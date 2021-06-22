Just Isaac: “Fear is only a thought”

Many people have the perception that everything is glorious. However, to operate and function on a championship level, in the sport of boxing it is a very lonely life. The intense mental and physical training cannot be ignored. Overcoming the voices of fear in the mind is especially important in relation to achieving a goal, dream, or vision, everyone aiming to accel will have these challenges.

As a part of our series about sports stars who are making a social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Just Isaac (JI) is a six-time Canadian boxing champion (Including 2-time Golden Glove Champion), actor, recording artist & motivational speaker. “Think Fearlessly”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share with us the “backstory” that led you to your career path in professional sports?

I grew up in Western NY. I was involved in street life (gang) and when my Dad found out. He told me that he was once in a gang. He said that he got out because he realized that a real man stands on his own. I then went to the community center and joined the boxing club. I actually started with MMA before going into Boxing. I am from the projects, so I had to learn how to fight.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What were the lessons or takeaways that you took out of that story?

I was in a classroom and there was an assignment given by the teacher. He asked everyone to share what they would like to do with their life, some said a fireman, doctor, hockey player, dentist, and auto mechanic. Everyone was given praise for their desired goal. When it was my turn, I said that I want to be a Champion Boxer one day. The teacher turned to me and said, “It will never happen, you got to be rough and rugged to be a fighter.” He said, “You are too soft, too gentle, you are too much of an intellectual, you think too much” _Then he said, “IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN.” Everyone was laughing and pointing at me. The student sitting next to me fell off his chair, he was laughing so hard. Everyone thought it was hilarious. My heart dropped and I felt so alone yet determined. I learned that it is more important what I think about myself than what people think of me.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Experiencing fear is normal if we are human. Speak positive things about yourself to yourself in your alone time no matter how down you may feel. Never call yourself names like looser, or anything else linked to failure or speak of yourself in any other negative way. Not even in a joking way. Do not expect everyone to believe in your vision, goal, or dream, people may not believe in you, just keep believing in yourself. Believe in the power of God in you and you will believe in yourself.

Is there a person that made a profound impact on your life? Can you share a story?

There was a man who walked the earth many years ago who came to seek and to save that which was lost. To empower, to heal, to colonize, and set individuals up to facilitate the extraordinary. His name is Yeshua the Christ. I come from the gutter, the so-called lowest in society, I did not want to live at one point. I had no vision, no purpose, no hope. God renewed my hope more than once in life. All that I have and all that I am is because of my King. He is my greatest inspiration.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about what it is like being a professional sports player?

Many people have the perception that everything is glorious. However, to operate and function on a championship level, in the sport of boxing it is a very lonely life. The intense mental and physical training cannot be ignored. Overcoming the voices of fear in the mind is especially important in relation to achieving a goal, dream, or vision, everyone aiming to accel will have these challenges.

Ok super. Let’s now move to the main part of our discussion. How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting causes you are working on right now?

I recognize that regardless of the level of success that we may walk in there is none good but God. I have operated and reached some goals in multiple realms using key principles. This is only because I have had the privilege of having great men and women pour into me. I have set out to bring a greater awareness of the impact of our thought life on ourselves and others, also how to shift into a mindset that overcomes fear. If a person feels like their life is at a standstill if someone is battling believing in themselves, receiving direction, feeling down about life, wanting to overcome complacency, I wrote a book entitled “Think Fearlessly.” The purpose of this project is to empower the reader to take the right direction in life. It is my belief that everything that exist within time is moving, nothing is standing still. It is either in motion towards destruction or in motion towards perfection.

What methods are you using to most effectively share your cause with the world?

In winning 6 boxing titles, making the top 40 across the United States, Landing Lead roles in films, motivational speaking, and becoming an Author, the ultimate purpose that I have in having the opportunity to navigate through multiple realms is to use my platforms as a place that can potentially empower others by bringing a new awareness of the greatness that lives inside of them. I am called to serve, to give of myself.

Can you share with us the story behind why you chose to take up this particular cause?

This cause came through the experience of seeing my dreams shatter right before me. I was offered an opportunity to host an international television show in the United States. I would be flying back in forth from Toronto, everything seemed to crumble right before my eyes when the pandemic hit. I was feeling down for about a week. I then began to encourage myself. I began to write a book. At one point fear gripped my heart because I felt so vulnerable. I was going to abort releasing the book because of what people might think of me. I realized me protecting my image is not more important than encouraging someone else to be the best that they can be. Out of adversity, there was the conception and birth of the book “Think Fearlessly

Can you share with us a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

The book has just hit the market however there are already people who pre-ordered a copy that say they have been impacted in ways that were unexpected, many have mentioned that their level of confidence in themselves have increased. That their paradigm of life has shifted to a whole new meaning.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Things I wish someone told me before I started 1. — “if it’s hidden or revealed, you have greatness inside of you” Because of the people who reminded me of my unique potential It eliminated many of the limitations that I placed on myself. “Fear is only a thought”- In life, we may experience moments that involve being afraid to make choices, however, if we recognize that fear comes in the form of images in the mind, in some cases to protect us and in other cases as steppingstones towards being victorious as we overcome them (Our fears). “Compassion is just as important as passion”- When we have a goal, vision, or purpose we should be enthusiastic about it, yet we should have empathy and consideration for the people that we are connected to directly or indirectly. Influence runs the world. — Ideas are transmitted from one person to the next, Influence affects culture, lifestyle, and ultimately our perception. Never be held hostage by someone’s opinion. — Projections, or thoughts superimposed through words can set someone free or hold them in bondage, in other words, someone’s opinion can imprison, or it can break limitations. The deciding factor is, what are your values, and what is your desired destination.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The keyword is influence. As I mentioned earlier, it is my belief that influence runs the world. Television and different avenues of media are key in transmitting information. I would develop a mandatory program that is linked to exploring cultural diversity and contributions that have been made by every ethnic background in the human race. I believe that this has the potential to eliminate many circumstances involving racial discrimination. The program would be plugged in the board of education through media and television. I would play some part, perhaps in the designing of the program or as a Host, or representative for the show.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

Life Lesson quote it takes many years of heat and pressure to produce a diamond. — _This means that adversity and obstacles have the potential to reveal the greatness that is inside of us. An authentic diamond is not commonly found. There is a transparency. There is beauty after the process. After the process, a diamond is so sharp that it can cut through glass. Sometimes we may go through things in life however in every situation there is something great to be discovered. If you are in a struggle, don’t give up hope. God is with you.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

If have the opportunity to meet a male that I could have the opportunity to sit down with and talk, it would definitely be the one and only Steve Harvey, He is a real dude and I can relate to him when it comes to his spiritual viewpoints and how he kept believing in God and his dreams even in the midst of many struggles, he also seems so genuine, and I can tell that he has a heart for people. Who doesn’t love Steve? If It was a woman, it would be a great honor to meet the legendary world-renowned Oprah Winfrey. This woman is just brilliant, she is nonjudgmental has a love for people and I would love to get here her views on overcoming fear, and some of the secrets in her level of navigation within multiple industries.

How can our readers follow you online?

1. Instagram is @justisaacji

2. Twitter is @justisaac

3. Facebook is justisaac

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring!