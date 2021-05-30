Julie Copeland of Arbill: “Putting the customer first and building a personal relationship with them”

Putting the customer first and building a personal relationship with them. eCommerce doesn’t offer the same personal relationship opportunities, so finding the right blend of human touch, coupled with ease of shopping will go a long way. I’ve always found that putting the customer first is what builds a lasting relationship.

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Highly Successful E-Commerce Business”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Julie Copeland.

Julie Copeland has served as CEO of Philadelphia-based Arbill since 2005. Arbill, a women-owned company that has been protecting workers for 75 years, focuses on saving lives every day through an array of PPE products including: hand protection, eye protection, hearing protection, head protection, respiratory protection, disposable clothing and independently-tested cloth face masks. In 2015, Arbill became a GSA-approved provider of safety products to government agencies.

In her time as CEO, Copeland has led the Arbill team in producing nearly 1,000 safety-related Truline products, as well as launching SafetyCare — a full-service approach to all things safety. Arbill’s manufacturing operations have expanded to locations in eleven countries under Copeland’s leadership.

In 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Copeland launched a consumer division as a way to implement all that Arbill has learned in the past 75 years from working with enterprises, in order to efficiently protect everyday people. The first product in Arbill’s consumer line, the “Together: The Safety Mask,” was independently tested to European’s AFNOR standard and found to have 95% effective fabric filtration, inhibit microbial growth in fabric, be more breathable than disposable medical masks and maintain effectiveness up to 50 washes. Since developing The Safety Mask, Copeland has taken the lead on educating the public about proper cloth face coverings, sustainability in masks and things everyone should know when it comes to purchasing effective PPE.

In addition to striving to make the world a better and safer place, Copeland dedicates her time to give back to her community and serves as a board member for The American Red Cross in five counties throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania. Copeland has been recognized as one of Pennsylvania’s Best 50 Women in Business, one of Enterprising Women’s Top Women Entrepreneurs and a Top 100 Visionary Leaders by Real Leaders Magazine. She also serves on the board of the National Association of Manufacturers, representing every U.S. industrial sector, and served as past Chair of the WBENC Forum leading 14,000 certified women-owned businesses for six years.

Copeland earned a bachelor’s degree in Communications from the S.I. Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University and master’s degree in Business Administration from Temple University. She has also participated in Harvard Business School’s Executive Program and the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University’s Innovation Program.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’ve served as CEO of Philadelphia-based Arbill since 2005. We are a women-owned company that saves lives every day with various PPE products.

While protecting workers has been our expertise for 75 years, we launched a consumer line in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With our “Together” line, we’re able to implement all that we have learned from working with enterprises to efficiently protect everyday people.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I wanted to only do good, that has been the driving force throughout my career. We had a business that provided many types of product, all centered around the goal of protecting people. I wanted to know when I built something in my vision, it would do good for others.

Arbill has a history of providing many types of personal protective equipment. While we’ve been protecting industry for 75 years, with COVID-19, it was not enough. We knew what needed to be done, and we could not sit back and see people suffer. We had to put our safety knowledge to work and we were compelled to protect everyone. The stakes were too high to get it wrong. People needed protection.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the thought of protecting EVERYONE became a daunting thought but I never considered giving up. It was never an option, even in the face of extremely complicated and complex times. I only know how to keep going, try different things, it’s the best way to learn.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

You know, things are really great. We’ve done what we set out to do- protect people. We created a superior product, one that we are really proud of, and one that carries our values as well as our name. The Together brand is about so much more than simply protecting; it’s literally about bringing people back together to their loved ones, their friends and the people they care about most. When we set out to develop the Together brand, we never saw it any other way.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

We once sent an email blast that included a drink product that was a competitor to our wonderful client, a large beverage company. This was not going to win fans.

Our champion arrives at his office at 5 a.m., and I lived two hours away. I woke up at 2 a.m., after a quick nap, and met him at the front entrance with coffee and a big apology. When we mess up, it’s a chance to own it, make amends and make the necessary changes to do better. He forgave us and they remain a treasured client to this day.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Unlike many PPE products on the market today, Arbill has always, always made it a top priority to ensure our masks are properly tested by a team of professionals. But above all, what sets Arbill apart, and why we have been able to stay in business for more than 75 years, is that above all, we remain the best at our ultimate bottom line- protecting lives.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Treasure the new balance that we’ve seen in the past year with the increase of WFH. Embrace it and find the good in it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am grateful to the Tyco team that believed in me. They went places and took us with them. Also, the entire village of employees and partners of Arbill that continue to believe in our mission and do everything they can to achieve it.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The Pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One of them is the fact that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share a few examples of different ideas that eCommerce businesses are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the Pandemic?

Brands can be anywhere, at any time. Brands need to strive to be available to the customer at the time that suits them best, not when it is best for the brand because it’s no longer enough from brands to simply exist among the footpath of a consumers’ day-to-day routine.

A great example to me is how Warby Parker created an app that allows you to virtually try glasses on your face. Another is paint companies that have made it possible to visualize that blue wall you’ve been considering in your living room through AR technology. Embracing technology to help propel a business forward is one that will only grow with time. Consumers expect it, they want it and it’s accelerating at a record pace. If brands don’t have the ability to be flexible and adapt, it can really be a detriment.

Amazon, and even Walmart are going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Create a personalized experience and cater to the individual consumer in a way that is largely frictionless. And above all, provide the best product that keeps people coming back for more.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start an eCommerce business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Not understanding your customer or failing to think ahead. You don’t need to be the first to market but knowing when and where the turns are is crucial.

In your experience, which aspect of running an eCommerce brand tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

One aspect of running an eCommerce brand that is most underestimated is the importance of taking the time to test your product in order to deeply understand how your product solves the needs of your audience, as well as asking for continual feedback to understand how that audience feels about your product over time. Being able to test products and get feedback on them leads to better manufacturing and ultimately, happier and safer customers. Testing helps create the best possible products on the market.

It’s also important to be legitimate. Building trust, gaining trust and maintaining that trust are essential in an e-commerce world. Experience and testing help build it, standing behind it is integrity and that earns the long-term trust.

Can you share a few examples of tools or software that you think can dramatically empower emerging eCommerce brands to be more effective and more successful?

The ability for same-day delivery is something that we saw a surge in need for as a result of the pandemic. I think that predictive technology that meets the needs of consumer demands — when, where and how they want products — has an ability to shape the purchasing decisions.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies an eCommerce business should use to increase conversion rates?

Identifying interest with a seamless purchasing process, and consistently tailoring the process to adapt to the consumers’ evolving preferences is essential. The more friction we can remove from the purchase process, the greater the ability to deliver measurable results.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that an eCommerce business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

Putting the customer first and building a personal relationship with them. eCommerce doesn’t offer the same personal relationship opportunities, so finding the right blend of human touch, coupled with ease of shopping will go a long way. I’ve always found that putting the customer first is what builds a lasting relationship.

One of the main benefits of shopping online is the ability to read reviews. Consumers love it! While good reviews are of course positive for a brand, poor reviews can be very damaging. In your experience what are a few things a brand should do to properly and effectively respond to poor reviews? How about other unfair things said online about a brand?

People are entitled to their voice, while sometimes one might not agree — it’s a gift. I’d rather have some feedback versus none at all. Reviews are extremely valuable and definitely play a part in many of my purchase decisions. Consumers have an ability to be more vocal and amplify their message to a much wider net.

Sometimes these instances take on a life of their own. It’s important to recognize complaints and take the opportunity to understand their concerns and determine what could be done differently in the future to facilitate a different outcome.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful e-commerce business? Please share a story or an example for each.

Reduce the friction — having a functioning website that is intuitive and user-friendly. Communicate — communicating with the customer to let them know if issues or delays exist. Reliability — deliver what you promise you will, when you promise you will. Clarity and Approachability — Don’t make the purchase process intimidating or confusing. Privacy — Secure transactions and proper privacy protection.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Love — it’s the equalizer for everything. Love everything and everyone. Find the good, because it’s in everything.

