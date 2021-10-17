Julie Castle of Best Friends Animal Society: “I wish I had known that a global pandemic would turn the world upside and require all of us to change the way we executed literally everything”

I wish I had known that a global pandemic would turn the world upside and require all of us to change the way we executed literally everything.

As part of my series about "individuals and organizations making an important social impact", I had the pleasure of interviewing Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society.

Julie Castle is the Chief Executive Officer of Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 347,000. Under Castle’s leadership, the organization runs lifesaving programs all across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

It started in 1994, on a road trip to Mexico that I took with some friends in my beat-up 1979 Dodge Colt. The car was classic, with each panel a different color, representing all of my fender-benders and not enough money to get a paint job. We decided to stay until we ran out of money. Puerto Vallarta was our last hurrah after undergraduate school and before I was scheduled to head to the University of Virginia School of Law.

When we finally ran out of money, with just enough cash to pay for gas and for all of us to have a candy bar each, we embarked on the 1,800-mile trip back to Utah. One person in our group convinced us to stop by Best Friends Animal Sanctuary on our way back. She wanted to visit a dog who she was sponsoring, and the rest of us reluctantly agreed.

And this is where my life changed in an instant.

The very moment we drove into Angel Canyon and saw the Sanctuary, I was overcome with emotion at the sheer magnitude of the sweeping salmon-colored rocks making up the canyon walls, the rolling hills of red sand that flowed so effortlessly around and under each and every rock, green trees for miles, and skies that were the most vivid shade of blue I had ever seen. It was nothing short of magical.

I recalled these words from a book called The Alchemist that I read while in Mexico: “the essential wisdom of listening to our hearts, learning to read the omens strewn along life’s path, and, above all, following our dreams.” And I realized, this is my dream.

I called my dad to break the news that I was not going to law school (which is a whole other story) and the rest is history. I became “employee #17”. There was no job description — we just did whatever was needed that day, animal care, landscaping, tour guide, whatever. My first paycheck for two weeks of work came to 180 dollars. It was definitely a work of the heart.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

There are so many, but one stands out — watermelons! When we launched the first statewide no-kill campaign in the country in 2000, No More Homeless Pets-Utah, with a generous grant from Maddie’s Fund, we decided to establish a statewide mobile spay/neuter service called The Big Fix that traveled to remote and underserved rural towns around Utah. The manager I hired for The Big Fix was a long-time volunteer who was affectionately known as Famous Faye. Faye was a loud cowgirl, and she was teamed up with a vet from Alabama who had a Yosemite Sam level handlebar mustache and would turn up in very colorful attire.

On one trip, The Big Fix had a scheduled stop in Green River Utah, a small town known for its annual watermelon festival. One of the clients that day was a farmer who brought in a bunch of barn cats to be fixed, not atypical for the service we provided. However, at the end of the day when he came for his cats, he explained that he really couldn’t afford the modest fee we charged and instead offered to pay in watermelons! Cut from the same cloth, Faye and the vet accepted the deal and returned to our Salt lake office with a mobile clinic full of some of the best watermelons you’ll ever taste but barely enough in cash receipts to cover the cost of gas. It was a learning experience. In fact, The Big Fix has enough great stories associated with it to fill a book of its own.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Best Friends Animal Society is the leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 347,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs all across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 3,300 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

When she stepped into the position of General Manager of Los Angeles Animal Services, Brenda Barnette was taking on an organization that had been under public fire for over a decade. She was charged by the Mayor and City Council with the daunting task of leading the city to a save rate of 90% (the benchmark for “no-kill”) from their static performance of about a 57% save rate. The city had six animal shelters spread across hundreds of square miles and was taking in 56,000 dogs and cats a year. Best Friends partnered with Brenda, and I initiated a city-wide coalition of locally-based animal organizations called NKLA (No-Kill Los Angeles) that eventually grew to over 150 member groups. Best Friends led and funded the largest and most successful no-kill campaign in history and in partnership with the city and the NKLA coalition, we made Los Angeles a no-kill city in 2020.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

We believe in community-supported sheltering where the community and the shelter work together to help the animals in that community and keep families together. Best Friends maintains the most comprehensive data set of shelter data in the country — the pet lifesaving dashboard. That puts information about how a community’s shelter is doing right in the hands of everyday people. This empowers all members of the community to understand the needs in their community and work to help get their shelter to the 90% no-kill benchmark. That work can include things like fostering, adopting, participating in trap, neuter, return (TNR), volunteering, and donating. When the community steps up to help their local shelter, that results in more lives saved and more families kept together, getting us closer and closer to our goal of no-kill by 2025. We need elected officials to continue supporting legislation and policies that help save more lives and keep pets and people together. We work across the country to support policies that maximize lifesaving like enabling trap, neuter, vaccinate, return (TNVR), ending breed restrictions, or increasing access to pet-inclusive housing. We also need elected officials to adequately fund animal welfare in their community so there are enough resources to ensure that no animal has to be killed simply because of lack of space in the shelter. Lastly, if you are able, you can donate to Best Friends Animal Society or your local shelter/rescue group to help provide resources to communities to continue to care for animals around the country who are in need of homes.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is understanding you must be in tune with your heart and recognizing at the end of the day that you’re working with other humans. They just want to know they’re doing okay and that someone cares about them, not as parts of a machine but as unique individuals. As a leader, it’s important for me to help my staff figure out what that passion is for them. Helping people find their grand passion not only makes for a better organization but a better world. Nothing compares with knowing that you helped someone do that, and to be able to get out of bed in the morning excited about the day.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. I wish I knew that I would be going to the mat with the oil, gas, and mining industry over a sand fracking mine that was being planned on a piece of land in beautiful, red rock southern Utah. That piece of land happened to be right next door to the heart and headquarters of Best Friends Animal Society, our 4,000-acre Sanctuary. Had the mine succeeded, it would threaten to literally destroy the Sanctuary because it would have drawn down our aquifer, and we would have been out of water in 10 years.

2. I wish I had known that a global pandemic would turn the world upside and require all of us to change the way we executed literally everything.

3. I wish I had known how important and necessary my personal engagement with every staff member would turn out to be — not only because of the sand fracking existential threat to the organization and the COVID turmoil but to truly lead our mission.

4. I wish I knew how much time I would be spending on “camera” for daily meetings and how to look your best on Zoom.

5. I wish I had known how much we would have to ramp up our operations across the board to really get Best Friends and our partners on the road to No-Kill 2025.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

No-Kill 2025 — ending the killing of homeless pets in our nation’s shelters by 2025 and the shift in societal values toward kindness and compassion that that will represent.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Progress not perfection” — too many people box themselves in and not knowing when to move forward because they get snagged on perfectionist details.

Our world changes quickly and if you don’t adapt and evolve, you’re not going to survive by insisting on perfection today and losing sight of future goals.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

In June, I had the privilege of interviewing one of my personal heroes, Dr. Jane Goodall, for the Best Friends National Conference. More than any other individual in the history of western civilization, Jane has opened the door of understanding between humans and the rest of the animal kingdom. While interviewing her, I couldn’t help but feel that I had the distinct honor of speaking with Mother Earth. Being able to sit down with her for a private meal and truly get insight into her work and the challenges she’s needed to overcome would be incredible.

