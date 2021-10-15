Juliane Corona Of Mommy Made Encapsulation: “Customer Service”

Customer Service: once you brought the solution to the clients, you have to match that with excellent customer service, otherwise, you’re going to lose them.

Juliane Corona, founder of Mommy Made Encapsulation, was born and raised in Bakersfield, CA. At the age of 21, she graduated from California State University Bakersfield with a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. After graduation, she worked at her mom’s marketing and advertising firm. During her six years working there, she helped develop and implement nationally awarded marketing campaigns. In addition to that, Juliane gained experience in project coordinating, media buying, video production, print campaigns and much more — with an emphasis in Healthcare Marketing.

Since her placenta journey began, Juliane and her team have encapsulated for over 10,000 mommies. Juliane has quickly became THE Placenta Encapsulation Specialist to the stars. Mommy Made Encapsulation has expanded into seven cities across the United States and has several more locations coming soon!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I feel like my background story isn’t one that really sticks out from the rest. I grew up in a blended family, where both sets of parents were involved. I grew up in a religious home, had a private education, was involved in every sport imaginable. I would say though, that my mom was really the driving force in shaping me into the businesswoman/momprenuer that I am today. My mom was the first one in her family to go to college and graduate. She also owned her own business. I think that seeing that growing up, it shaped my views of what a woman CAN be — wife, mom, bad ass businesswoman.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

Honestly, it was Kim Kardashian. When I first became pregnant, I was googling everything pregnancy and birth-related. I kept reading about postpartum depression. I read that women will often times eat their placenta for its holistic, natural health benefits — like preventing postpartum depression. I remembered that Kim K had her placenta put into pill form and that got my wheels turning. The point that made me go “all in” was that there was NO ONE that offered placenta encapsulation in a way that I envisioned it. I saw a hole in the industry, and I wanted to fill it.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

I switched over from coffee to matcha green tea and it has changed my LYFE. (yes with a Y). Matcha came into my life on accident (now looking back it was actually god sent lol). I love it because it gives me just as much energy as coffee but without the crash.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

When I first started doing placenta encapsulations, it really started out by word of mouth and it spread like wildfire. I did my placenta, then a friend’s placenta and then that friend told another and that one another.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When I first started this business, I reached out to midwives and doulas, to make a connection in the birth industry. I feel like, because I didn’t really fit the “mold, “ (I was very pink and bubbly) they criticized me, instead of accepting me and letting me in. I decided I wasn’t going to let their opinions shape the way I was going to do my business. I continued with the direction that I envisioned for my business, and I was right. The lesson I learned from this was instead of letting other people’s opinions cripple me, it further pushed me into my own lane. I came to realize that haters don’t hate on people that they don’t feel threatened by and that aren’t making a difference or change.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

I have encapsulated 15,000 + placentas and I am bringing awareness to topics like postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety. I have posted a poll on our Instagram asking, “do you know what postpartum depression is?” And over 70% said NO!!! That blew my mind!!! 1 in 5 women will experience postpartum depression and there is not a lot of public knowledge about the topic.

I also get THOUSANDS of texts, emails, DM’s of women telling me how much of a difference this has made in their postpartum mental and physical wellbeing.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

It’s so exciting for me when I get to do celebrity placenta encapsulations. One of them in particular was MTV’s Whitney Port. I watched The Hills RELIGIOUSLY, so it was a very surreal moment for me when I got to go into her room after she gave birth.

The work we are doing here, with moms and celebrities, is making such an impact, that it is getting international attention. We even had 2 news stations from London come and interview me.

But what’s even cooler than that, is that it’s making placenta encapsulation a normal, everyday thing.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Hunger. You HAVE to be hungry in order to be successful. There were times I would drive 8 hours to go pick up a placenta and I would only charge the mom 150 dollars!!!! Because it wasn’t about the money, I mean yes, money is great and that’s what we all work for right? But I was hungry to get the word out there to women, no matter what the cost. Passion. I know, lame, but it’s so true!!! When you are passionate about what you are doing, success and money are a natural offspring. But if you’re doing it the other way around, worried about the money, hoping to find passion, it’s not going to work. Confidence. If I had a dollar for every time someone said “ew, gross”….. but really though, I had to gain confidence throughout this journey and tough skin. I had to learn not to take things personally and no let other people’s opinions or thoughts shake my confidence.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

To me, wellness, is adopting ideas or practices- whether physically or mentally to help your overall health.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

I would like to specifically address wellness in regard to postpartum. I am a mother of three, I am in the industry and have done well over 15,000 placentas, so I feel like I can say this. After giving birth, the focus shifts from mom to baby. But taking care of mom’s mental and physical health needs to be priority. When mom is thriving, that will spill over into every aspect of her life, including her baby.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

When the pandemic hit, we pulled together our whole team and asked them how they felt about the situation. It was unanimous, we were going to stay open to serve all of the moms that were depending on us for their encapsulations.

Being that we deal with bloodborne pathogens, our team was already enforcing strict policies and protocols when it came to things like PPE gear and sanitation processes.

During 2020, we saw a growth that was unmatched to all the years before. It was like, all of these moms were now home, online, and shopping. They also had this awareness for health and started turning to his holistic alternative to help.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

A Solution: making customers aware that there’s a need that THEY might not even be aware of. For example, most don’t know what postpartum depression is or where it comes from. By bringing awareness to that, showing the problem, I’m also providing them with the solution — their placenta. Customer Service: once you brought the solution to the clients, you have to match that with excellent customer service, otherwise, you’re going to lose them. Treating each customer as if they’re your friend. It’s easy to just see numbers or names, but when you start thinking about them as people and not just a name, it changes the way you talk to them and treat them. A great team is so crucial. I like to use the metaphor of a bag of apples. If there is one rotten apple in the bag, soon, that apple is going to affect the other apples around it, and next thing you know, your whole bag is of no use. Being relatable is key to success. I am a mom of 3, I have literally been in the same shoes as my customers. Being able to relate to them in that way, makes it easier for us to talk to each other.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think it would be awesome, if each woman would take a picture in her “mom diaper” after giving birth. Seeing the “realness” of what actually happens would help to make it more socially acceptable, that after giving birth is NOT glamorous. It can be really ugly and really painful. And instead of posting all of these newborn pics (which are real don’t get me wrong), but instead post pictures of mom, it would help all of us to remember that we still need to be mindful of mom and her needs because she is going through a lot.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have breakfast or lunch with Lisa Vanderpump. She is so incredibly smart and has been able to build so many successful ventures. She is an amazing woman in business.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.mommymadeencapsulation.com

IG: @mommymadeencapsulation

