Juljana Hoxha Advice On Investing In Yourself

Seeing successful people is what Juljana Hoxha yearns every day as she pursues her career. She knows how people are struggling out there, just like she was struggling ten years back. The creed of most people is to achieve their goals. They make fruitless endeavors on how to run their business, get personal transformation, and lifestyle changes.

‘If you want transformation, you ought to undergo a process that will change your perception and action steps. “I did not know that, too – until I met someone who changed my life completely. All through, I had been thinking that I was doing everything right,” Juljana Hoxha says.

The Zeal to Fly High

Juljana, the personal transformation coach and business mentor, says that what she is doing now was her lifetime dream, but she did not have a breakthrough. Being born in Albania, her desire for success was immense. She was born in a male-dominated community that knew nothing good came from women.

You can imagine what happened when she registered her first business and signed the contract that would set the ball rolling in her entrepreneurial life. Nobody was ready to support her. “I am grateful that I didn’t listen to my mom, who was more concerned with the HOW I will make it happen.” She says. Juljana knew she was not giving up any soon.

Go-Getter Attitude

To even prove the naysayers ‘more wrong,’ she went to Italy to further her studies. She later moved to Germany, where she started her family. She is now a wife and a mother of two. She also started two businesses in Germany; a restaurant and a clothing store. Despite the restaurant working out so well, the clothing store was losing money. Frustrations were becoming a part of Juljana.

She did not know how to manage the two businesses, the two children, and her husband. Her clothing store was dear to her, for she always had a dream of helping women to restyle themselves.

Hoxha’s passion for making the women feel confident and bold made her cling to her business despite losing money. The matter was now aggravating. She barely had time for her kids. She wanted to sustain the restaurant as it was becoming so successful. She could not figure out how the business that she was not spending more time on was outshining the clothing store in which she had dedicated all her time and effort.

Juljana was not only becoming a failure in her business but also her parental roles. The clothing store was demanding thousands of dollars. “I had spent too much money on bloggers, influencers, and social media companies but there was no hint of success,” she says, “I knew I had to figure out something quickly because if I didn’t, I would have to close the store and still pay the ten-year lease.”

Turning Point

“One night I came across a man who said that he had been studying wealth creation principles for decades and had helped people all over the world to achieve success and that if someone told him what they wanted, he could show them exactly how to get it.” She recalls. Juljana saw the confidence depicted by the man, and she became curious.

After booking a call, his team reached out to her the next day. She was on a call with one of the top coaches. “During that conversation, I learned some fundamental principles. Principles that made me reinterpret my entire life. He told me that I was thinking wrong! I didn’t even know what that meant.” The call continued, and what she was hearing, she had never heard from anyone elsewhere.

Living Her Dream

Juljana was apt to learn, and she was now applying what she had learned from the wealth creation coach. Fast forward, she sold her restaurant at an impressive profit. She closed the clothing store and transferred the lease. Her total perception of business had changed, and tangible results were being delivered.

“I created an online course for women to develop their personal style, wrote the book, ‘Achieve your dreams in high heels,’ which I will publish this fall,” Juljana says. “I also moved with my family to New York City, where I help empower people to reach their full potential and entrepreneurs to get Results by taking the hustle a-said, grow profitable, passionate, authentic businesses that allow them to live more and work less.”

Life since the ‘call’ took a different trajectory that allowed Juljana to focus on her roles as a wife and a mother. She works less and gets more money. Since then, she has wanted to empower people and coach them as she shares the secret nuggets needed by any entrepreneur to achieve their dream.