Jill Sylvester, LMHC

If you’re not exactly where you want to be right now, breathe.

If you find yourself frustrated with the world, with your community, with yourself, just breathe.

If you feel like you’ll never do what you said you would or become who you said you’d be, stop and take a deep breath.

These are the moments that define you, that define the shape of your life as you mold and create it this very minute.

This moment has the power and potential to have you move from one space into the next, from doing what you’ve always done and thinking what you’ve always thought, to a space of newness, of opportunity, of uncertainty, yes; however, that is where you find the magic.

The magic in witnessing the power you have to choose your thoughts so that you then create how you want this moment to go, and change into the person you want to be, becoming all you want to become.

So if you find yourself frustrated or feeling disheartened that things aren’t what you wanted them to be, stop and simply breathe. Breathe into the uncertainty, breathe as you step into the abyss with a stronger and more powerful heart and mind.

Seize the opportunity that lies right there, in the power of your moments, to plant the seeds for change, for growth, for manifestation.

Jill Sylvester is a licensed mental health counselor, author of the Nautilus award winning book, “Trust Your Intuition: 100 Ways to Transform Anxiety and Depression for Stronger Mental Health,” and host of the “Trust Your Intuition Podcast.” Her work has been featured in Well+Good, Bustle, SheKnows, WorkingMother, Parenthood, TeenMentor, and OprahMag.com. For more information or to sign up for her weekly blog, please visit www.jillsylvester.com.