more confusion amongst stakeholders. It can be uncomfortable to always tell the truth, but we also need to remember that business is not personal. The worst news you can think of or airing out critiques — these are things that are always better to know faster. Don’t let things simmer, don’t keep things under the surface.

Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I think it goes with what I was just saying about not being showy, but I am a big believer in modesty. I’ve fallen flat on my face enough times to understand that you have to be humble. I know a lot of people achieve some levels of success by projecting huge amounts of self-confidence. I am a confident person too, but I think it’s better to focus on your goals, keep your head down, be grateful, and just keep working.

I also think you need to be very resilient in this world, not just in business. You can get beat down but doesn’t mean that you’re beat. You need to get up again and again, keep iterating ideas, keep trying to find your track. I admire people that have some of the fighting spirit in them, some fire.

Self-reflection is another important factor. Successful business leaders understand themselves first and foremost, and they play to their strengths and work on improving their weaknesses. For example, I’ve learned that I am very much a ‘big ideas’ kind of person, and I bring the most value to my company when I have time to think. This means that delegating and clear processes are very important to my success.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on the planet and the environment. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

I work with forests. These are the lungs of the world. Forests regulate the balance of oxygen and carbon dioxide and humidity in our atmosphere, they sequester carbon better than any other known solution, they produce sustainable building materials, and they contribute to our sense of wellbeing.

My job is to make it easy for people to invest in forests, to think about forests, and to maximize the ability of forests to do what they do best. Every forest that we work with is conserved as a forest. This doesn’t mean that we don’t touch it, this means that the land will not be converted to any other use. These lands will remain as forest lands in perpetuity. But we are active managers of the forests that are on our platform. Managed forests are better at maximizing carbon sequestration, turning over timber for sustainable building, reducing wildfires, and generating profit. It’s just like a house that you inherit: if you do nothing to the house ever, in fifty years you will have a pile of bricks and nothing else.

30% of the land on earth is forest land. About 10% of this portion needs to be protected as wilderness or sacred parks because of their uniqueness, beauty, and biodiversity. But the other 90% of forest lands need to be protected through sustainable management strategies. We are nowhere near 90% right now, but I see Foros as the global platform that brings our world’s forests online. We need to get visibility and awareness of what we have, and then we need to figure out the best management strategy for every piece of forest in the world.

How do you think your technology can address this?

There is a lot of very old, traditional forestry knowledge that we use in our business, but new technology also plays a huge role. First of all, our digital platform is the place where forest owners meet up with investors and we gain the insights of foresters and financial experts. Foros means forum in Latin, and that’s exactly what we are: the digital, global forum where people come together to invest in, manage, and protect forests.

On the back end, there is an entire armory of cutting-edge technology that we rely on. We are not anywhere near the growth that we hope to achieve, but you could imagine that gaining valuable insights and actively managing 30% of the land on Earth is no easy task. We rely on big data and the careful work of data scientists to provide predictive modelling and granular focus on what is happening in the forests that are on our platform. These brilliant people are working with machine learning and data science to drive much of the decision making that goes into our management policies and advisory practice.

There is also device technology like personal Lidar scanners that an average person could use to walk through a forest and generate an incredibly accurate, three-dimensional model of that forest. We are working with technologists on all kinds of devices like this to help develop a portrait of every forest in the world, readable in real-time.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Through my experience in real estate, I became aware of an opportunity to purchase a factory that was in foreclosure. So, for the equivalent of about €1, I became the owner of a factory that created biofuel from wood pulp. Now, running this factory was not exactly my graduate degree in forestry or something. Running this factory taught me how to run this factory, but I did start to get interested in wood and forests through this experience and through the networks of people that I met there.

We learned that the market for timber was very hot, and so we became interested in forests as a potential. We surmised that an auction house for forests would be a great model in such a hot market, and we ran a forestry auction house for a few years and did very well with that.

Through working more directly with forests, we began hearing the stories of forest owners and professional forest investors. This is how we began to learn the challenges and pain points that these people face. We started to see the outline of a management services firm for forest owners and forest investors. This idea got folded into a bigger idea about sustainability and some of the things I was starting to see in the carbon offsets industry, and the idea for Foros was born.

How do you think this might change the world?

I think the potential for impact with Foros is truly global. Think about the stock market 100 years ago: if you wanted to buy some stock, you had to find a broker in a city, get some papers signed, arrange transfers with your bank, this entire laborious process of just buying stock in a company. Now look at where we are: stock markets all over the world have become digitized and we are witnessing the rise of the retail investor. Digitization has had all kinds of negative and positive effects on the stock market, but we can say for sure that it has brought an unimaginably higher amount of liquidity to the market, and different types of liquidity at that.

Right now, forests are basically where the stock market was 100 years ago, but the revolution in forest investment is not going to take 100 years like it did with stocks. Foros is going to bring a new level of awareness and investment to forests. This will also result in a tremendous transformation in the amount and variety of liquidity for these markets. New money is going to come flooding in, and we can get enterprises buying into this idea.

The end result is carbon sequestration. The quality of our forests will be increased at least two fold. Properly managed forests sequester carbon at least twice as well as unmanaged forests, and they produce at least twice the amount of timber. This is a virtuous cycle where profit leads to sustainability which leads to more profits, so we think Foros is going to be a very big platform in a few years.

Can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Well there is a lot of talk about “green” business these days, which leads to what people are now called “green washing.” This basically means that businesses make big promises and talk a big game when it comes to sustainability, but they don’t actually deliver on much of anything when it comes to fighting climate change or stopping the destruction of our planet.

Green innovation and green-washing platforms and startups often turn out to have no substance really. This can make a very negative impact for the entire market, including negative impacts on companies that are actually doing positive impact in this space.

The word green doesn’t make something green. Feeling green doesn’t make something green. Green is green and that’s it. You have to do the work and there’s no shortcuts. Follow the science. Read the research that is out there. Build sound businesses based on data and science-driven research.

Can you share some insights on how to create technology that makes a positive social impact?

Belief is good, but data and research are a better basis for impactful technology. You should believe in yourself but you should work towards solving real problems. Begin with a real problem and then figure out how to solve that. Technology is often a good way forward, but not always. Worst is when we have a new technology that then goes looking for a problem to solve. I am not a fan of this endless development of technology just for technology’s sake.

Ok we have robot dogs that can dance like Michael Jackson or whatever now. So what? I’m sure they will figure out some good things to do with these robots. It’s not unimportant, but there are so many urgent problems that need work. I think we should always begin with a specific problem and develop solutions to directly address those.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment, like you, what would you tell them?

When we think about sustainability, we need to think about the total environmental impact. Electric cars, for example, make some improvements to an outdated design, but in many ways it just kicks the can backwards up the road to the battery factory. There is still a ton of negative impact there. We could all be driving electric cars around and still be basically destroying our environment. So we need to think a little broader about the planet we live on.

Start from small things, change the immediate surroundings. Make your personal environment nicer to live in. Be direct. Look at what is around you and try to see how you can improve it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why?

Elon Musk. I love this journey he is tracing from South Africa to Mars. Step by step, he’s just been laying it out with determination and ingenuity. I’d love to pick his brain for an hour.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.