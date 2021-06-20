Juliana Martins of Eleven11 Media Relations: “Your accountant will be your best friend”

Your accountant will be your best friend. I have spent many hours on the phone with my accountant just trying to understand the ins and outs of being a small business owner and managing taxes, the LLC, you name it. Any questions I have regarding company finances or bringing on a new client or employee, he is right there to help.

As a part of my series about the things you need to know to excel in the modern PR industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Juliana Martins.

Juliana Martins is the founder of Eleven11 Media Relations, a bicoastal PR, Marketing and Influencer agency.

Juliana grew up in a multicultural and non-traditional household, often exposed to many different individuals with various backgrounds. Her understanding of how valuable cultivating and maintaining relationships can be started at a young age.

Graduating from Pace University, a private college in New York City, with a major in Communication.

Studies and Marketing led Juliana into the public relations industry. Here she gained the experience and skillset needed to then create her own business focused on PR, media and social media support.

Juliana’s clients have ranged from categories in the alcohol and beverage industry to physicians, CEOs, beauty and accessory brands, high-profile media personalities and thought leaders. Eleven11 Media Relations provides strategic consulting and solution-based services to achieve client goals through strong media and influencer relationships and adapts with current times and keeping up to date with key industry knowledge.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was in college, my best friend at the time recommended me for an internship position at a well-known PR firm in New York City she was working at. At the time, I was a junior in college studying communications and marketing, however, hadn’t focused on a specific profession yet. After a few months at the agency, it was so clear that public relations was a field I could see myself in long term and I fell in love with the work and learnings I was experiencing at this company. They really gave me such flexibility to be creative and suggest new and innovative projects or ideas so I really felt that limits were endless in the media relations industry. After a few years working for agencies, Covid hit and it caused many people to reevaluate what they want out of life. Upon realizing that people needed PR support with the changing times, I started my own business, Eleven11 Media Relations and now am handling my own client roster and loving every second of it.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

Just a few weeks ago actually, I was in sweatpants lounging at my best friend’s home in Los Angeles. Her live-in boyfriend had a colleague over at the house downstairs in his office, working on their new scripted baseball television series, On Deck. After a few hours of working, they came upstairs to show us the trailer and casually mentioned their TV show premiere they were pulling together in a few weeks to launch the series. I began asking questions regarding event attendance and suggested inviting some of my notable social media personality contacts and local media to add a strong presence. They ended up loving what my agency could bring to the table and hired me to help coordinate and run the VIP red carpeted event. Many opportunities have since sprouted from that experience. It was my first large and high-profile event since Covid-19 and was thrilling to step into this role based on a casual conversation we had over wine at my friend’s home.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

At this point in my journey, I don’t necessarily believe there have been mistakes when it comes to me starting my business. Every situation has been a learning experience and I’ve gained value from these lessons. Without the lessons I’ve learned on this journey thus far, I wouldn’t be any better today than I was the day before. I wouldn’t have the knowledge of whatever situation I had to manage moving forward to therein avoid that from happening again.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

One of my clients, Pretty Connected, founded by Lara Eurdolian, is launching a limited edition collaboration with singer/songwriter, Kesha. Kesha and the team designed exclusive charm chains based on Pretty Connected’s two most popular multi-use chain styles, the Nikki, the Rindi, as well as newly introduced the first rose gold chain to the line.

I have known Lara for about four years now and to see her grow and now be a part of her journey with this huge collaboration has been an exciting thing to work on up-close. The brand also has a few strategic television opportunities in the works with major networks and talent that would be so thrilling to see come into fruition.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Your accountant will be your best friend. I have spent many hours on the phone with my accountant just trying to understand the ins and outs of being a small business owner and managing taxes, the LLC, you name it. Any questions I have regarding company finances or bringing on a new client or employee, he is right there to help. You will wear many different hats. In my case as a small business owner, I don’t have a whole team around me so I handle everything. Learning how to work my website, create visual graphics for my company’s Instagram page and bookkeeping have all been new skills or “hats” I’ve had to learn right off the bat. In public relations, people look to you to strategically solve problems so out of the box thinking is required. It doesn’t hurt to ask for help and get advice from mentors or friends. You will be busier than ever before. It’s so easy to think that self-employed people are sipping spicy margaritas by the pool all day because they can make their own schedule. I’ve actually been busier now than I was at a Monday- Friday full-time job. The beauty of it all is you are working for something you are passionate about and can choose when, where, and how you fit all the work into your day. Media relations is a demanding job in general since you are not only working with people, but with vendors, running events, and much more. You will always be “on”. I go to bed thinking about work and wake up thinking about work. If you are not thinking that way as an entrepreneur, you are kidding yourself! I also always like for my clients to have reasonable access to me as in the media relations field, they are essentially paying for your time and counsel. Texts and calls rarely stick between 9am-5pm and that’s the nature of the business. You will be so happy and free creating something of your own! If you are looking for a sign to start your own business or follow your passions, this is it!!

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

I will list out a few of my favorite networking tips below! They may seem straightforward but you’d be surprised at how many people can struggle with making lasting connections.

Be authentic and personable in every interaction. People can tell if you are just looking to gain from a conversation. Remember a person’s name, face and even a subtle fun fact they shared with you in prior conversation. People will appreciate your attention and interest in their lives and it shows you care. Make eye contact…Don’t stare the person down but be engaged and present in a conversation with someone to show that you value their time and company. Never ask for anything. If you are networking in the hopes of gaining something for yourself, figure that out later unless there is a very clear and natural segway into that topic. Be present and follow up after meeting people. Whether it’s connecting right then and there or later on social media platforms or in some cases a handwritten note. It’s hard to be memorable if you don’t follow up.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

My friend has this quote she repeats, “Always be prepared for luck” You are never going to know when your hard work may turn into an opportunity. Manifesting success and putting whatever you want out there works like a charm. At some point, the right person will be listening and a connection will be made. My advice is to be vocal about an opportunity or project you’re beckoning and a lead will find its way to you. Word of mouth goes so far and there is no shortage of people and acquaintances out there interested in helping you. I told all of my peers in the PR world that I was super interested in working with a relationship therapist and within a few weeks a connection was made through the grapevine and now I have the pleasure of working with Dr. Darcy Sterling, a NYC-based relationship therapist and the host of E! Network’s Famously Single.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

Every situation is unique to whoever is starting the business. Never Split the Difference by Chris Voss and Tahl Raz is great to learn negotiation tactics but truly, having a great support group of other small female business owners and people as mentors really helped overall. I have a group message to this day with all females in the industry that we bounce ideas off of, ask any questions we may have, voice our concerns, or ask for advice when needed, etc. I also joined many industry related Facebook groups that help with career leads and advice as well.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Human interaction is everything. That’s what people remember and care about when it comes down to it. I would like for everybody to reach out to someone new in their contact list each day and let them know you are thinking about them and they are on your mind. The world can be lonely and knowing that someone is there looking out for you even when its unexpected can make a huge difference.

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.