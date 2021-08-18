Julie Goodman: “Self Care”

Self Care: It is easy to become so immersed in the process of creating that you place self-care on the back burner. You really need mental acuity as a founder; taking a few hours off to recharge is necessary.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Julie Goodman, Founder of Potent Serum.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I decided to embark on a skincare journey but was overwhelmed by the number of steps I had to endure and the products I had to buy and remember to use. Harnessing knowledge as a clinical researcher with 7 years of experience along with the brand’s lead chemist, Dr. Rachel Murkett, we formulated the line using active ingredients backed by science. Simplification is key: As a busy mother and entrepreneur, my goal was to develop a product line that could easily be incorporated into your day, a product that worked hard at delivering results without a multi-layered approach.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

We are a feminist brand with feminist values. A lot of women have shared that they are proud of me and what our brand stands for. It has been gratifying receiving such feedback.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In the early days of building the company, I hired a social media manager and we had a one-week trial period. He would comment on other brands asking for help with his skin issues! Now I thoroughly vet a new hire and their work. Having a trial period before signing a contract is a must.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The branding agency we worked with, Mint Lane Studios. I had worked with other brand designers that failed to actualize my vision. I can be very particular about aesthetics and creating something different thus had no template other than the abstract concept of Potent Serum. Working with a designer aligned with your vision makes this important process less stressful and you look forward to each submission with minor edits because you trust their creative output.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

The word, empower means to give the authority or power to do something. While society attempts to give this authority to women, ultimately, the decision to imbue power lies within the woman. Women have been depleted of power from the onset, looking to other people and systems for permission to exist. To expect us to heal and get past survival mode quickly disregards all of our struggles. We as a society can eliminate the obstacles that keep women in survival mode, not attempting to give the woman what she innately possesses.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

The fastest way, and I speak as a woman who has experienced most of the struggles women have faced, is changing one’s belief system. It is one of the most difficult, but also one of the most effective ways to facilitate change. There isn’t a reliance on anyone outside of the self. For me, the process began by incorporating meditative practices.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I would like to see more women in spaces particular to the issues women face. We can then set the standards and solve our problems in ways that benefit us as women.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Founders only care about profit.

If you are all about profit, you may get burnt out. To me, being a founder means adding value to society and accelerating evolution.

More free time.

You will have more free time when you mentally clock out of a job than as a company founder. As a founder, you are mentally switched on 24/7.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder, and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

One has to have a strong desire to solve problems and not be solely profit-driven.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?”

Build a community: This community will stand by your side and support you. Be consistent and not give up: I have told myself not to give up throughout creating Potent Serum. I say it out loud daily, sometimes twice a day. Purpose-driven: What drives you should come from a place of passion, you will find yourself tapping into this place when times get tough. Self Care: It is easy to become so immersed in the process of creating that you place self-care on the back burner. You really need mental acuity as a founder; taking a few hours off to recharge is necessary. Be willing to pay the price: There is a price to pay for anything worth obtaining; it will involve getting out of your comfort zone and pushing yourself. I find that entrepreneurship is quite the growth accelerator.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

By bringing awareness to the plethora of issues in the beauty industry that don’t serve women.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We require a driver’s license to operate a vehicle, suggest breast exams after a certain age; we suggest people make sure they have the finances to raise a child. We should also suggest comprehensive therapy once a decision has been made to have children.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Bo Shao, Chairman, and Co-founder of EVOLVE Ventures and Foundation. His mission is to support companies developing comprehensive solutions to making the world a better place by addressing both external and internal dimensions of human suffering, devoting his efforts to supporting the evolution of consciousness.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.