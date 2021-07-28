Julie Zhu: “Embrace what makes you unique”

Embrace what makes you unique

As a part of our series called “My Life as a TwentySomething Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Julie Zhu.

Julie Zhu is a marketing consultant based in NYC. She helps female health and wellness coaches simplify their marketing, raise their visibility, and attract clients in 90 days or less with her 3-step system without having to hire an expensive agency or spending hours creating content. She has her master’s in Communication from Columbia University and experience working at Ogilvy PR & alongside award-winning artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

Thank you for having me!

Growing up in a traditional Asian family, I was expected to have an Ivy League degree and a stable and fancy corporate job. My life felt like a huge checklist. I was always very busy with school, work, and endless networking events. I was trying to thrive in my first couple of years in the U.S., just trying to get things “checked” each day.

But time has slowed down since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic; it seems as if someone hit the pause button. All of a sudden, I had a lot of free time to read, rest, and reflect on my life. To other people, I’m probably living my best life, but deep inside, I began to discover I never took my life seriously and I was never responsible for myself. I never really thought about my future and what I really wanted to do. I always did the “right” thing. I was always seeking advice and permission from my family and friends, my mentors, and my coaches. I wanted other people to tell me what to do because I didn’t want to make any mistakes. I always wanted to make sure I’m on the right track. I guess deep inside, I didn’t trust myself enough. I was doing all the things I was supposed to do, not the things that I wanted to do. So at some point, I didn’t feel connected to myself anymore.

Probably for the first time in my life, I took a long time to rethink, and I decided I needed to be responsible for myself, my life, and my future. I began to read books about mindset, inner peace, and self-love. I discovered Brene Brown and Louise Hay. I began to realize I had this need looking for permission, everywhere outside of me until I decided I’m looking for permission inside of myself. So I made the first big decision in my life to start my business and design a life that I really wanted, connect to my true self while serving others. I have a vision for what I want my life to be, I start to find love and meaning in my work, I understand I have the power to make my own decisions from now on and I must stop holding myself back. No need for anyone else’s permission and approval for what’s needed to be me. I got to find my own voice, write my story and make decisions. I want to help women, especially in health and wellness, to put their voices out there in a bigger way. They’re doing important work and changing lives. And that’s part of my calling.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

One of the most interesting stories is that I got to work with people that I never thought about! As a result of the pandemic, many businesses have gone digital. I have a few friends and old clients who lost their clients because of the lockdown. They had almost no online presence and were frustrated with coming up with content ideas. They came to me asking for marketing advice. I helped them to come up with a simple marketing plan to secure media exposure, raise their online presence, and attract more clients to their businesses. I worked with different categories of clients, including small business owners, law firms, and fitness instructors who I never thought could be my clients. I learned so much about each of them on a personal level, about their business, their stories, their passions and hobbies, their fears and challenges, and their hopes and dreams. We were locked down at home, yet we had the deepest conversations on Zoom. The need for communication and connection became greater.

It’s definitely a lovely and rewarding experience learning about different industries and connecting with people on such a deep level in a weird time. I truly enjoyed long and meaningful conversations and learned to be open to all the opportunities. For once, I found meaning in my work — I help make my clients’ businesses authentic and tell their stories in a bigger way.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

One of my principles is working together with my clients. I usually involve my clients in creating the marketing strategy because I want to set them up for success and give them practical tools so that they can feel more confident and creative to put themselves out there.

I enjoy working with my clients on a one-on-one basis. I enjoy working directly with people because I will be able to interact with them, have meaningful conversations with them, and understand their brand, their purpose. One of my health coach clients came to me because she was afraid of sounding “salesy”. She helps moms set their goals more effectively, but she gets headaches whenever she thinks about creating content for her Instagram. She’s bored with “Instagram esthetic” and struggling to be her authentic self on the internet. What did we do to remedy the situation? We evaluated and simplified her current marketing efforts together. We took the time to understand her, her business, her needs, and her clients’ needs. I pointed out the 3 main tasks that she must carry out this quarter. Then, working with her, I created an easy-to-follow system that fits into her schedule. Now she told me she finally feels connected to her story, shows up authentically, and wakes up every morning with a lot of energy because she knows exactly what she should be doing without all the guesswork. She has more time to work on her business and knows she’s moving toward her big goal!

None of us is able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Yes, I’m grateful to all the amazing people I met along the way. I’m particularly grateful to my mom who taught me to always be kind to others. She’s like my best friend. She always helps me find good things in every situation, no matter how bad it may be. When I grew up, she told me the story of an old man who had many horses. One day, the old man lost one horse, his neighbor said, “What bad luck!” But the old man was not sad. Another day, his horses came back home with other horses, and his neighbor said how wonderful it was, but the old man didn’t show too much emotion. A few years later, his son tried to ride one of the horses but broke his leg. The neighbor said what a misfortune, but the old man was calm…etc. Everyone has a different perspective on life, and our life is not rigid. This helps me focus on the positive things and look at situations from a different perspective.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

Absolutely! I’m creating a course especially for women in the health and wellness space to really get their name out there and attract clients in a bigger way!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’m not a native speaker, so I understand how uncomfortable it can be to put yourself out there and be confident on camera when you don’t know what you’re doing. I work with tons of genuine and talented people, yet sometimes they feel insecure that nobody really knows them. I’m happy to hold their hands and tell them I get it. You’re doing great and you just need a little extra support sometimes. I love encouraging people to be bolder and more confident, telling them if I can do it, they too can.

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

I recently enjoyed reading Atomic Habits by James Clear. It’s not a new book but it’s been on my list for quite a while. I used to set too many goals in the New Year but left my calendar book in the dust. I tried different ways to develop good habits. I read about how you’re going to build a new habit in 21 days but I always failed and got upset about myself.

This book helps me break down my big goals into small, actionable, daily steps. Clear explains how little tiny things can have a tremendous impact on your life later. It’s easy to read, and Clear gives a lot of hands-on tips and strategies you can implement on your own. I did pick up a few useful tips. I’m writing a gratitude journal every morning and night. That’s a big goal for me to start with. I implemented Clear’s tip to remind and reward myself if I filled out my journal each day. I felt very good about writing about my day and grateful thoughts before bed. I haven’t missed a day. If I do, I wouldn’t be mad at myself. This is one of the new habits I’m trying to adhere to.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “TwentySomething founder”? Please share an example or story for each

The incredible power of believing in yourself

I read somewhere about Mariah Carey and how she always believes in herself and her abilities. She said that’s one of her biggest strengths. As a founder and entrepreneur, you are going to explore and experiment with different, probably very innovative ideas. You’re going to see a lot of wins and a lot of setbacks at some point. But if you believe in yourself, you’re always going to learn something new, and you’re eventually going to make it happen, even though it might be different from your initial goal. What you believe in yourself and your future will come into reality.

2. Always invest in yourself

You’re your most valuable asset. I encourage you to invest in yourself physically, emotionally, and spiritually. If you want to learn something new, take a workshop or a class. Join a club or a mastermind to find like-minded people. As a founder, you’re going to wear many hats. You probably will learn a little bit about finances, legal stuff, PR, and Sales; you’re going to be the face of your brand. Remember, as entrepreneurs, we’re lifelong learners.

Invest in your health; it’s a good time to form some healthy habits when you’re young, take good care of yourself. That’s more important than anything.

3. When in doubt, turn inward

You probably have all the answers already. It’s always great to seek advice from experts, keep an open mind but at the same time, don’t ignore your own intuition and your judgment. You have the passion and skillsets; you’re capable. But I got it, sometimes you’re afraid to follow your heart.

I would suggest taking a break from your work. Set some time apart, take a walk around your block, get close to nature, listen to music, find a quiet place and write your ideas down that can help you refresh your mind and better form your thoughts.

4. Your age is your advantage

I used to feel awkward to tell someone I’m a founder and a business owner; I don’t know what they will think. Is she capable? She doesn’t seem to have many years of professional experience. She looks too young to have a business…

But the reality is I see more and more successful young entrepreneurs who started their businesses even before they turned 20. Although you don’t have 20 years of experience, that’s okay, you have your unique life experience, skillsets, and resources; there’s always something you can bring to the table. You’re in your best year to learn, connect, and explore!

5. Embrace what makes you unique

Sometimes it can be uncomfortable to be different. But that’s also what makes you stand out. Especially as a founder, you probably do some innovative projects. The way you do things is inherently different from other people; it’s what makes you “you”.

It’s normal to feel the pressure to confront. You’re not alone. Don’t overstress about it. If everyone does the same thing and talks the same way, what a boring world we would be living in.

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty-year-old who is looking to found a business?

You’re in the perfect position to found a business. It’s natural to wonder about the right thing to do. But don’t limit yourself. You have so many possibilities. There’s a Chinese tale about a little pony who wanted to cross the river but he didn’t know how deep the water was. He asked Buffalo and Squirrel, but they all had different answers. In the end, the pony took the courage to try it himself and he was able to cross the river. I want to remind you that you’re a resourceful, capable human being. Keeo an open mind, test the water yourself, and have fun!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world or the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

It would be wonderful to have lunch with my favorite pianist Martha Argerich or Tory Burch. I love classical music and Argerich has such class, power, energy in her music-making. She’s such a free spirit. I watched Tory Burch’s graduation speech a few years ago and her entrepreneurial spirit was very inspiring.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

My Instagram is @marketingwithjulie. Let’s connect!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!