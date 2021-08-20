Julie Barbera: “Perfection is an illusion”

Perfection is an illusion. — Circumstances will never be perfect, and you will never feel 100% ready. Get to the point that you say, I am ready, and I have what I need to succeed right now, just as I am.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Julie Barbera.

Julie Barbera is an inspirational Twitter influencer and the award-winning author of Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection: Shatter an Illusion of Perfection. She has a bachelor’s in psychology, and is a wife, an account executive, and the mother of two teenage sons. As an author and life coach, her mission is to help young adults be happy now, not tomorrow.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

A search for a sense of belonging and meaning in life has been a long journey for me. As a young adult, I struggled with confusion, doubt, insecurity, and worry about my future. For years, I battled with an eating disorder, relationship issues, and a feeling of not fitting in. Challenges at home made me feel isolated and alone. All I wanted was to feel accepted and understood. Sadly, I went through years of suffering until I realized that true peace comes from within.

My quest for perfection led to an eating disorder, Anorexia Athletica, when I was thirteen. I exercised for three hours a day and strictly restricted my diet. While in college, disordered thinking regarding body image caused me to overeat. That led to a state of desperation and prompted me to get help. Chasing perfection took me off course.

For much of my young adult life, I tried to be perfect. I thought better grades, a leaner body, a more polished appearance, or better clothes would make others like me. Instead, I ended up more isolated. Caught up in a vicious cycle, I felt disconnected from myself and others.

While I had big dreams, I didn’t feel that I deserved to be happy. I felt I needed to be perfect to do anything new or take a chance. Fear of making a mistake or being judged left me paralyzed and unable to move forward in any substantial way.

For years, I waited for the perfect moment to pursue my goals. Insecurity about my readiness and the busyness of daily life made adding anything extra to my routine feel impossible. Then, I realized I was chasing a moving target.

At times, we see the world through clouded lenses. In my book, Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection: Shatter an Illusion of Perfection, one of my greatest lessons was acknowledging others’ gifts and talents. It was hard to admire others because I compared myself to them. When I let go of envy and jealousy, my heart attitude changed. I no longer saw myself and others through glasses of judgment.

While I have a busy work and family life, I make an appointment with myself every morning. I no longer complain that I don’t have the time to work on my goals. Instead, I take action. I do something every single day, even if what I do seems insignificant. Consistency allows me to accomplish goals that wouldn’t be possible if I wait for ideal circumstances.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Winston Churchill said, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” This quote eloquently sums up powerful life lessons and is one of my favorites.

“Success is not final” is a reminder that progress is a process. When we feel that we have fully arrived at our destination, we lose the desire to learn, try new things and grow. I believe there is always room for improvement and personal growth. It’s important to celebrate our successes, but it is equally important to step outside our comfort zone and risk failure.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Forrest Gump shows the value of authenticity. Although Forrest had imperfections, he didn’t allow challenges to stop him. Forrest had the right intentions and wasn’t afraid to make mistakes or fail. He just was who he was, and he strove to enjoy life and make a difference.

It is a breath of fresh air to watch the Forrest Gumps of the world because they remind us that it is by accepting imperfections that we display excellence. The thought that one needs to be “perfect” to start or even try can be crippling. Only by accepting ourselves, imperfections and all, and embracing what makes us unique will we become excellent and reach our full potential.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Organized

My schedule is busy as an author, life coach, mother, wife, and account executive. Organization and compartmentalization have enabled me to accomplish more with less time. I have learned to set long-term and short-term objectives that challenge me without overwhelming me. Keeping my projects organized and putting them in order based on relevance has helped me stay balanced while working toward my goals.

2. Tenacious

Tenacity has given me the fortitude to stay the course through life’s ups and downs. One of my inspirational quotes is, “If life throws a curveball, handle it with grace. Step on the field. Adapt and adjust. Always stay in the game.” An understanding that challenges will come and circumstances won’t always turn out ideally has helped me persist and press forward. I have made it a point to live this message.

3. Mission-oriented

A focus on my mission has given me the resilience and determination to move forward, even when the results were slow. Understanding the “why behind why I started” reminded me of my life purpose, which has helped me stay on track. “Don’t worry about when it will happen. Stay focused on why you started” is one of my inspirational quotes that prompted me not to give up. Instead, I have kept my life vision in front of me and focused on the end goal.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

Although perfection is an illusion, the perfectionist strives to arrive. Expectations set by herself, others, and society are “ideal” and something she must match up with to succeed and be accepted. Since she sees herself and the world through clouded lenses, anything short of these standards is a defeat.

The perfectionist seeks to be “perfect” at everything. Flaws are weaknesses, and having shortcomings makes her feel inadequate. A quest to be “good enough” is unending. She places unrealistic standards on her list of must-dos and may push herself to do things that she would never expect from others.

While excellence may be a goal for the perfectionist, trying new things can be scary. She finds reassurance in the familiar. A desire to avoid feeling vulnerable keeps her within the safety of her comfort zone. Although she has a strong desire to make progress, her pursuit of perfection may cause her to feel stuck and makes it challenging to move forward.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

While unrealistic expectations left me with unfinished projects and a feeling of being stuck, a drive to succeed motivated me to be my best.

When I was in my early twenties, I received a prophetic word from someone that “one day I would speak in front of many people in different languages.” At that time, I didn’t want to learn another language, let alone several. However, I had a strong desire to make a difference in the world.

My language journey started with Spanish, then Portuguese, and then Italian. Several years later, I learned French. Self-taught in these languages, my perfectionistic tendencies motivated me to press forward consistently. I read daily, listened to music, and practiced writing. I spoke the new languages with everyone I met: at the mall, the streets, and the gym. I had to make mistakes to learn, and this wasn’t easy for a perfectionist to accept.

Years later, I used the languages for my position as an account executive. I had an advantage since I had developed skills that made me stand out, which helped me realize the value of perfectionism.

To start, I had a gift, and it was through consistency and determination that I honed my skills.

In my book Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection: Shatter an Illusion of Perfection, I label the gift of language as “a shadow in the dark.” Amid trying times, this ability reminded me of my life purpose. Learning languages taught me the value of imperfection. Allowing myself to be vulnerable and make mistakes helped me to grow and develop valuable skills.

You can learn to dance with perfectionism and take the good with the bad. If you are a perfectionist, be thankful. You have a gift that drives you to be excellent, and you can use it to make a difference.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Although perfectionism may drive you to succeed, it can also cause you to go in circles and feel stuck. It took years to write and publish my book Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection: Shatter an Illusion of Perfection. I struggled with perfectionism, and I wanted to help others overcome obstacles that had stopped me from moving forward with my goals and dreams.

When writing my book, I dealt with feelings of incompleteness and not being “good enough.”

My manuscript taught many lessons. Writing revealed that I needed to accept imperfections. Everyone has flaws. I saw mine clearly. Others weren’t paying attention to my weaknesses like I thought. They were too focused on their own, yet the fear of what they might say stopped me.

After five years of reflection, I had come full circle. A published book wasn’t my destination. While it was an essential part of the journey, it was just the beginning. Writing helped me to move forward, and I needed strength for the road ahead.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

A perfectionist may “get stuck” or not move forward due to a belief that she isn’t quite ready for the next step or to handle the task at hand. Feelings of inadequacy may prompt her to look for something to perfect, change or redo. The thought is that she will eventually arrive at a state of readiness, just not now.

In pursuit of perfection, she wants to look like she has it all together. She doesn’t want to feel weak or vulnerable, so she stays in the safety of the familiar. While she may want to move forward, her comfort zone is reassuring since there is less risk that she will fall short or fail.

The perfectionist cares too much about what others think. A fear of miscalculations about what she perceives others may see as weaknesses paralyzes her. Since new ventures may require that she make mistakes to learn, she decides it’s best to wait for the ideal time or situation. In reality, she is making excuses to avoid feeling uncomfortable.

Circumstances will never be perfect, and growth comes through experience. Making mistakes is a part of the learning process, and the perfectionist may be unwilling to take a chance. A willingness to fail with the knowledge that she will learn and grow is the only way to move forward freely and confidently.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

1. Perfection is an illusion.

Circumstances will never be perfect, and you will never feel 100% ready. Get to the point that you say, I am ready, and I have what I need to succeed right now, just as I am.

For years, I talked about how I didn’t have the time to do anything outside of my day-to-day routine. I was so busy with work, a long commute, and my family and household responsibilities. I couldn’t imagine fitting anything else into my schedule.

Then, it hit me. My circumstances and the timing would never be perfect, and I would never feel completely ready. I had to accept myself and my situation and start where I was at that moment. Growth and learning would come by moving forward.

While you may have a busy work and family life, make an appointment with yourself daily. Think about where you want to be. Create a plan, and then take action. Do something every single day, even if what you do seems insignificant. Consistency will allow you to accomplish goals that wouldn’t be possible if you wait for ideal circumstances.

2. Self-acceptance isn’t a destination. It’s a mindset.

To break free from your inner critic, get to know yourself. Your self-talk is vital to your success and well-being. If you speak positive words into your life about yourself and your goals, your perspective will change for the better.

In my book, Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection: Shatter an Illusion of Perfection, I tell a story about life’s classroom. I realized that I had judged myself and my circumstances too harshly. The feeling of not being “good enough” made it hard for me to see the positive. Striving for perfection was a way of coping with the negativity that I was speaking into my life.

An understanding that everyone struggles with something helped me realize that I needed to accept myself and focus on my blessings rather than my limitations. I learned to look past half-empty glasses, and this made half-full glasses easier to see.

3. Making mistakes is a part of the learning process, and you must be willing to take a chance.

As I shared earlier, I am self-taught in four languages beyond English. The learning process was painful, especially for a perfectionist. I was determined to learn, and I dedicated the time and energy to improve my skills. Regardless of my efforts, mistakes were unavoidable and abundant.

At the beginning, I was frustrated and felt terrible when I forgot words or spoke incorrectly. Then I realized, language isn’t about perfection. It’s about sharing thoughts and ideas. Flawless speaking isn’t the goal. Getting your point across to the listener is the objective. The listener doesn’t care if you speak without errors if she doesn’t feel like you care about what she has to say.

Over the years, people have asked me for advice regarding how to learn a language. My response is, “You can’t be afraid to speak up for fear that you will say something wrong or not know what to say. You have to be willing to make mistakes.”

4. Look for the positive in others, and you will find the freedom to be yourself.

At times, we see the world through clouded lenses, and our experiences shape our perceptions. Even so, we can change our perspective. Your views of yourself, the world, and others are highly dependent on the lenses that you wear. You may need to lay them on the stand and replace them with lenses of grace.

In my book, Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection: Shatter an Illusion of Perfection, one of my greatest lessons was acknowledging others’ gifts and talents. It was hard to admire others because I compared myself to them. When I let go of envy and jealousy, my heart attitude changed. I no longer saw myself and others through glasses of judgment. Acceptance allowed me to focus on what made me unique. In turn, I found the courage to take a chance.

5. “Many miss gems searching for pearls at the bottom of the sea.” from Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection: Shatter an Illusion of Perfection

When writing my book, Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection: Shatter an Illusion of Perfection, I realized I had spent much of my life focusing on my imperfections. As a result, I was left with little energy to develop my strengths and reach my potential.

While the beauty of simplicity was all around, I made things too complicated. I was always searching for something more. Beautiful things in life are simple. At times, they are so simple that we miss them. Gems were already in my hands, yet I continued to search for pearls at the bottom of the sea.

Perhaps there was a treasure at the bottom of the sea, but I would never find it if I missed shells lining the shore. I needed every gem to search the depths of the sea. One day I would find hidden pearls, and this is how I would become the best version of myself.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire a movement to impact many, it would be “A Shift to Walk in Grace.” This movement would lead people to focus on and look for the positive in themselves and others. When we dwell on weaknesses and spend excessive time judging ourselves and those around us, we waste valuable energy that we could use to move forward and make a difference.

In Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection: Shatter an Illusion of Perfection, I said, “Looking past half-empty glasses makes half-full glasses easier to see. Everyone has challenges and limitations. Accept them whatever they might be. Learn to count blessings rather than limitations. This always makes it easier to see. Life is short. Make the most of potential and opportunity.”

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

When I was going through a challenging time in my young adult life, Joyce Meyer’s books and podcast messages lifted my spirits and changed my perspective. I would love to have lunch with Joyce to say thank you.

Joyce’s willingness to share her story to inspire others not to give up is impressive. She isn’t afraid to be herself. Judgment from others or fear that they won’t accept her doesn’t hold her back. She is highly successful at being her genuine self, and as a result, she has impacted millions of lives.

In Joyce Meyer’s words, “Strive for excellence, not perfection, because we don’t live in a perfect world.” My challenges with perfectionism led me to believe that I needed to put on a happy face for others to accept me. A feeling that all needed to be in order in my life to move forward kept me stuck. Joyce’s words of wisdom are a breath of fresh air.

Listening to Joyce Meyer’s story of triumph over her circumstances motivated me to start where I was and stay true to myself. Her faith-filled words reminded me that fear would always be present. Since fear was never going to go away completely, I had to push it to the side and walk by faith. As Joyce said, “Courage is fear that has said its prayers and decided to go forward anyway.”

