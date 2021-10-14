Julian shows his hunger for success through his productivity

Julian has a unique personality different from anything you can imagine. He is ever willing to create values, and his selfless attitude seems too good to be true. Despite the treatment Julian got from people, he was all out to prove them wrong by becoming successful. His entrepreneurship journey is worth reading to get inspiration to aim for greatness in life. Julian will offer himself as a stepping stone if he sees a burning passion for greatness in a person. According to him, 24 hours isn’t enough for him; he wants an extension to a day to enable him to maximize the opportunities that abound in it.

No one could have thought that Julian, with a disordered childhood, could grow to own many businesses. He grew up in Virginia Breach but originated from Milton, Florida. Julian’s parents were in the military, and he never had the opportunity to spend time with his mother, who spent most of her life deployed. He couldn’t complete his education to pursue a good career. However, Julian believed he would make it though it might be difficult without a college degree. With an entrepreneur’s mindset, Julian knew working for someone would not help him become what he dreamt of as a better future.

He committed his 100 percent to work and generate business ideas that people invested in. Right from when he was still a teenager, Julian never liked to lose. He would go the extra mile to be victorious, especially whenever he plays sports. He didn’t limit this competitive instinct to games; Julian applies it to every aspect of his life, including business. Julian displays an entrepreneur’s true characteristics because he doesn’t mind taking the risk when he sees business opportunities. He is a typical risk-taker who only sees positives in every opportunity.

He just opened a new agency in Dallas, Texas, which he is adding to the existing one in Virginia Beach, VA. Julian is in partnership with Draya Penso to develop his CBD brand, iCanna Premier, which is listed on Instagram as iCannaPremierCBD. Julian’s parents are in real estate and own land in rural virginia. After speaking with his parents about growing on their property they said, yes. The farm will be known as iCanna Farms, an extension of iCanna Premier CBD. We should start our first growth in 2022 sometime and grow THC once it is legalized in Virginia. He doesn’t doubt the outcome so he would give it his all regardless of how scary it looks.

He had his share of failures, including forfeiting his first business because he found a bigger opportunity to excel in life. Julian’s hunger for success is astonishing because he doesn’t mind committing his entire life to a course. What is important to him is generating results. Tough times he encountered growing up were part of Julian’s decision to work hard for success. No one believed in his ability, but he didn’t agree with their opinion over his life. Rather, they serve as catalysts to keep him moving forward. Julian wasn’t a school freak individual, but he had to change his perception about school when he got threatened by his dad.

Julian would like to tell anyone not to be afraid of failure. Take that step and fail. Don’t worry; you are making progress. However, passion is very important because he doesn’t believe that money brings happiness. Understanding your purpose in life is the key to strategizing what needs to be done to achieve your goals. Julian sat to analyze the future he envisaged and did what he had to do to get to his position today. Julian was once like you struggling to keep up with life now. He passed through many pains, but he was resilient to show what differentiates a winner from a loser.

If you wish to learn more about Julian Latty, please visit his Instagram page at @glibighandle or go to Home | Cannabis Dispensary – iCanna Premier