Juliana Blazuk of HUSTLE House: “Say Something Kind to Yourself”

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Juliana Blazuk.

Juliana Blazuk is former corporate executive, certified personal trainer, health coach and rookie entrepreneur. In 2019, Juliana left her day job at Snapchat in NYC for Scottsdale with the goal of opening an indoor running studio. COVID forced Juliana to pivot her business in late 2020 to a virtual fitness and wellness studio, HUSTLE House, which now boasts over 100+ pieces of on-demand content from local instructors.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

For the last 15 years, I worked in New York City in the media and sales industry. Despite long hours and lots of travel, I always made time for fitness. Running always made me feel so strong and energized, and I challenged myself with half and full marathons.

A few years ago, I started to think about how I could transition my passion for health and running into a career. To prepare for that shift, I was certified as a health coach though the Institute of Integrated Nutrition as well as a Personal Trainer through NASM.

In 2019, I quit my job in sales and moved to Scottsdale, AZ with the intention of opening an indoor running studio there, but COVID had other plans. So, I recently launched HUSTLE House which is an on-demand health and wellness platform.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Last Summer, after Arizona shut down for a 2nd time due to COVID, I realized it was not a financially responsible decision to take on a large scale business venture in fitness (indoor running studio). There were just too many unknowns. However, I was committed to staying in the health and wellness field and wanted to think of a way to serve my community.

During shutdown, I like many other Instructors, had been teaching from home. While it was a great way to offer physical health to my friends and family, the quality of the class was so poor. I was teaching yoga sculpt from my driveway, and inevitably, the Wi-Fi connection would be lost, the music wasn’t loud enough, or my dogs would bark the entire time. I realized quickly that there were so many displaced teachers running into the same issues. I realized that I could build a space for them to teach a seamless class and it could solve so many needs and do good in the community.

So, that is how HUSTLE House was born. It looks a lot different from the indoor running studio I had planned, but it is equally as fulfilling and impactful…and probably a much wiser investment.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I made so many mistakes! From not asking for help early on, to over-investing, to not being resourceful enough, I was (and still am!) learning as I go. I would say the root of all of my mistakes came from me “rushing”. As a new business owner, I had a long list of to-dos and was trying to move as fast as possible to get the business launched. I found myself sacrificing quality and thoughtfulness in order to just get the task crossed off my list. One specific example that comes to mind is when I signed a one year contract with a software provider only to realize two months in that they weren’t the right fit based on our business needs. We then had to scramble to on-board another partner, shift a backlog of content over and transition our students to a new portal. We wasted a lot of time and money on the backend that could have been salvaged if I had just slowed down.

Now, I break down each major to-do into smaller tasks and time block my calendar to tackle them. This helps me put more thought around the task at hand on the front end so that I can be more efficient on the back end.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This could not be any more true! I am beyond grateful for my coaches, Brittny King and Shenna Jean.

I met Brittny through Instagram and joined one of her free coaching calls at the start of quarantine. I was feeling so lost and defeated since I had moved to Scottsdale to open a studio, and that plan seemed so far away from being a possibility. She asked me to think about what the worst thing that could happen would be. I realized the worst thing would be that I would need to go back to a sales job. That didn’t seem so bad. In fact, I was so grateful that I hadn’t signed a lease at that point and that I even had the flexibility to do that if I needed to. Since then, I have been coaching with Brittny, and she has really given me good tools around how to manage my thoughts and how to do more by doing less.

Shenna helps me with all things mindset. With her guidance, I’ve developed gratitude, meditation and visualization practices that I do in combination with my workouts. This work really sets up my day so that I can show up for my business, my team and even my personal life in a positive, clear and intentional way.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

We built HUSTLE House to benefit both instructors and students. On the Instructor front, we’ve given them an opportunity to connect to their communities through fitness and wellness in a safe way. Instructors block time at HUSTLE House to come in and film a seamless virtual class. They’re the only one in the studio, and it’s completely equipped with all the audio and visual equipment they need to teach a high quality class.

For students, we help them stay committed to self-care, which is so important, especially right now. We think about physical health holistically, so we offer everything from spin to yoga to breathwork to stretching. We believe working in is just as important as working out, and we’ve on-boarded 100+ classes within 10+ different formats so that we can really build a community around wellness.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Lifestyle Tweak #1: Add Mindset Work to Your Daily Routine.

Gratitude journaling, meditation, mantra repetition and/or breathwork work is just as important as physical activity. Starting my day with one of more of these is key, even if just for 10 minutes. It helps me slow down and be really intentional about how I want my day to go.

Lifestyle Tweak #2: Schedule Breaks in Your Calendar

A lot of us are still working from home which means our personal and professional life blends into one. I personally schedule a 30 minute break at 3 p.m. every day. Sometimes, I use that time to walk my dogs; sometimes, I fit in a quick run or class on HUSTLE House; or I’ll, I visit my niece across the street; and, sometimes, I just sit and breathe. It’s a moment that helps me reset so that I have energy to finish the day strong.

Lifestyle Tweak #3: Add Versus Remove

Instead of cutting out the not so great things from your diet, try adding in better for you options. For example, add more cups of water or fill half of your plate with veggies right from the start. An abundance mindset is easier to commit too vs. a scarcity mentality.

Lifestyle Tweak #4: Say Something Kind to Yourself

One of my favorite fitness instructors in Scottsdale, Kristina Girod, ends every class by saying “say something kind to yourself and start it with ‘I am’. I’ve adopted this practice in my personal life. Self-love and positive self-talk is so important

Lifestyle Tweak #5: Timeblock for Efficiency

Prioritize your top three must-dos for a given day, and add them to your calendar. Only move down to the rest of your to-do list once your priorities are finished.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Make mindfulness a daily practice that is accessible to everyone. A friend from NYC told me her five year-old-son is coming home with affirmations he is learning in school, and I LOVE hearing that. Mindset work has personally helped me live in a place of gratitude, awareness and intention. If mindfulness could become more mainstream and accessible, we as a culture, can be more present, purposeful and gracious.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Tip #1: No-one knows what they are doing, you’re not alone!

Sometimes, I find myself playing the comparison game, but the more new business owners I network with, the more I realize that we are all in the same boat. While we all have a deep focus and a willingness to learn, we are all just trying things to see what works.

Tip #2: Your customers are your best resource.

I spent so much time, effort and thought trying to build what I thought my customers wanted, instead of just asking them directly. Now, we do a lot of Instagram polling and feedback surveys with the goal of listening. In fact, at HUSTLE House, we pivoted (for the 2nd time) from a semi-live platform to an on-demand platform based on customer feedback.

Tip #3: Asking for help is a sign of strength.

Entrepreneurship can be lonely, and personally, I know that I work better with others. Asking for help is so far from a weakness. It’s knowing your strengths and finding a partner or building a team that balances those.

Tip #4: Keep your day job until you’re absolutely ready // snag a part time job.

An existing income stream provides some safety and helps with things like business loans. In my case, I prematurely quit my day job as a single income businesswoman in order to focus on entrepreneurship. I wish I had juggled the two a bit longer to minimize risk.

Tip #5: Self care is just as important as your bottom line.

Self care is far from selfish. For me, I set clear boundaries between work and self-care so that I can show up with energy and intention each day.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I feel connected to each of them in different ways, but mental health is top of mind. It’s so far reaching and important at every stage of life. I’ve learned this year more than ever that being physically active, staying positive and finding ways to connect with and help others all contribute to positive mental health. I love practicing those things and being able to provide some of them to the HUSTLE House community.

