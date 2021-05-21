Julie Skon of Modern Muze & MY RITUELLE: “Create a morning routine for yourself”

Create a morning routine for yourself (hydrate, healthy breakfast, take a walk, etc.) an afternoon break (something that you enjoy) and a nighttime routine with more healthy food, self-care, etc. Creating a healing plan is something that I create in groups and privately with people that I work with. It is a way to discover what you love and brings you joy, to try new things, to cut out bad habits that aren’t fulfilling, and to ensure you have space to heal.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Julie Skon.

Julie Skon is a wellness entrepreneur. She is the Co-Founder of Modern Muze, a multimedia lifestyle brand created to nourish the voice and self-growth of diverse women globally and she is also the creator of MY RITUELLE, her personal brand that explores healing through coaching and courses. Julie is known worldwide as a meditation teacher and creator and is currently writing her first book.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a very picturesque small town outside of the Twin Cities in Minnesota. My childhood memories are filled with getting dirty while running around outside until the sun went down with my friends. I never liked the cold, so the winters were rough on my mindset, even as a child, but there was a simplicity of life back then and a freedom to explore that I cherish. My parents divorced when I was young and each had unique ways of raising my sister and I. I am grateful that a value they shared was to take us on adventures whenever possible and to show us more of the world. This quality sparked a dream within me to live near the ocean, in a year-round warm climate, surrounded with cultural diversity.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A quote that I live by is that “You will break down before you break through”. It reminds me, on the tougher days, that what we go through has a bigger meaning, a higher purpose. It reminds me to keep fighting, to keep doing the inner work, because a breakthrough is on the way!

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I go with my gut. There have been plenty of times, especially younger, where I didn’t listen to my intuition when it came to my creativity, my ideas, or direction I wanted to go with something that was important to me that I was working on. Now, I always listen to my intuition. When an idea sparks, I run with it. When I am blessed to meet someone that inspires me, I have a conversation. When something feels “off” I listen to that as well. A perfect example is starting Modern Muze with my best friend, Zulay Henao. We began this company with an idea to expand mindset and connect diverse women through events and content focused on self-discovery and growth. We had no idea where it would go, but by trusting our instinct and being fearless with it, we have met some of the most incredible people, we have built a team of individuals who are excited and full of knowledge to grow together, and we can proudly say and feel that we create content that allows readers and viewers to discover more about themselves through it. I care — deeply. I think I am one of those people that was just born emotional (I laugh as I write this), but it is a quality I embrace within myself. I have always been in touch with my own feelings and have also been able to feel other’s emotions (a blessing and a curse). Because of this, a core value of mine is to want others to know that healing is an option. We all deal with pain, and trauma, and have friends and family also doing the same. My deepest passion is to help others discover their own healing journeys and to truly love their lives. Life Experience You can’t talk the talk without walking the walk. I went on a very long personal healing journey after peeling myself off the floor one morning and realizing I did not have the foundation, the knowledge, or any of the tools that I needed to heal my own pain from sexual assault, emotional abuse, and tragic loss. Through this journey, I discovered methods to turn to, practiced to embody, and mindset shifting techniques that changed my life. I am still on the adventure of discovering more, but I feel solid in sharing what I have learned with others and it brings me so much joy.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Yes, although it took me a very long time to get here. Where I was 22 years old, I was going to college at UCSB. I went to school full time, worked hard, had a great group of friends, and I was crazy in love with my boyfriend, Jovani Tovar, who was also 22 years old. Jovani was in culinary school, worked as a sous-chef at the popular local restaurant “Chads”, he was an incredible rugby player, and he lit up every room he walked into with his giant heart and sense of humor. On December 8th, 2001, I had to stay home to study for finals and Jovani went out with his buddies after work for a fun night in downtown Santa Barbara. At bar closing, everyone filled the streets, jumping into taxis and figuring out their plan, which was normal for the college town. Another young man, from out of town, walked down the street and got in an argument with a young woman. Jovani stepped towards them to help and the young man pulled out a gun and shot him twice. One bullet punctured his lung, the other severed his pulmonary artery. Jovani died almost instantly. Jovani was a soul mate, a best friend, a son, a brother, a colleague, a buddy, a smiling face, and a hero.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part of experiencing the sudden death of Jovani was the abruptness of it, the shock of talking and being with him one moment, and the next he was gone. I couldn’t breathe and I had no idea how to even begin thinking about healing.

How did you react in the short term?

I leaned on people very close to me in the short term. My best friend was there for me 24 hours a day and my family showed up immediately. Jovani and I had a very close group of friends, all of us grieving heavily, some who were with Jovani when he passed. So, in the short term we all came together, but we were also dealing with a lot internally and that was very difficult to express.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

To be honest, I didn’t have many coping mechanisms. I was very good at smiling to the outside world and being strong for others, but inside I was hurting very badly. It wasn’t until about 10 years after Jovani’s death that I actually began the healing process. At this point I was going through a divorce and had 2 incredible young daughters, but I was running on empty and I knew that it was time to heal. But, in order to do so, I had to start from scratch.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I went on a real journey of healing! I tried and experienced everything from courses such as “21 Days of Self-Love” by Louise Haye, I did a lot of writing, I tried plant medicine such as ayahuasca, I worked with a therapist, and all of them added to my healing. However, the most profound was learning how to heal trauma with my mentor Dr. Erin Haskell. Her method of trauma healing is what started my career in working privately with clients to heal because I believe in it so much. With this method you dive deeply into a traumatic experience, release the emotions attached to it, pull it out of your subconscious into your consciousness where you powerfully reframe it. This method allowed me to see how Jovani’s loss affected my mindset in that I felt broken. Once I realized that, I could do the repair work in the present moment and do the work to feel whole again.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

When you go through traumatic loss, you develop triggers and they can sneak up on you at any moment. When I am triggered, I lean into it. I don’t run away, but if I need space, I take it. I let myself feel what needs to be processed and then I create a shift by doing something that I love.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I have to say that the group of friends who were all close to Jovani have been so healing to be around or talk with throughout the years. Almost every year we get together for a memorial for Jovani and celebrate life. They are a group of characters, always laughing, so the humor in itself is healing.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Yes, while it will forever bring me sadness to think about his young life was lost to gun violence, when I reframe the experience of losing Jovani there are a lot of lessons that have shaped who I am. In particular, I don’t take a day for granted, I love deeply and I am not afraid to tell people that, I live in the present moment, I am open and vulnerable, I am passionate about healing, and I live life to the fullest.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

That I am both resilient and stubborn. There are plenty of times that I could have asked for help, and needed to, that I did not. Of course, I am here writing this, so my strength got me through it. But, in hindsight I would give my younger self the advice to ask for help.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Give Yourself Space and Grace — Some days you will feel like doing something or being with someone else, and some days you will not. Some days you will want to talk, some days you will not. Give yourself space to “just be” and grant yourself grace to feel and embrace however you feel. When I was grieving I would run away from my feelings, or not say “no” to a gathering because I thought I had to go. I denied my instinct to take care of myself, and in the long term that prolonged my healing. Remember to listen to yourself, you know what is best for you! Have a Go-To Person or Group — You do not have to go through loss or change alone. If you have a close friend that is willing to answer your calls anytime of day or night, ask them to be your person. If you aren’t comfortable with that, find a grief support group with a 24 hour access line you can reach. Sleep is often difficult when going through change and in the middle of the night, having someone there for you goes a very long way. My friend Erica in college was this person for me. I remember calling her at all hours of the night. She would answer, and just let me cry. I will forever be grateful for her. Write — Emotions build during loss and change. Having an outlet to write allows you to spill everything you are thinking and feeling onto paper without any judgement. When writing, just let it flow, no one will read it but you, it’s a safe space. I have always loved writing but during the loss experience of Jovani I would find that I would start writing feeling very sad but it would end up taking me to a place of telling a funny story or smiling at a beautiful memory. Discover something that is all for you that you enjoy — Is there something that you have wanted to spend time doing but you haven’t made time for? Maybe it’s painting..cooking..art class..long walks..building something…whatever it is — make time for it now. There is so much healing in getting your hands busy, diving into a creative process, or just getting your body moving. I discovered yoga when I was healing (and I am far from flexible) but my local yoga center became my personal healing getaway. I would sit in the dark room trying my best to bend in awkward ways and I would just cry my eyes out. I smile looking back at it because I am sure I looked ridiculous, but no one cared and those hours in that yoga room truly changed my life. Create a Healing Plan — Take some time to write down and create a plan for yourself to take the best care of YOU. When you are going through loss it is easy to stop taking care of yourself, but this is when it is the most important. Write out your days — starting from when you wake up to when you want to fall asleep. Create a morning routine for yourself (hydrate, healthy breakfast, take a walk, etc.) an afternoon break (something that you enjoy) and a nighttime routine with more healthy food, self-care, etc. Creating a healing plan is something that I create in groups and privately with people that I work with. It is a way to discover what you love and brings you joy, to try new things, to cut out bad habits that aren’t fulfilling, and to ensure you have space to heal.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would create a movement based on listening, truly listening. When we open our hearts, speak vulnerably, and listen without judgement to what other’s experience, maybe we would be closer to a world of equality, kindness, and decency towards another which is so desperately needed and long overdue.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah, Oprah, Oprah!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

