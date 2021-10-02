Julie Benoit: “Focus on the present moment”

Focus on the present moment. So often, we get caught up with thoughts of the future and what’s going to happen next. Mindfulness is the ability to remain in the present moment while withholding judgment about it. Having a mindfulness approach allows us to slow down and return to what is in front of us and what is within our control. This is a helpful way to manage any brewing anxiety or those “what if” thoughts that creep in. To learn how to practice mindfulness I recommend using guided meditation apps such as Headspace or Calm. Alternatively, following one’s own breath is a simple way to return to the present moment.

Julie Benoit is a licensed professional counselor, a national certified counselor, and a Gottman leader for the Seven Principles Couples Program. Julie has a private practice based out of New Orleans, LA. For more information, please go to https://jbcounseling.net/.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Yes, I grew up in a suburb of New Orleans, Louisiana with my parents and two older siblings. I went to college locally at the University of New Orleans for my bachelor’s degree as well as master’s degree. Being a true southerner, I love the rich foods the city has to offer and the traditions of going to Mardi Gras parades. I recently relocated to Ocean Springs, MS due to my partner being active duty military. Now, my therapy practice is all remote and I drive home frequently to visit family and friends!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

It would be hard to pinpoint just one person or one reason as to why I became a therapist. It is a combination of my life experiences and influential people that I have met along the way. I’ve always been a helper in some capacity. Whether that was customer service, tutoring on the side, volunteering, and now a therapist. Prior to becoming a therapist, I worked in the corporate world doing billing and financial reporting. I decided that I needed a change and that I wanted to make more of a direct impact with my work. That’s when I enrolled in graduate school for clinical mental health, and I’ve been doing this ever since!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There are several people who helped me along the way and in various forms of support. From my family and friends supporting my goals to my supervisors and coworkers helping me learn and grow in my knowledge. Specifically, I’ve had female supervisors and bosses in both of my careers. I looked up to them as role models because in some way, I saw myself in them. They inspired me and encouraged me to continue my journey and to be the best person that I could be both personally and professionally.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I was once told by a job that I would no longer be a good fit for the company. I think this was because I asked too many questions. Although it hurt me at the time, it ended up being the best thing for me. I was able to move on to other things that were more aligned with my goals. It taught me that sometimes we must let go of the things that no longer serve us.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, I am currently working on putting together a couples workshop where I will be teaching the fundamentals of what makes a relationship work. This is based on the research by The Gottman Institute. I really enjoy teaching skills just as much as I do therapy. My goal is to expand my practice into coaching and education so that I can reach others through courses or workshops.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Curiosity. I consider myself to be a lifelong learner. I do my best to remain curious and open to learning new information about myself, others, and the world around me. In my profession, it is imperative to have a level of curiosity about others and to continue learning about the human experience. Authenticity. When I work with clients, I show up as my authentic self and try to be as genuine as possible. This models the idea that it is okay to be seen and heard just as we are, and that others can accept us unconditionally for who we are. Adaptability. Whether it be changing work environments, family dynamics, or a global pandemic, being adaptable is very important to me. Since change is the only constant in life, having the ability to adjust and adapt goes a long way. I remind myself that I have done it in the past and will continue to adapt to the future.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

As a licensed professional counselor, I work with individuals every day who are on the quest for joy, happiness, and healing. Not only is it my career, but it is a passion of mine to help others make peace with their emotions and to have a life worth living.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I think there could be several reasons for a lower ranking in this category. I’d like to first mention that even though there are privileges and opportunities in this country, not everyone has them. There are some disparities and inequalities in our society that we cannot overlook. Whether it be socioeconomic status or accessibility to resources such as physical and mental healthcare, I would imagine these factors directly influence a person’s quality of life. Of course, this does not mean that individuals are not able to experience joy and happiness in these situations. Only that it might prove to be more difficult with the stress of trying to get more basic needs met. Secondly, we live in a very fast paced, future oriented environment here in the U.S. There is a strong drive and desire to reach the next goal, have the next best thing, to reach even bigger goals, etc. The path of the American dream can sometimes lead to happiness or joy becoming elusive. It becomes something that will be obtained at a later date instead of in the present moment. I don’t want to generalize Americans because we are all unique, but these are some of the reasons and factors that I think are at play when it comes to happiness or joy.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Again, I think a common misconception is that happiness will come after achieving a certain thing or goal. It is important to remember that happiness can be obtained right now in the current moment. It takes some effort and a bit of a mindset shift, but it is possible. Practicing mindfulness skills (see my 5 things!) is a helpful way to get started and can be beneficial across the lifetime.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

One thing that I see happen often is people try to shut down any negative emotions and only strive for positivity or happiness. When in actuality, being able to honor and respect ALL emotions that we feel will allow us to move through them and appreciate them. For example, “shutting down” may look like numbing ourselves with technology, food, substances, etc. Or it could also look like keeping all of our feelings inside and never expressing them in any way. This is normal to some extent because who wants to feel negative emotions? To paraphrase the work of Brene Brown, she states that you cannot choose to numb the negative emotions without also numbing joy and happiness.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1. Focus on the present moment. So often, we get caught up with thoughts of the future and what’s going to happen next. Mindfulness is the ability to remain in the present moment while withholding judgment about it. Having a mindfulness approach allows us to slow down and return to what is in front of us and what is within our control. This is a helpful way to manage any brewing anxiety or those “what if” thoughts that creep in. To learn how to practice mindfulness I recommend using guided meditation apps such as Headspace or Calm. Alternatively, following one’s own breath is a simple way to return to the present moment.

2. Create meaning from all experiences. We are living in very turbulent and scary times, and we may feel or see a lot of suffering. Be gentle with yourself and honor your feelings (a mindfulness approach) and then take a moment to reflect. Viktor Frankl, the author of Man’s Search for Meaning, talks about the ability to shift one’s perception about an event if you cannot change the circumstances. For some people, this may look like examining values, spirituality, or morals to find the hidden wisdom or lessons in experiences. Making meaning out of hard times can help us cultivate a sense of resiliency and the ability to feel joy and happiness again in the future.

3. Take small and actionable steps to incorporate pleasant events into your life — every day! Some days might be harder than others when it comes to experiencing joy and happiness. By setting a small goal of doing one thing per day that you enjoy, you are more likely to achieve this and have the motivation to keep going. For example, doing activities that make you feel good such as exercising, gardening, playing with your pets, reading, playing video games, etc. Set a timer for 10 minutes and if that is all you can do in a day then it is a success. You are building up a habit while increasing those feel-good chemicals in your brain such as dopamine and serotonin.

4. Give back to others. There is a lot of evidence to suggest that doing things for others makes us feel good inside. Not only does it help another person, but it gets us out of our own minds and shifts our focus to something else. Part of the twelve-step philosophy in recovery communities such as Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous includes service work. This is because it is shown to benefit both parties involved. Giving back to others does not have to be a grand gesture of service work or volunteering. It could also include something as simple as calling a friend to check in, letting someone go in front of you in line, or even smiling at someone.

5. Laugh. Look for opportunities to insert humor into your days. Sometimes we forget to laugh because the weight of the world feels so heavy. Like the first four items on this list, it takes intentionality but can really help you feel better. A personal example of this is after hurricane Ida I felt really helpless. I was not severely affected by it, but my family and friends were. I made plans to deliver supplies like water, ice, and fuel so that they would be comfortable. The night before my drive my car decided to break down! I needed a tow and a mechanic, so my trip did not happen. I practiced all the above skills and tried to laugh at the situation. Life can be absurd sometimes. The old saying “if I don’t laugh, I will cry” is so true!

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

The first thing that I would suggest is just to be present with that person. Offering a listening ear is great as well as offering practical help such as cooking meals, shopping, etc. Try to avoid too much advice giving or judgmental statements as this could unintentionally hurt the other person. There should be no shame in feeling down or depressed because it is part of the human experience. If you notice that it is impairing the other persons ability to function (think work, school, daily activities), then offer to find a therapist in the area or a support group that can assist.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement that I am working towards is just to heal people through individual work, group work, and then in communities. I think sometimes we forget to take care of each other and that we need each other. It is a beautiful gift to know what we are not alone in the struggles that we are facing, and I’d like to call more attention to that.

