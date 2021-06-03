Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Just Breathe

As I relax and recuperate from a planned surgery, I am giving myself grace as I ‘practice patience’ with the process. My writing is an affirmation to myself that I share with you to kick start your day.

I am in the right place at the right time, and everything happens at the right moment. Breathe . . .

“To be amazing means to be yourself. You don’t need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself.”

If you base your self-worth on the external world, you’ll never be capable of self-love.

Your inner critic will flood you with thoughts of “I’m not enough, I don’t have enough, and I don’t do enough.”

Every time a goal is reached, or you possess the next big thing, your ego will move the line.

Life is a journey. We are here to learn and love on a deeper level. One step at a time is enough to proceed forward.

Relax and transform striving into thriving.

Train your mind to be grateful.  

Appreciate your talents, beauty, and brilliance.

Love your imperfectly perfect self.

If this resonates with you, pop an emoji or an affirmation you say to yourself in the comments.

Have your best day my friends!

