Just Breathe

I am in the right place at the right time, and everything happens at the right moment. Breathe . . .

“To be amazing means to be yourself. You don’t need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself.”

If you base your self-worth on the external world, you’ll never be capable of self-love.

Your inner critic will flood you with thoughts of “I’m not enough, I don’t have enough, and I don’t do enough.”

Every time a goal is reached, or you possess the next big thing, your ego will move the line.

Life is a journey. We are here to learn and love on a deeper level. One step at a time is enough to proceed forward.

Relax and transform striving into thriving.

Train your mind to be grateful.

Appreciate your talents, beauty, and brilliance.

Love your imperfectly perfect self.

