Julie McMahon: “Surround yourself with smart, talented and positive people”

Surround yourself with smart, talented and positive people. Why? I am a strong believer in the power of attraction. When you are positive, positive things happen and when you are negative, it is much harder to make good things happen. Inspirational people always bring out the best in others and that is why it is important to have a good mentor.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Julie McMahon, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Sales Operations & Business Development of Canon Solutions America.

A dynamic leader with a passion for inspiring people while achieving excellent business results, Julie McMahon graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. She joined Canon in 1995 and started her career in Sales to learn the business from the front lines, which made her eventual progression into a marketing career seamless.

In 2002, she transitioned into Marketing where she was a part of an organic growth initiative for the company’s Central U.S. subsidiary. After years of heading product marketing, Ms. McMahon was relocated to New York in 2011 to lead Marketing for Canon Solutions America’s Enterprise Services & Solutions business unit. Known for her keen ability to work on complex projects, Ms. McMahon built on these skills to take advantage of an opportunity to build a Marketing Technology team in 2015. Currently, she is the Sr. Vice President of Marketing, Sales Operations, and Business Development. In addition to her traditional product and field marketing role, Ms. McMahon leads Marketing Technology, Marcom, Strategic Pricing, and Global Managed Services Marketing. She also heads the company’s Business Development team located in Itasca, IL.

Ms. McMahon is passionate about giving back and participates in Emerging Leader programs and regularly takes on mentorship roles both formal and informal. She is on the steering committee for the company’s Women in Leadership Levels (WiLL) program and heads the professional development initiative. Ms. McMahon is also a member of the Long Island Association’s Women’s Collaborative.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

This is a funny story. I majored in Marketing at the University of Illinois — Champaign-Urbana and I was planning to find a job in Marketing. My uncle is a motivational speaker focusing on Sales and he happened to be doing a seminar during my last semester at school. He said to the audience “I have a niece who is graduating in a few months. If anyone has a good position opening, leave your card with me.” Little did he know he would be swarmed at the end of the seminar with hundreds of business cards. He met one man, a Sales Manager at Canon, who made an impression on him, so he gave me the information. I called him the next week and the rest is history.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I was given the opportunity to relocate my family from Chicago to New York. At that time, my company was also going through the acquisition of another large company, so I was a part of the integration project. To make it even more interesting, we were also moving our US HQ to Melville, NY which was cause to rebuild my department. I was given the opportunity to take over a large Marketing Automation project, but the only caveat was that there were no resources in place. I had to build a team from the ground up. I was very fortunate to find the most talented team with excellent skills and great attitudes.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I originally started my career in Sales with Canon. I had a series of great managers, but one used to like to call my customers directly to “close the deal” when the sales cycle wasn’t going fast enough. Many times, my customers would say, I’ll buy from you, but don’t let your manager call me again. We would get a laugh out of it, but looking back, I should’ve been stronger to say I can handle it on my own.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story? Brand, image, innovation.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, I am always working on exciting projects! The one I am particularly passionate about is geared toward Salesforce automation. I believe it will make the jobs of our Sales people more efficient, productive and motivating. Looking for better ways to do things using technology is in my DNA, so I am excited to make an impact on so many of our employees while looking to improve business results.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

We live in a data driven, technology focused world and STEM is everywhere now. I would like to see more women looking at careers in STEM fields.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Women tend to think everything needs to be perfect before they “go for it.” In other words, many women may not think they are qualified for a career or position within STEM or Tech when they may be just as qualified or more than their male counterparts. What would you suggest to address this? Women need to have confidence in their abilities and their willingness to learn. Don’t hold yourself back. Be confident and don’t be afraid to take chances. Your male counterparts are not afraid.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech. Can you explain what you mean?

There are so many different aspects of STEM and Tech today. Careers span such a wide range from scientific and engineering focused to more creative roles in Marketing Technology. Studying buyer behavior and evaluating predictive analytics have become such a part of our daily lives with all of the platforms available today. Women tend to be detail oriented and have good intuition which are great traits in a STEM career. I think women should not rule out this career choice just because it has typically been dominated by men.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Stay outside of your comfort zone. Why? That’s where the magic happens. You must continue to learn and push yourself to stay relevant. Technology changes quickly and you do not want to fall behind. Don’t be afraid to take on a new challenge, even if you are not the expert. Surround yourself with smart, talented and positive people. Why? I am a strong believer in the power of attraction. When you are positive, positive things happen and when you are negative, it is much harder to make good things happen. Inspirational people always bring out the best in others and that is why it is important to have a good mentor. You do not have to change your personality to be successful. Why? There have been several times in my career when I was coached by a male leader to change the way I treat people. Personally, I have very high expectations and hold my team members accountable, but I have never managed using negative reinforcement. In my career, I have found that people who are inspired hold themselves accountable far beyond what any amount of negativity would do. I believe it is okay to be direct, but to always be respectful. It is also okay to smile! Emotional Intelligence is the key to success. Why? I think Emotional Intelligence is one of the most important aspects of business and what propels or holds someone back. Many of my colleagues have heard me say this over the years — when I work with someone who is highly intelligent/skilled at their job and wonder why they are not higher up in the career ladder, it almost 100% of the time points back to EI. You are responsible for your career growth. Why? Do not sit back and wait for someone else to tap you on the shoulder for an opportunity. You are responsible and must hold yourself accountable for your success. This can be in small or large steps. Make sure you are constantly learning and growing, taking on new challenges and raising your hand for new opportunities.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Give people the tools and resources they need and let them perform. Try your best to be a good leader, mentor and motivator. Do not try to do everything for everyone. Let your people show their skills and they will exceed expectations.

What advice would you give to other women leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

Good communication is key. You must set up clear goals and objectives with the ability to measure results. It is important to have a clear communication path with your direct reports so they can manage their team members effectively, too. Managing a large team can be challenging, so it is important to delegate properly.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, I had a great female leader early on in my career who was both inspirational and professional. She always had a clear plan and was an excellent communicator. One of her most frequently used phrases was “Don’t confuse effort with results.” If you think about it, it is a very powerful statement. I learned very important fundamental lessons from her like customer satisfaction, employee satisfaction and outstanding business results are all inextricably linked. She also taught me the importance of teamwork and delegation.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I try to give back where ever possible through various ways. Within Canon, I serve as a mentor through our WiLL program (Women in Leadership Levels). During the last few years, I was the executive sponsor of a leadership training program for women. The course was delivered by Ivy Algazy of the Ivy Network and focused on giving women the confidence and tools they need to be successful especially among their male counterparts. For the last 10 years, I have participated in our Emerging Leaders program by talking to the participants on various leadership topics. I am excited this year to be a sponsor of one of the programs running currently. Outside of work, I volunteer at my daughter’s school, i.e. class representative and am on the parent committee for her swim club. Whenever a volunteer opportunity comes up, I try to participate in order to give back to the community.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It is one of the simplest concepts…Work Hard and Be Nice. It is so easy, yet so hard for so many people. I tell every person I interview that these are the two qualities I look for in candidates because I believe that teamwork and positive environments inspire people to do their best work. People thrive when they like what they do and who they work with every day.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t, you’re right. This is a phrase my father said over and over to us growing up. It couldn’t be more true. If you believe in something, then you can make it happen. I have always been a resourceful person. I look for solutions, not problems. I believe that this phrase subliminally sits in within me constantly driving me to “find a way” to accomplish something even if it seems impossible.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!