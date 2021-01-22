How many ideas can we come up with? How many projects do we raise mentally? How many of our dreams are left in just dreams? To all these questions I dare answer that “too many”. Too many, either because we don’t make the idea come true, because we get stuck in the mental project or because we never wake up.

Actions you need to take.

When you think about it, you realize how hard it can be to put what you think into practice, how hard it can be to make things happen. Obviously, I’m talking about those actions you need to take, the ones that could change your life for the better or, at the very least, could leave you a great life lesson.

As natural as fear.

Don’t think you’re the only one facing the problems exposed in my previous lines nor feel bad about experiencing something as natural as fear: fear of failure, fear of what they will say, fear of losing everything at first try, fear of exposing yourself, fear of leaving your comfort zone.

It’s natural to be afraid and it’s normal to try to get over it. But normal doesn’t mean easy. If they meant the same thing, I’m sure the world would be very different from the way we know it today.

I’m aware of how complicated it is to move your ideas into the real world. I’ve been afraid too and I still have fears. But a few words changed everything: JUST START. Yes, as you can read. These are a few words that can help. A few words that, in fact, help a lot.

Getting started, doing something is the first step you need to take if you want your dreams to stop being just dreams, if you want your ideas to come true.

Keys that can help.

Getting started isn’t always that easy, among other things, because of some of the fears I’ve quoted before. For that reason, I want to share some keys that can help you if you want to start or you’re going to start. If you are going to stop just imagining things.

Some keys that have helped me:

1. Learn things or find information related to your idea. Knowledge is something that can give you the confidence you need when it comes to getting started. A lot of times, we’re afraid because we don’t know exactly what we want to get into. Knowing things related to your ideas will help you reduce the uncertainty that often paralyzes people when they want to start doing things.

2. You don’t have to be perfect, what you want to start either. It’s good that you aspire to create something excellent, but perfection is not something that everyone can achieve from the start, the first time. No one is perfect. And this relates to the previous point: you can learn but you don’t need to know everything about everything.

The human mind has limitations. Ask for help if you need it. Experience will teach you what you couldn’t know from the beginning or what you were not able to see from the start. Do your best but don’t wait or expect everything to be perfect for you to take the first step.

3. Everyone’s afraid of something. We all have fears. You can read this again if you want but it wouldn’t change the reality that you are not the only person in the world with fears. Please, don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying that the evil or pain of many should be your comfort. What I’ m trying to say is:

The only people who are at risk of failure but also at risk of achieving their goals or dreams, are the people who try despite their fears. So, next time fear tries to stop you, remember that life would be different if everyone tried.

4. People who know what it’s like to dare won’t make fun of you. Only the ones who never try will probably do.

I know it’s extreme to generalize, so I will say that in my experience it has been like that most of the time. Normally, people are likely to think that whoever does the best is the one who’s going to make fun of others. It’s usually the opposite.

Most of the people who are doing something good and great find pleasure in helping others achieve their goals too. The people who do nothing are usually the ones who discourage the most. And this is what leads me to the next key.

5. Listen to people’s opinions but only take a few that deserve it into account. Have your own judgment because that’s the most important thing at the end of the day. Following anyone’s judgment is like navigating without foresight, aimless and without direction. You can end up somewhere you hate. This is something that could hurt more when it happens because you refused to listen to your own voice.

6. Learn to be responsible, for you, for your things, for your life. It’s easier to make the decisions you need when you take control of your life.

When you assume that the good and the bad things that happen to you largely depend on your decisions and actions, life changes. If you don’t decide for yourself, others or life itself will do it for you. Both actions and inactions have consequences.

7. Just start. Everything I’ve said before can be useless if you do nothing. Take the actions you need to take. You’ll always be learning in the process. If you want to get something, the first thing is to do something to make it happen. Take a step that shortens the distance between you and what you want to achieve. What is needed to start is will, determination and action. Wanting to act, deciding to act, acting finally.

