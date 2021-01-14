Julisa Medina: “Maintaining a strong social media presence is key nowadays”

Maintaining a strong social media presence is key nowadays. Share your authenticity, passion and your love for why you are an author to your viewers. But if you’re not just an author, share your story of growth, passion and perseverance.

Julisa Medina never imagined being an author until she learned to love herself at the age of forty. She has been on a spiritual journey of growth, never giving up and wanting to inspire others.

During this incredible journey, she continued to write poetry, and then something magical happened…God or the universe blessed her family with an angelic miracle: her niece Milana. This little miracle prompted something deep within Julisa’s soul to write a children’s book. As she started imagining, a flow of ideas came to fruition, and she feels that many other books are to follow.

When she is not writing, then you’ll find Julisa studying personal development, exercising, taking photos, and inspiring others through her live “Mindset Minute” videos on social media. She hopes this book and her journey of growth will inspire others to take chances in life while having faith in themselves. She resides in Massachusetts, where she hopes to adopt a child one day.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

Honestly, I had to learn to love myself first, appreciate the woman that I am and realize that I have infinite potential within me!

I went 40 years not loving myself and since learning to love me, I’ve been on this incredible journey of growth and have this immense desire to inspire others.

This incredible journey that we call life — has so many struggles and obstacles but it’s about finding your way. Once I aligned myself with entrepreneurs, I started raising my vibration and ideas manifested in my mind.

I had never thought of writing a children’s book until my miracle niece, Milana inspired me.

My brother and sister-in-law desired a child for 10 years, they did in-vitro twice, sadly miscarried twice and nine days prior to my sister-in-law‘s hysterectomy, she found out she was pregnant naturally!

Fast forward, my sister-in-law‘s mother was planning her baby shower and in lieu of cards she asked everyone to bring a signed children’s book.

This prompted the idea to write a children’s book for my niece… I started the journey of researching different formatting for children’s books. In addition, the universe started manifesting so many amazing people into my life and this prompted me to really start focusing on writing my children’s book.

Prior to all of this, I would write poems but never thought about writing a book!

God works in mysterious ways!

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

As I ponder this question, the most interesting story that has occurred is when I started growing and pursuing a different path. I had friends and some family that chose not to support me or encourage me on my journey.

However, I realized that you cannot allow other people’s actions to affect you. This is simply a reflection on them and not me.

My suggestion to others and I say this to myself — is to continue venturing forward because this is your journey, your life and your dreams!

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

The biggest challenge I faced on this journey to becoming an author is learning the process to becoming an author and everything that transpires. Writing a book can be somewhat easy but everything leading up to the release of a book — can be challenging especially when you are a first-time author.

I am still learning to overcome the challenges, but I am learning that everything is figureoutable!

As for aspiring writers, I would suggest doing a lot of research prior and aligning yourself with people who can assist you on this incredible journey to becoming a published author!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Starting out, I had the impression that my hybrid publisher would do a lot more of the work for me. I was a little naive and didn’t realize the extent of work that I had to do myself including marketing for my own book!

I was unaware of everything that entails behind the scenes; however, I’m grateful for the process of learning.

The lesson I learned from this was to never depend on anyone but yourself, do your own due diligence. If you can’t figure out something, then hire it out!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The most interesting and exciting projects that I’m currently working on now is my kickstarter page for my children’s book, creating goodies to give away and to sell items that pertain to my book.

In addition, having an immense desire to inspire others and starting a podcast!

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

To me, the whole book is interesting but I’m a little biased… I wrote the book in poem/rhyme formatting and the most interesting excerpt from the book is:

“Miracle baby,

please come to me,

for I am waiting so patiently.

I am a dreamer, praying for you, as I imagine all the things we can do”

It is about the feeling of the wish fulfilled. To never give up on your dreams, continue imagining, and envisioning the beauty and joy of holding your baby in your arms.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

To never give up hope and to have faith in Miracles.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

The first thing is valuing yourself and believing in your journey. If you don’t believe in yourself, how are others going to believe in you? Consistently write, read and revise your manuscript. In addition, hire someone who is knowledgeable in editing and have them edit your manuscript. Know your WHY as to why you decided to venture into becoming an author. Share your story and practice your story because your story is so important. If you have to do your own marketing, do some research on press releases, social media and branding. You can also hire out someone in (PR) Public Relations. I am truly blessed and grateful that I decided to hire a beautiful and knowledgeable young woman who is helping me with my PR. Maintaining a strong social media presence is key nowadays. Share your authenticity, passion and your love for why you are an author to your viewers. But if you’re not just an author, share your story of growth, passion and perseverance.

Realize that you don’t have to do this on your own, there are so many people out there willing to assist on your spiritual journey!

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

The thought of persevering and becoming this woman who is going to inspire others.

I allowed myself to feel and enjoy the journey while not consistently stressing — but to have faith in the process.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

When I first started venturing into becoming a children’s book author, I purchased a couple books by Peter Reynolds that really resonated with me and felt this amazing euphoric energy from his books.

There was one particular book that he wrote and illustrated called “Happy Dreamer.”

I also draw inspiration from personal development books such as “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill,” because your mind is so powerful… Your thoughts become things. It’s about envisioning it, seeing it manifesting and taking action.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have a mission to inspire others and to bring awareness to people who have dealt with depression, eating disorder, lack of self-esteem and suicide!

My mission is going to consist of motivational speaking and having a podcast where I will interview people dealing with what I and what others have been through in life. Our stories will hopefully help and/or inspire others to realize that they too can overcome these obstacles and struggles.

My hope is to help others realize that they are not alone as there are many people willing to assist on their journey of overcoming obstacles.

I am blessed that over a year ago, I started doing Facebook lives called “Julisa’s Mindset Minutes” that provides a platform to inspire others!

I was a woman that was molested and raped when I was younger. I’ve dealt with depression, an eating disorder and so much more. I am blessed that I learned to love myself in 2016 and I’ve been on this amazing journey of growth.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

I can be found on my personal Facebook page, Julisa Medina Mindset Minute, on IG at @julisamedina_official and/or LinkedIn at Julisa Medina.

