Jumi Aluko of Jumi Aluko Consulting: “Never-ending creativity”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jumi Aluko.

Jumi Aluko is an event planner and marketing communications strategist with a whole lot of love to offer the world! When she’s not busy seeking new music to listen to or playing her heart out on her piano, you’ll find her working tirelessly as Founder of her boutique agency, Jumi Aluko Consulting, educating, inspiring, and motivating people worldwide to obtain the business recognition and brand exposure they truly deserve. Jumi’s true passion is helping and empowering the people in her circle to be the best they can be while maintaining her upbeat career as a connector, relationship builder, strategic thinker, and visionary in the heart of California.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I originally hail from Silver Spring, Maryland, which is just outside of Washington D.C. but now I reside in Los Angeles, California. I am Nigerian-American and my parents came to the United States in their early 20’s to finish their graduate degrees. I am the 2nd youngest of 5 siblings and I followed a somewhat traditional route growing up: I got a bachelor’s degree and then my masters with the idea of pursuing a career in public health, specifically, health administration.

My first foray into entrepreneurial life was in my late 20s when I was in grad school and started a wedding planning company — DunniWeddings. At the time, I was earning a Masters in Health Administration and my knack for event planning was unfolding in both my personal life (planning weddings, milestone events, and cultural soirees for family and friends) and my graduate school experience (organizing health conferences and film screenings).

During grad school was when consulting as a career, specifically focused on marketing, began to pique my interest. At that point I had only looked at my business as a side hustle. However after working a few different jobs, I still found myself unfulfilled. So, when I moved to Los Angeles, intent on pursuing event planning full time, I positioned myself as the owner of a wedding planning company who plans more than just weddings — one who could also help with marketing projects as needed.

And, it began to stick!

I was attracting clients who were interested in both my marketing and event services and I knew I was on the right path. When COVID hit in early 2020, I was still heavily focused on events and my portfolio since beginning DunniWeddings was rapidly expanding. The pandemic completely shut down my ability to continue to produce weddings and special events at the same rate. It was then that I knew it was time that my agency would be one evenly focused on PR, Events, and Strategic Marketing, so I repositioned my business away from wedding planning with DunniWeddings and shifted my focus toward my skill set as a marketing communications specialist and owner of Jumi Aluko Consulting.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Moving to LA was the craziest thing I’ve done. After earning my Masters degree in Health Administration, I had just started working as a Clinical Research Coordinator at a top research institution in Maryland. I knew in my heart that this career path was not where I would thrive and live to my fullest potential. So, a few months into that job, I quit and decided I was moving.

No job, no network, nothing. Just a vision to be a successful entrepreneur and a lot of faith in God.

One day, after several months of unsuccessfully looking for a job to hold me over while I built my clientele, I decided to go on Craigslist and search through marketing and event related job listings. Rather than apply for the jobs listed, I decided to email the contacts listed and pitch them my services. Not expecting much, imagine my surprise when a company VP emailed me back, saying they had an upcoming event they potentially wanted my help with but that I should email him in a couple months when they are ready to start planning.

Did I email him again? No.

But guess what? He didn’t forget about me, and he sure did reach out a couple months later! We spoke about their event needs, I sent over a proposal, we agreed to terms, and I was on my way to having my first client in LA!

From that experience, I learned how to leverage a resource (Craigslist in this example) and think outside of the box to cultivate new business.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was first starting, I couldn’t decide on a name! One day I was calling myself DunniWeddings, the next DunniManagement, the next DunniEvents, the next Events by Jumi…the list goes on. And I thought it was a great idea to test out all these names, not on different clients but on the same one. So in the outreach/initial pitch, I was DunniWeddings LLC, on the proposal, I was DunniEvents, on the contract I was back to DunniWeddings LLC, and then on my website I was just Jumi Aluko. It was so confusing that the client actually pointed it out too! Was I embarrassed — yes, but was it funny, absolutely. We joked about it and I said it’s the perils of having so many cool names to turn into a potential business name!

All in all what I learned was that it didn’t matter the name, what mattered was could I do the work! So I stopped focusing so much and spending so much time deciding on the perfect business name and turned my attention to being able to deliver on what the client was coming to me for in the first place.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This is SO TRUE and for me, I can’t just name one! I can share a few quick stories on the three people I’d like to mention:

My older sister, Toni — she’s my sounding board — always the first to listen to my never ending business ideas and provide me with objective feedback, while also keeping my spirits up with positive encouragement.

My oldest brother, Seye — they always say having a lawyer is one of the first professionals you should have on your team as a new entrepreneur and I am so grateful that my brother is mine. He regularly reviews my project contracts and listens to me gripe about the struggles of running a business by yourself in a totally new place.

My graduate school advisor, Wayne Psek — he was the professor who taught the class on marketing that got me interested in this career path to begin with! His wisdom has been beyond invaluable given his experience running his own business and being a marketing expert. Even after leaving grad school, he’s continued to carve out time to mentor me about running a business and encourage me day in and day out.

This power trio has had the greatest impact on where I’m at today. They’ve never doubted me and always saw my trajectory for success and honestly, I’m super indebted to them and forever grateful.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Most likely fear of the unknown. When starting your own business there’s no real roadmap because everyone’s experience is slightly different and unique to them. It’s difficult, but it doesn’t mean that it can’t be done.

It’s much, much, much easier to work for someone and know there is consistent income coming in every month or every couple of weeks. It’s low-key unthinkable to intentionally decide you’re going to be responsible for your own livelihood. I can say this because it’s how I felt REGULARLY even as I built my business. I’d still be on Indeed and Idealist at times seeking part-time and full-time gigs to support myself because I wasn’t sure if I could do it on my own.

And I’m sure many women feel the same.

There’s also the fact that women don’t see other women who look like them who have similar experiences as them starting and running businesses. I say that from experience. I would join events or read articles and listen to/read about women founders. And the stories wouldn’t resonate with me. Many women would talk about how their parents provided them with thousands of dollars to get started, how they invested money from their 9–5 to start the business, or they went into business, quit their job, and relied on the sole income of their spouses. None of those situations resonated with me and it was incredibly discouraging. It almost stopped me because I just didn’t think I could do it otherwise, but true to my nature, I was determined to prove the alternative to be true.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

We need to shift our mindset on what success looks like and be more transparent about the entrepreneurial journey. Just about anyone who has had success in sports, business, entertainment, etc. has failed a bunch of times, but we tend to hear and celebrate them only once they become a “success”. Failing over and over again is what allows you to figure out what doesn’t work, and with each failure, brings you closer to having success. As individuals I think we need to shift our mindset on failure, and learn to be comfortable with it. Society needs to be more open to listening to, celebrating, and amplifying individual stories and not just the ones of those who are multi-millionaires or celebrities. Additionally, as women, we also need to support each other and offer opportunities where we can mentor each other. There’s enough room for all of us! I love what you all are doing here in encouraging a diverse set of women to share their stories — this, to me, is also key.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Here are my top 3 reasons why more women should become founders:

We’re able to connect, lead, and make decisions on a level that is highly valued, necessary, and undoubtedly respected. We don’t give up. You tell us no and we’ll use that as fuel to find a yes. The more women founders we have, the more likely these founders will eventually become investors who focus on building up even more women founders in the future. All leading to a time when more than half of funded companies have women founders!

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I look back on the NUMEROUS ideas I had about the type of business I wanted and can’t help but laugh. I think one of the biggest myths is that as a founder, your first idea has to be the best idea that propels you to success. Whew! That couldn’t be furthest from the truth. My business has gone through more iterations that I can even count. So for all women who are waiting for that perfect idea, drop the notion — it won’t be perfect, but if you’re determined to fine-tune it, and be intentional in the steps you take to do that, you’ll definitely get there!

Another myth is believing that you need to have a certain amount of capital before you get started or that you need a 50-page business plan. Each individual has to think about their type of business and determine what’s best for them. There are so many different ways to run a business when it comes to the finances and not all of them require the typical raising of money from a venture capitalist. Being in business these past 4 years, I’ve managed to maintain a very low overhead allowing me to operate without the need to raise money in the traditional sense.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Running a company as a founder requires you to wear every business hat in the book. You’re doing admin, HR, finances, legal, marketing, and so much more! In my opinion, those who are successful founders are ones who are committed to continuous learning — and not just about the industry in which their business runs, but in learning all the different components of running a business. Oftentimes when I’m talking about my business to others who are interested in starting out, the first question they ask me is — “how do you even know all of this and how to do it?” The answer to that is simply — I’m ALWAYS learning. Whether it’s reading articles, attending events, sitting in webinars, or asking questions of anyone I think may have insight, I’m always seeking out information. You’d be surprised how much information you can get from even just 10 minutes of focused learning. If you’re not a person who can commit to continuous learning, I think you’ll find it difficult to be a founder.

Another important trait I believe is extremely important is the ability to stop talking, and just listen. People often think I’m quiet, but in reality, I’m listening, taking things in, and preparing to continue the conversation by asking targeted questions. I don’t just talk for the sake of talking. I’m very strategic. If you can be someone who listens well, you can be successful because it’s more than likely that you’ve actually taken in what the other person was saying and know how you can apply it to the work you’re currently doing or hoping to do. You’ve got to listen to (not just hear) what people are saying, and also what they are not saying (that’s where the true wisdom lies).

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Optimism: challenges and setbacks when starting a business are inevitable. But with unending optimism, you’re unlikely to just give up when issues arise. Relating to this — one word — COVID-19. Just as my business was truly thriving, the pandemic hit and changed everything. I could have easily been like, “that’s it, I tried, I can’t recover from this” BUT I didn’t. It was incredibly difficult to see what was directly in front of me, however, I knew the current situation would not be the forever situation and so got creative thinking about all the possibilities and how they could sustain the business. Things still aren’t back to pre-COVID 19 as we all know but I’m hopeful for what’s to continue to come! Never-ending creativity: People don’t always associate creativity with being successful in business, but there are so many ways to be creative even in the most mundane of situations! Each and every day, I am engaged in regular creative thinking exercises — I am tweaking and improving upon my creative process so that each client interaction is even more memorable than the last. Whether that’s in how I propose new ideas, deliver presentations, design promotional material, and pull together what would seem like a basic event — I never stop looking for ways to be creative. Our world is ever-changing and it’s important that we’re ready to tackle new challenges as they arise and creative and innovative ways that address the uniqueness of each respective client. Tolerance: tolerance for risk, tolerance for ambiguity, tolerance for nay-sayers, tolerance for cloudy days. I didn’t know how much I was willing to put up with until I started my company! Nothing was straight and arrow. I had (and still have to) tolerate a lot. Moving to LA to run this business was incredibly risky and there was no paved path ahead of me — and this is the case with a lot of women entrepreneurs. There’s not a paved path — so one has to be ready to tolerate the ambiguity and associated risks or else you’ll crumble and give up before you see any progress. You have to step out in faith and trust that even though certain steps you take may seem a bit wild and unproven, that this ambiguity is all part of the process of founding and running a successful business. Perceptiveness: a perceptive founder is a successful founder. The ability to read people, understand what they want and need, and then be able to address those desires, is crucial in business. People are coming to you because you’re solving a problem they can’t solve and you’re doing it in a way that resonates with them. One thing I’ve always committed to was meeting my clients where they are. Not trying to fit them into a box or work with them according to a template, but rather listen to them and work with them to envision the possibilities that address their unique needs. One of my clients whom I do event marketing for absolutely loves the way I approach my work with them because she knows it’s not the status quo but rather it’s tailored to their organization, their target audience, and their respective goals. I pride myself on my ability to not only be self-aware but also aware of the needs of others and see past what they tell me. It’s definitely a trait that has set me apart as a founder and has allowed me to see the success I’ve seen to date. One person who believes in you. That’s all you need. Just one. You don’t need an entire board of directors, 100 of your closest friends, or a network of other business owners to validate you and your idea. You just need one person. One person who not only believes in your vision but one person who despite how crazy things may sound and seem, truly knows in their heart of hearts that if anyone can make it happen — YOU can. When I started my wedding planning business, I was lucky enough to have people spreading word of it because they believed in my ability to create incredible experiences for brides and grooms. When I decided to move to LA and expand even more, people thought I was short a few marbles. Why would I leave a network of people where I was building a name for myself and venture into the unknown? Despite this questioning and hesitation, at the end of the day there was a select group of people who knew that even though my idea was truly wild, if anyone could do it, it was me, and they were going to back me up every step of the way. That’s what you need. I was blessed to have more than one, but truly, all you need is one. Their purpose in your life as you pursue your passion is incredibly invaluable.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

In addition to working with nonprofit organizations, community groups, and individuals who are making a social impact on individuals and communities globally, I am also a mentor to those interested in this field, I serve on the Board of Directors for a school that provides arts education for underserved youth, and I work tirelessly to amplify the expertise of others, even those who aren’t my clients. I know each person has their own power, and the words they speak, and experience they’ve had can positively change the course of even just one individual.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

When I was in college, one of the most eye opening experiences I had was going to an event to learn all about different types of religion. As a Christian, I didn’t know much about Islam and it definitely made me realize the importance of getting to know those who are different from you and really sitting and LISTENING to their stories, struggles, and desires for change.

I think what is missing in the world today is people taking the time to sit and really listen to people who are different from them. We are all so busy talking at people and thinking it’s a conversation. It’s not. What we really need to do is sit and have open conversations where we can ask questions not for the sake of debate but for the sake of true understanding. Creating regular times in our weeks and months to learn how to listen and communicate effectively with people who aren’t like us. There is a void in appropriate communication in society today and I’d love to see it improved.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

The person who I’d want to have breakfast or lunch with is Dara Treseder, SVP, Head of Global Marketing and Communications at Peloton. She is a Nigerian woman like myself who is a powerhouse in the world of marketing and communications! I am incredibly impressed by her journey and love to listen to stories and glean lessons from individuals like her. I pray I continue to grow and succeed in my field as a PR, Event, and Strategic Marketing Consultant and know it’s conversations with trailblazers like herself that will allow me to do just that!

So, thank you in advance if this happens but thank you nonetheless for allowing me to share my story and insight on your platform.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.