Julian Park: “Shares How Hard Work And Positivity Helped Him Be On The Top”

Julian Park has quickly pushed his way to the top 2% as one of the youngest realtors of the San Fernando Valley real estate market. With no connections in the industry, he took a grassroots method to earn clients through door-knocking, cold-calling, and sitting open houses. Today, as one of the very few Asian-American realtors in the city, he runs Get Real Valley and has expanded his services to include mortgages, as well. Julian has also created a dynamic social media presence as a concierge service highlighting local restaurants, bars, and neighborhoods. He is looking to clear over a half-million dollars in commission in 2021, and sees potential for massive growth in his future.

Julian graduated from the University of California Santa Barbara with a double major in psychology and communication. Unfortunately, he found a job market that was in shambles. Eventually, he started an online business and used the freedom his business gave him to live in Vietnam and Tokyo. This experience taught him about different cultures, being self-sufficient, and helped him tap into his creativity. However, he reached a point where he decided it was time to move back to America for more stability. This was when Julian found real estate. He saw some of the pitfalls in the market and knew he could create a positive impact. “The millennial real estate market is truly destroyed, and it’s my mission to help them,” he says.

When Julian began his journey in real estate, he learned he needed grit. Since he had to build his book of clients from scratch, he spent four hours a day for 3 years knocking on doors. Through this experience, he learned that if you don’t have what it takes in sales and marketing, you are probably not meant for business. You need a strong mindset to succeed, but willpower will only get you so far. Julian points out that discipline exists in different forms. People working for a salary show up every day to please a boss. That same discipline, reframed, can apply to working for yourself. It just requires consistency. And consistency will take you much further than enthusiasm or appeasement.

As a young Asian American, Julian found himself fighting for his place at the top. After becoming a realtor, he set out with no connections and no book of business to inherit. But that didn’t stop him from earning a spot in the top 2% as a San Fernando Valley Realtor. He’s developed cutting edge strategies for accepting offers and marketing listings that are unmatched by any other realtor in his area. These strategies have led to his tremendous accomplishments. However, for Julian, success isn’t a feeling, but a life well lived. What kind of legacy are you leaving in this world? Are you willing to take risks? How will people remember you?

What’s next for Julian? He just finished an ambitious project to create a bio on every neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley. He is the first person to complete such an important project. You can follow Julian on Instagram @getrealvalley.