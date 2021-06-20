Julie Pflaumer of Destinations by Julie: “It’s a lot harder than it looks”

It’s a lot harder than it looks. There’s a difference between just booking something and actually having the knowledge to know what to recommend as well as getting to know your client base so you can recommend properly. It takes time to prove your worth in this career and it can’t be done overnight.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Julie Pflaumer.

Julie is a former Wyoming coal miner turned Travel Agent who is working to make an impact not only for her customers travel needs but far beyond the sale. She is a wife and a mother of three who believes that we spend too much time putting off our plans and desires for sometime in the future rather than living in the now. She is passionate about making every moment count and loves helping others do the same.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I spent ten years of my life working in open pit coal mines in Northeastern Wyoming starting at age 18. I worked in a lab testing coal qualities, operated Burlington Northern Santa Fe and Union Pacific trains being loaded with coal and then moved into the pit operating the world’s largest heavy equipment to mine it. In that time my closest friends were often the “good old boys”. I can’t tell you how many night shift lunch breaks we would spend talking about what we wanted to do ‘someday’. Unfortunately, after the years passed, I attended one funeral after another. Funerals for my friends who had dreams, but their responsibilities always came first. Some of them followed through on their plans but many did not. We always think we have more time than we do. Becoming a Travel Agent was always something I joked about because I had such a love of travel and planning. In my late 20s, I had resigned from mining coal to stay home and care for my children, which was important to me. My husband had always asked what I wanted to do when the kids were all in school, knowing I would be eager to go back to work. I had never thought about what I ‘wanted’. Just what I had to do as an adult with a family. But he inspired me to put my desires into my thought process and go for it. After another one of our friends from work passed away unexpectedly, I decided to go for it. The only one stopping me, was me. That was almost 5 years ago, and I am so thrilled I made this decision.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I received a phone call from a 90-year-old veteran residing in independent senior living in Oregon. He had a few veteran buddies in the same facility, and they decided to take their “last hurrah” and attend the Reno Air Races this fall and requested my assistance. We ended up really hitting it off and visited for about two hours that day about ourselves and life in general. We had a lot in common, even with the age gap. I let him know that I would get more information on the races and call him back on Monday. When I did, his tone was sad. I could tell he was down. When I informed him that tickets wouldn’t be available for purchase for several months, he stated that it was ok. One of his friends he planned to go with was hospitalized and he wasn’t sure what the outcome would be. He also doubted whether he would be around to even purchase the tickets. I’m sure in the middle of a global pandemic in your 90s, its an understandable concern. But it made me sad. I let him know that I would keep in touch anyways. When the call was over, I just couldn’t shake my sadness. As a travel agent, I have spent the last year and a half cancelling “last hurrahs”, weddings, honeymoons, family reunions and everything else you can imagine. Sadly, most people will never get a do-over. I have had enough. I got into this job to make people happy and there hasn’t been enough of that for a long time. I run a tight knit Facebook group for travel agents where we joke and laugh, cry and support one another. I went to my group and told the story of “Jack” and how I felt helpless. One of my friends said that this can’t be it for them. We have to do something. I was glad there was agreement, and I wasn’t crazy for not wanting to close the book. So, I got to work. There had to be something nearby of similar interest for them. Then I found it. In the same tiny town, there is a bi-plane tour company. Owned an operated by another veteran who was actually “Rookie of the Year” in the Reno Air Races. Talk about fate… To heck with sending them to watch a show, lets make them the show! I brought the idea back to my group who loved the idea. Without me asking, they all started volunteering to help pay for the three to fly in the biplane. I wasn’t expecting that, somehow, I was going to figure it out. But I didn’t have to. Because I am surrounded by dozens of other travel agents who deeply care about people. Travel agents who dug deep even though this has been one of the most financially difficult years for us all. I was beside myself with amazement with them. We got the gift certificates purchase and arrangements made. When the “flyboys” realized their gift, they were so surprised and excited. Jack told me that he just couldn’t believe that anyone would do such a thing for total strangers. He didn’t feel like a stranger to me. I felt a strong need to refuse to let another last hurrah dissolve and thanks to my friends, we did one better. As time went on and we set up the actual flights, the biplane owner and his wife offered for me to come out from Wyoming and fly with the men who’s dreams we made come true. I happily accepted at the encouragement of my parents that this was a much bigger deal than I was making it. I bought my tickets and flew to Oregon the next day. When I finally got to meet Jack in person and give him a hug, it was like being reunited with family. To see the happy emotion on all of their faces was such an incredible experience that I will never forget. Being a travel agent doesn’t just mean just taking orders and credit cards from people. Being a travel agent means actually caring about the person on the other line and their happiness. This booking did not net me a paycheck, but it did provide me with something so much more value than that. Genuine human connection and the ability to do something great for someone else when they’re not expecting it. I now have a whole adopt-a-family in Oregon for life because of it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was responding to a client through text and meant to say “you betcha”. Auto correct inserted a cuss word in the second word instead and I didn’t catch it until it was sent. Luckily the client is a roughneck like myself and found it very humorous. Always proofread before hitting send!

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

As a travel agent, my competition is the online booking sites. The one major thing they cannot beat me at is my ability to care. Client by client, I aim to make things easier for them. Give them their time back so they can spend it with their loved ones and to enrich their lives not only with travel but with meaningful human connection. I believe this world could use more people who genuinely care about one another and less division. My passion is to help, however that needs to be done.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

See the Jack story above. Happy to provide video link of the experience as well.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Yes. Individually, we need to care more about our fellow humans. Veterans and the elderly are often ignored in so many ways. We need to value them as they are an invaluable asset to our lives and deserve so much better than they get. Look for more ways to help people rather than ignore when we can help. There’s always someone in need if we look hard enough.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me, leadership is taking action without being told to. You don’t have to be rich or powerful to make a difference.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

It’s a lot harder than it looks. There’s a difference between just booking something and actually having the knowledge to know what to recommend as well as getting to know your client base so you can recommend properly. It takes time to prove your worth in this career and it can’t be done overnight. Your fellow travel professionals are your greatest asset, not your competition. Not only for the technical parts, but also having a support system who understands what you deal with is worth its weight in gold. Not every success is measured by the paycheck. Sometimes the satisfaction of a job well done, paid or not, is worth all the hard work. The only thing that stays the same is everything changes, especially during a worldwide pandemic. Always be ready to learn. Customer service is sometimes difficult and not every person is a good fit. You can’t fit a square peg in a round hole. But when you find the right ones, the relationship will go far beyond the transaction and that’s what it’s all about.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Good deeds at random.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My best advice is to find the funny in every situation. My family has faced enormous obstacles and sometimes its hard to find something to laugh about, but its necessary. It just might give you that little boost you need to get through anything life may throw at you.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Gerard Butler! Can I have breakfast and lunch? 😊

