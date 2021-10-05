Julie Dorsey of Mental Canvas: “Fail faster so you can succeed sooner”

Fail faster so you can succeed sooner. You have to be nimble and try lots of things in order to advance. Many of those things will be failures, but don’t waste time regretting those efforts.

As a part of our series called “Meet The Inventors”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Julie Dorsey, Founder of Mental Canvas.

Julie Dorsey is the Founder and Chief Scientist of Mental Canvas, Inc., a New York-based software technology company whose mission is to enhance visual communication by elevating the medium of drawing — its conception, creation and consumption. She is also the Frederick W. Beinecke Professor of Computer Science at Yale University. Prior to joining Yale, she was a tenured faculty member in the Departments of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Architecture at MIT. She has received several professional awards, including a National Science Foundation CAREER Award, an Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Research Fellowship, and a fellowship from the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard. She holds numerous patents in the fields of computer graphics and human computer interaction and was winner of M12 (Microsoft) Ventures’ inaugural international Female Founders Competition.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I am a builder by nature. I have a vivid memory of when I was four years old. I had a standard sandbox but my parents seemed to think I needed more material and more space and so they arranged for a large dump truck to deliver a load of sand to our yard. Over the years I spent a lot of time building bridges, castles, tunnels, landscapes, almost anything you could do with sand and Tonka trucks. Years later, I went to college thinking I would become an architect. About halfway through my undergraduate degree, I stumbled into a computer science lab and I saw displays with 3D shapes and a way to create and control them mathematically. I was fascinated by the use of mathematics to describe shapes and the graphical interfaces to manipulate them. When I finished my undergraduate degree in architecture, I went on to pursue a PhD in Computer Science with a focus on computer graphics.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Two quotes especially resonate with me. “A ship in port is safe, but that is not what ships are for. Sail out to sea and do new things.” -Grace Murray Hopper, Computer pioneer and naval officer.

“If I had asked the public what they wanted, they would have said a faster horse.” -Henry Ford, Founder of the Ford Motor Company.

I think these speak to the importance of unconventional ideas, taking risks, and willingness to follow your own path regardless of what others tell you.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I like biographies about scientists and artists who push the boundaries of their fields. Two of my intellectual heroes are Beatrix Potter and Leonardo DaVinci whose work spanned the worlds of art and science. Everyone knows Leonardo was more than an artist — he designed machines, buildings, made anatomical drawings, etc. Very few people know that Beatrix Potter, creator of the Peter Rabbit tales, made exquisite drawings of fungi and fauna that were greatly admired and respected by biologists and plant scientists.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What was the catalyst that inspired you to invent your product? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

I started my company as a university spinout. As a professor have conducted research on a wide array of topics in computer graphics, from geometric modeling to digital modeling of the appearance of materials to creative applications of artificial intelligence. During my career I have seen computer graphics revolutionize many disciplines, including architectural design. That said, I was struck that despite all the progress, designs still begin on paper. And I can see why. Drawing on paper is faster and more fluid than anything you could do with a 3D modeling system.

My office at Yale is just down the street from the architect Eero Saarinen’s Ingalls Hockey Rink, aka “The Whale”. Walking by that building got me thinking that it remains so hard to explore such complex curvilinear forms by computer. I didn’t know exactly how to solve this problem, but I did have an intuition that I could make headway. The inspiration for Mental Canvas came from the early conceptual sketches that designers use to explore geometric forms in developing ideas. I wanted to make drawing on a computer more powerful than it is on paper as a way of supporting designers and other creative thinkers. I applied for and received a small NSF grant for high-risk ideas and allowed me to do the research that eventually led to Mental Canvas.

There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

I was fortunate to receive a series of grants from the National Science Foundation’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program, aka “America’s Seed Fund.” This program focuses on transforming new discoveries into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Such fundamental technologies show promise but haven’t yet been validated. Funding through this program was instrumental in taking a discovery made in the university into a commercial prototype and facilitated the validation that was essential precursor to commercialization.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

You need to scour the internet for products and/or patents that cover a similar idea while simultaneously validating the idea with potential customers. But I would never let the possibility that someone else might have had a similar idea deter me. Just because someone has invented a house, doesn’t mean there aren’t lots of different innovative ways of creating new ones. The fact that someone else thought of a similar idea is also validation that it is a good one.

Did you have a role model or a person who inspired you to persevere despite the hardships involved in taking the risk of selling a new product?

I’ve found inspiration in the perseverance of many individuals — from athletes to inventors. J.K. Rowling’s story is especially compelling. I loved the Harry Potter books and bought them all as they came out. How many rejection letters did she get before Bloomsbury Publishing bought the first manuscript? And they only accepted it because an editor showed it to his child. And Rowling didn’t have another career to fall back on. That is perseverance and believing in your work and yourself.

For the benefit of our readers, can you share the story, and outline the steps that you went through, from when you thought of the idea, until it finally landed on the store shelves? In particular we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

As with any start-up, this is a long story. After developing the idea, the core technology and initial prototypes, I believed I could build a business from this. We applied for provisional patents as we developed new methods and eventually applied for full utility patents. We deployed our early prototypes into a wide range of businesses to validate the utility of the software and get feedback from users. The validation from early customers eventually led to the release of our commercial product.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I hired a talented engineer who had many outside interests: music, food, coffee. I even bought the office a very high-end expresso maker to meet his coffee standards. When he left, we all looked at the coffee maker and realized no one else even knew how to operate it. The lesson was that when hiring for a start-up, you need people committed first and foremost to building the company. If your passion is coffee, try a coffee start-up.

The early stages must have been challenging. Are you able to identify a “tipping point” after making your invention, when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

In 2018, after a chance meeting at a Mets game, the sports graphics team at the New York Times used an early version of our software to produce a piece called “The Outstanding Goals of Ronaldo and Kroos as You’ve Never Seen Them”. This used our software to dissect two World Cup goals and bring them to life for their readers. The piece floated up to the top of the digital edition and led to hundreds of thousands of visits to our website. The inquiries we received were from advertising, storyboard artists, scientists, educators, and on and on. It was an important part of validating the idea. It also showed that people would use our software in ways we never anticipated, which was incredibly exciting.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Invented My Product” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

A start-up is a marathon, not a sprint. Almost every aspect of the process of bringing Mental Canvas to market has taken longer than expected.

A start-up is an emotional roller coaster and not for the faint of heart. You have to brace yourself for great highs and deep lows.

Talking to your potential users or customers is crucial at all stages of product development.

Hire “batteries-included” people. You need self-starters, people who will do things without being managed at every step.

Fail faster so you can succeed sooner. You have to be nimble and try lots of things in order to advance. Many of those things will be failures, but don’t waste time regretting those efforts.

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Well, beyond the obvious research to see if something similar exists, I would conduct interviews — many of them — and ask potential customers whether such a product would be useful. Such research will help validate if the idea has merit. From there I would look to the quickest test I could do to validate the idea. There’s a big difference between solving a problem and answering an actual need.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

In my experience the inventor has a passion and insights about the idea that a consultant rarely does. Others can provide helpful guidance, but, at the end of the day, the entrepreneur is the key to success. It has also been my experience that people who might help you never really understand what you are trying to do. The founder knows the business and opportunities better than anyone else.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

This varies according to the individual business. We bootstrapped Mental Canvas for several years. I had an investor interested in making a sizable investment in my company at an early stage and I turned it down. If I hadn’t, I might have lost control of the company. In the early days it’s important to stay small and nimble — to have the freedom to try things out. Eventually, if you do take VC capital, it’s important to find investors who get the vision and can help build a strong company around that vision.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Our software makes the medium of drawing more powerful and dynamic. After using our software for a couple of hours, an architect in Australia wrote to me “I’ve been drawing my whole life. Today you showed me Pen 2.0” A young TikTok user posted a scene that received 1.5 M views in a single weekend. Our software delights, and allows people to see and think in new ways.

In my career I have taught and mentored many students. I always feel that helping them grow and succeed is my way of improving the world. To the extent that Mental Canvas will be a tool that young people find and use, it’s making that impact on a much larger scale.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Creativity is a quality that every business and organization aims to cultivate. I created Mental Canvas as a tool for creative people and I have always been interested in bridging the divide between computer science and the arts. I wouldn’t call it a movement, but bringing digital tools to creative people, and helping computer science appreciate the creative process in the arts could have unpredictable and wonderful benefits in so many areas.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

My choice would be Tracy Young (@tracy_young), the cofounder and CEO of PlanGrid, which was acquired by Autodesk in 2018. I admire the determination, grit, and wisdom that she brought to bear on starting and growing her company.

