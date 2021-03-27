Juma Jux and the Royal Hearts 💕 👑, For Tanzanian Love, In “Mapepe’s” Song! #Tanzania #WomensHistoryMonth2021

There comes a moment when two worlds seem to collide. Or should we say, intermix? They are two, distinct cultural worlds. And within the culture, there is always the aesthetics. Sometimes, you are given a masterpiece, for the right depiction of a particular, art project. The cinematography is serene. Different layers of artistry awaken. The content of the project is abundant, and keeps you engaged. And, finally, there is the spiritual essence to match. You observe the balance, and harmony, within this level of digital artistry. Myriad components of Universal symbolism, is highlighted, within some of the most hidden treasures, of artistic decor. Too often, they do not get the celebration, or attention, as that which is pushed into the mainstream. Nevertheless, such does not take away from their treasure. They are still just as sacred; regardless, if others do not see their jewels. 💎

We have not left the gardens of Tanzanian soil. For that part, there is a certain excavation, needing to be present. What does it look like when an artistic endeavor has the mixture of two distinct cultures? How does one assess it all? Of course, on a deeper level, would you recognize it, if you were to see it? That’s an even grander question. Sometimes, you do. Other times, you don’t. Yet, when it dances into your vision, how do you conceptualize such a wonder? How do you display it within digital artistry, while reflecting it to the masses?

For one East African artist, it is clear that he is moving into greater heights; pushing himself into higher domains. It’s a reflection of his personal growth and journey, in this wonder called, music! 🎵 🎶 🎵 A phenomenon called music, and his performance of it!

It’s the first video release from his latest album-The Love Album, and it is clearly something new, and worthy of being celebrated! The song is called, “Mapepe,” and should you not understand the very meaning of the word, the digital presentation conveys it all! From the nation of Tanzania-along with his AfricanBOY Brand, this new wave of artistic performance (and development) is being taken up by none other than the “King Of Hearts,” 👑. . .

JUMA JUX

https://youtu.be/G0qRQhNRLcI; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Taking a step into the artistic video, having recently been released, we have entered into more than just another music video. On the contrary, we have danced into a digital song, where the very essence of music, visual artistry, and fashion, is personified. A story is unfolding. In fact, a Universal eloquence, in the very telling of love, comes into play. The balance between the masculine and feminine energy principles is evident to see. And, a special world of Tanzanian nightlife, and the social circle ⭕, is revealed. Invigorating, isn’t it? The power of the night, and what it is capable of doing. There is a power of transformation, and how it moves people into that magical world, we yearn to stay in-even if for a temporary time. And, so we have it! Here and visible for all to see. In fact, it’s one of the markers for understanding the depths of visual aesthetics!

https://www.citimuzik.com/2021/02/video-jux-mapepe-mp4-download.html; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Now, we are back in the tale of two cultures, which have temporarily combined, for the depiction of that Special World. What are the two cultures may you ask? Well, it’s very obvious, for those, who decide to pay attention. Black American and Tanzanian. What cannot be denied is just how tasteful and pleasing the two cultures have been crafted and pasted together, within the video! There are numerous parts to this level of visual (and digital) magic! ✨ ✨ ✨So, let’s take the journey of navigating our way, in!

To start it is Juma Jux, who serves as the storyteller and point of magicianship for the space! From the moment he begins to sing, the magic ✨✨✨ performs! The movement, encircles itself, within the nightclub scene! Exciting energy, new energy is in play. First, there is, the music! You hear those Black American perfumes of Jazz and Soul, with traditional, Tanzanian musical styles-at least one of them, anyhow! The music is decorated with fashion, and modelesque sculpturing, from those, who are attending the event! This scenery for the video is an auspicious one; and there are many unique layers to what is being crafted and matched. So, we have the music! 🎵 🎶 Then, we have the modelesque forms of artistry. Scenes of two trumpet 🎺🎺 players is one illustration of the visual artistry, at play. The stilled positioning of those Tanzanians dressed up, as cowboys and traces of 70’s attire for one phasing of Black America’s gardens, and with traces of their own Tanzanian flow, solidifies the video, as a digital masterpiece of sculptural and visual artistry! The very name of Louis Armstrong is hinted, within the nightclub! When a son of Black America is mentioned, it’s only just that the Maidens and Mothers of his cultural gardens, are honored, as well!

https://www.jazzmessengers.com/en/75478/ella-fitzgerald/ella-and-louis; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://www.helpage.org/blogs/amleset-tewodros-1882/zanzibar-celebrating-a-new-pension-and-the-life-of-bi-kidude-988/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Clearly, the Spirit of balance moves to balance the space. The twins of trumpet 🎺🎺 playing, are colored with a darkened gold coloring. It is an additional ✨✨✨ to the sparkling dust, of the place! Men and women engage in holistic courtship, and wellness performance. Love is performed, and its magnitude is made, everlasting-at least, for that night!

Of course, we cannot forget about the color, red! A treasured color, not only reflecting the bounty of love, but also one of courage. Look around the interior! Do you see her? The flooring is a checkered red. Red, background curtains and lighting! 🍒 ♥️ 🌹Red comes up in the color of the storyteller’s shirt, the attire of the party guests, and even reviving herself in her checkered design, through those dancing with the storyteller-JUMA JUX!

Of course, the hairstyles of the women, in attendance, are vigilant. A number of them are clearly indigenous to the African Continent. Then, there are those, which reflects their manifestation from the feminine persuasion of Black American gardens! Oh, how pleasing and intricate, in the immersion between two cultural worlds! 🌎 🌍

Such are particular highlights for the video. It is none other than stilled images of the masculine and feminine complement. This harmony is found within every garden, and it is essential in the flourishing of every culture of people! It is clear that Mr. King 👑 of Hearts 💕💕❤️ has found his feminine complement, within this Tanzanian spacing! We presume that she is Tanzanian! Of course, there are other couplings, which have come to decorate the spacing! Their balance is a reflection for the main partnership, within this storyline! A Universal dance is, at play! And, my oh my, the dance is going, well! Musical intimacy is restored. Other spiritual elixirs include one tracing of a Mayan pyramid. Hmmm. . .the Special World just gets more mysterious, doesn’t?

The main feminine, spiritual complement, within the video-and the love interest, who has won over Mr. King Of Hearts 💕💕💕 is a reflection of holistic, Tanzanian, feminine beauty. Of course, for the purposes of this article, we are presuming that she is, Tanzanian. Such a statement is validated in truth, as you can observe other women of her cultural garden, who share in love’s domain. Through the main coupling, others become coupled. Her presence ensures that feminine energy will be spread to other dames, who are, in need of love. Observing her even more, the level of beauty and abundance, is highlighted, through her imagery. A natural Tanzanian beauty, indeed! The presence of natural haired, Tanzanian women is a celebration of nature’s delight! A phenomenal celebration, for that temporary venture in, the Special World of hearts 💕💕💕, unbroken!

Paintings continue to bless the nightclub scene, and its overall energy. Even certain ones provide traces, of red! ❤️ 🍒 🍒 🌹 Truth is painted throughout the entire spacing! It becomes a necessary tool, for those desiring to experience, that world!

What’s fascinating about this digital artistry, is how you can comprehend the message, without having to understand the language. That’s how grand of a job, that was completed on this project! The content was so rich, decorative, and spiritually engaging, that you understand the different messages, to the song! The scenery complements the art. Whoever is “Mapepe,” however that person is defined, we understand her, very well! And so, one King 👑👑 of Hearts, 💕💕💕 has brought a redefinition, in the very term, heartthrob! Just find comfort in knowing that in this special world, lonely hearts will never be alone, again! ❤️ 💕 💕

