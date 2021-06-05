Julie Copeland of Arbill Industries: “To be a hero means being a supporting player”

To be a hero means being a supporting player. It means tireless persistence focused on the goal — in our case, saving lives. When that goal is accomplished, we all go to sleep at night knowing we did good, and that is enough. Those are heroes, no need for accolades just feeling the sense of accomplishment for doing not only what is right, but doing good and making a difference.

As part of my series about people who stepped up to make a difference during the COVID19 Pandemic, I had the pleasure of interviewing Julie Copeland, CEO of Arbill Industries, Inc.

Julie Copeland has served as CEO of Philadelphia-based Arbill since 2005. Arbill, a women-owned company that has been protecting workers for 75 years, focuses on saving lives every day through an array of PPE products. Copeland has led the Arbill team in producing nearly 1,000 safety-related Truline products, as well as launching SafetyCare — a full-service approach to all things safety. Arbill is a GSA-approved provider of safety products to government agencies.

In 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Copeland launched a consumer division as a way to implement all that Arbill has learned in the past 75 years from working with enterprises, in order to efficiently protect everyday people. The first product in Arbill’s consumer line, the “Together: The Safety Mask,” was independently tested to European’s AFNOR standard and found to have 95% effective fabric filtration, inhibit microbial growth in fabric, be more breathable than disposable medical masks and maintain effectiveness up to 50 washes.

Copeland dedicates her time to give back to her community and serves as a board member for The American Red Cross in five counties throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania, and serves on the board of the National Association of Manufacturers, representing every U.S. industrial sector.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how and where you grew up?

I’ve served as CEO of Philadelphia-based Arbill since 2005. We are a women-owned company that has been protecting workers for 75 years, and we focus on saving lives every day with various PPE products.

While protecting workers has been our expertise for 75 years, in 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arbill launched a consumer division as a way to implement all that we have learned from working with enterprises to efficiently protect everyday people.

In addition to my position at Arbill, I’m a firm believer in bettering my community. I currently serve as a board member for The American Red Cross in five counties throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania, and I serve on the board of the National Association of Manufacturers, representing every U.S. industrial sector.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap and Others Don’t by Jim Collins. Collins discusses studies on various successful businesses, and what makes them great. I read this book at the start of my career as a leader and it was incredibly impactful. To this day, I still employ so many of the core principles.

Some lasting leadership lessons from Good to Great are to confront the facts, to ask questions, to dialogue and debate, to lean in to truth and to respect the debate. One of my favorite concepts from the book is The Hedgehog, which surrounds understanding what you can be the best at, aligning it with your passion and using it to build an economic engine.

Lessons from this book drove Arbill’s mission of bringing everyone home safely everyday by encouraging us to dream of ways to help our clients build the safest work environments. Jim Colins greatly impacted Arbill’s trajectory and my career.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Set your mind to something… persevere.”

Personally and professionally, doors will close and I will find a window. I’m living this principle today with Arbill. People, in and out of workplace environments are not properly protected. In a time when the market is overly saturated with inadequate PPE, we know Arbill can help civilians. I don’t know how to get to this supply channel, but I’m not giving up. I will find a way.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. You are currently leading a social impact organization that has stepped up during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to address?

Arbill has been protecting people for more than 75 years. We are proud to partner with and protect Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies. For us, it’s always been about protecting people.

Prior to COVID-19, the consumer market is one that had not been on my radar in the same way that it is now. The COVID-19 pandemic made it clear that there was a lack of quality respiratory protection for the consumer market. I’m not talking about how it’s sewn, but rather getting down to the fundamental element of what it is made from and how it performs.

Presently, our goal is to advocate for increased safety by educating the public in a way that will help them make better choices when it comes to PPE.

In your opinion, what does it mean to be a hero?

To be a hero means being a supporting player. It means tireless persistence focused on the goal — in our case, saving lives. When that goal is accomplished, we all go to sleep at night knowing we did good, and that is enough. Those are heroes, no need for accolades just feeling the sense of accomplishment for doing not only what is right, but doing good and making a difference.

In your opinion or experience, what are “5 characteristics of a hero? Please share a story or example for each.

Integrity, humility, empathy, curiosity, persistence, reliability

Integrity — Always doing the right thing, regardless of a popular view Humility — Do the right thing just because it feels good and it’s the right thing, not for recognition Empathy — Walk in others’ shoes, understand perspective Curiosity — Never stop searching for the goal. When met with challenges, question the blocks in front of you and find another way through Persistence — Once you find that way through, never, ever give up. Find a way. Reliability — Know that you can be counted on and prove it to those around you. It often takes a village to get to the finish line, you need to do your part.

If heroism is rooted in doing something difficult, scary, or even self-sacrificing, what do you think drives some people — ordinary people — to become heroes?

I think the driving factor to be a hero, even when it is difficult or scary, is love. Love and the desire to do good above all obstacles in your way.

What was the specific catalyst for you or your organization to take heroic action? At what point did you personally decide that heroic a““`, ction needed to be taken?

Similar to what I mentioned before, Arbill knows PPE, we have been making it for more than 50 years and protecting industries more than 75 years. We saw everyday people were not being properly protected and we knew we could do something about it. Because of our company’s history and background, we understand what it takes to make products that actually protect and are diligently tested to ensure that they do so.

Even though we were already working 18-hour days, we knew we needed to take action and develop this consumer line. We live by a mission — everyone makes it home safely at the end of every day — and that was just not happening. We had to do our part to try and change the results.

Who are your heroes, or who do you see as heroes today?

I meet heroes every day. They are the everyday people reaching higher, offering the gesture of love, support and help. In each moment of crisis, you can choose fear or love. Every time I meet someone that extends love, I meet a hero. It takes courage to love in a world of fear.

Let’s talk a bit about what is happening in the world today. What specifically frightened or frightens you most about the pandemic?

Sickness and death, I want it all to stop. I want us to be able to live without fear of growing sick and dying at an early age due to preventable tragedies cause by lack of protection.

Despite that, what gives you hope for the future? Can you explain?

I feel hopeful knowing that we have a path forward- mask wearing and vaccinations.

What has inspired you the most about the behavior of people during the pandemic, and what behaviors do you find most disappointing?

I don’t want to focus too much on the negative here, but it has been disappointing to see the widespread misinformation, even to this day, about PPE.

There are the obvious heroes that saved countless lives. I’m so very thankful to all of them. I’m also deeply inspired every day by everyone that worked, helped, and supported Arbill’s goals of moving forward.

Unfortunately, so many around the world were impacted and many people are still out of work. Many people had to find new ways to support their family, and they too inspired me. They fell on hard times and found another way forward. That takes courage and bravery to keep trying. That grit, passion and dedication inspires me. That is America.

Has this crisis caused you to reassess your view of the world or of society? We would love to hear what you mean.

No, it’s only made me stronger in my convictions to do good at all costs.

What permanent societal changes would you like to see come out of this crisis?

Diversity, equity and inclusiveness. Additionally, now that many companies have found that employees can work from anywhere, I hope more people have balance with family and recognize what is important in life.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Stop at nothing to do good, the rewards are endless. Your voice, your actions, your attitude all make a difference.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Love — it’s the equalizer for everything. Love everything and everyone. Find the good, because it’s in everything.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah — she influences for good, she is curious, she is a woman, she is black, she is unstoppable — she is the art of the possible!

How can our readers follow you online?

Please check out Arbill on Twitter at @ArbillSafety and LinkedIn at @Arbill. Our social media and website (arbill.com) have great safety resources regarding proper PPE.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!