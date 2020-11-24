Julia Patterson: “Please do not compare disabilities”

Please do not compare disabilities. A disability is a disability. Whether they will admit to it or not, I have seen people judge the hardship, if you will, of a disability against others. This is not fair to anyone. You do not always know what another person is going through, and this sort of thinking brings about unintended consequences. Having a disability is a heavy burden on both the patient and their family, and often carries with it a multitude of other challenges. Discounting one person’s challenge because of another person is a dangerous mindset.

Julia Patterson is a native of Round Top, Texas, where she was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Round Top-Carmine High School. In high school, Julia was student council president and the editor of the yearbook. She also participated in the varsity band, varsity golf, and model United Nations. Julia was selected as a winner of the 2020 UCB Family Epilepsy Scholarship Program. She is now studying political science in the University Honors Program at Texas A&M University. She is a member of the Memorial Student Center Student Conference on National Affairs and the Political Science Aggies. After graduation, Julia plans to pursue a career as a lobbyist and legislative advocate for people with disabilities.

Thank you for joining us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of five. Two years later, I underwent brain surgery, a Corpus Callosotomy, during which the neurosurgeon separated the sides of my brain. After the surgery, everything seemed to be much more difficult than it was before. For example, it took me a week to walk again. On an average day, I had 200 seizures, each one lasting 15 to 30 seconds. When I was nine, my doctor told us that there was nothing else she could do for me. I had been through three surgeries and dozens of medications with terrible side effects, all to no avail. A second-opinion specialist at Johns Hopkins recommended a strict Ketogenic diet that limited my carb intake to 20 grams per day for five years, testing the discipline of a child who thoroughly loved candy and macaroni and cheese.

Chasing hope, I first received a new prescription in 2018. After two months of treatment, I was seizure-free and had my first-ever clean EEG. I am now celebrating three years of seizure control and I have my driver’s license, something that was hoped for, but realistically not expected. I received a UCB Family Epilepsy Scholarship, opening up new opportunities for which I am thankful.

Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you became disabled or became ill? What mental shift did you make to not let that “stop you”?

On April 15, 2008, I woke up as a normal kindergartener, however, by midnight that night, I had been flown to Houston via Life Flight and was on a ventilator. I did not fully understand it then, but I was diagnosed with epilepsy, beginning my journey that continues today.

Throughout this, the most important aspect was maintaining a high quality of life, trying to make it as normal as possible. There were certain steps or restrictions that I had to take to maintain a normal lifestyle, but even when I was recovering from brain surgery and was homebound, we kept a routine. Because of this, epilepsy affected me, but it never slowed me down. My family and support system grounded me, never giving me a reason to believe that my disability would, or could, stop me from succeeding.

Can you tell our readers about the accomplishments you have been able to make despite your disability or illness?

I was Student Council President and the Valedictorian of my graduating class. I placed at State University Interscholastic League Social Studies for all three of the years I competed, becoming the first person in 11 years to advance to State in an academic competition at my school. I was accepted into all five of the colleges that I applied to, and am now a member of the University Honors Program at Texas A&M. An immense honor, I also applied for and won a UCB Family Epilepsy Scholarship, which will help financially at Texas A&M. I am grateful to UCB for this honor and opportunity.

What advice would you give to other people who have disabilities or limitations?

There is hope. Growing up, I was never given any hope for an independent life. When I went to Johns Hopkins for a second opinion, the doctors there thought that I was going to enter in a wheelchair after looking at my medical history. Instead, they found a chirpy little girl reading a book. You are not what you are on paper. I never thought that I was going to be able to drive. It was just never expressed as an option. Before seizure freedom, I had begun looking at colleges, limiting my search to only those with public transportation. Now, I have my license and can drive independently to school. I wish that I had known when I was younger that there was a possibility that I would be okay.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I attended Camp For All, a camp for people with special needs, for eight years. It was the only time of the year when my parents could sleep well and not worry about me. It was also the only time that I felt completely normal, unrestricted by my disability. Ashley was my first counselor at the camp and she’s the most caring person you will ever meet. She also has epilepsy and was a former camper, having gone through the same experiences as me. It was from her that I first learned that having epilepsy was not as bad as I previously believed. She was the perfect example of not letting a disability define you. Having this older mentor and friend was invaluable, as she was one of the first successful people that I met with epilepsy. I continue to look up to her today.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have publicly shared my successful treatment by taking part in newspaper interviews, a documentary film, a television advertisement, and newspaper advertisements. I also testified before the Texas Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee and the House Subcommittee in support of the 2019 House Bill 3703. Lobbying in 2019 was the first time I knew I had a real purpose in life, and that I was truly helping other patients. I discovered how satisfying it was to lend my voice to those who are unable to advocate for their own medical needs. Through that work, I found my dream job: a lobbyist and advocate for people with disabilities.

Recognizing the negative connotation that comes with being a lobbyist, I am prepared to disprove the stereotype, and become a force of good in the world. I am attending Texas A&M

University, majoring in Political Science in the University Honors Program, to do just this and learn to become the best advocate possible for others. Through my dream job, I want to be a voice for those who are struggling, as I did, and stand tall as someone who not only survived, but thrived.

Can you share “5 things I wish people understood or knew about people with physical limitations” and why.

Hidden disabilities are still disabilities.

I have a hidden disability. If you were to meet me on the street, you would likely not know what I am going through. I can often maintain a facade of normality, but I do struggle. However, because of this, there were many accommodations that I needed that were difficult to explain to others. There have been people who have just not understood this. So, please know, hidden disabilities are still disabilities.

My lifestyle is affected by my disability.

Above all, I have learned that I need to take care of myself, especially in college. My lifestyle is deeply affected by this need. For example, lack of sleep can trigger seizures. I appreciate being included and any invitations, but, if it endangers my health, I must not take part. Please know that it is not personal, and I would join you if I could.

I just want to be treated like a normal person.

I am so much more than my disability. I have never allowed my disability to define me, so please do not define me because of my disability.

Please do not use a disability as an insult or an adjective.

I absolutely hate it when people describe acting strangely as “seizing” or “being autistic.” I can’t tell you how many times I have heard people say “you look like you’re having a seizure” when someone was dancing. By doing this, you minimize the experiences of people with the actual disability, effectively using them as a joke. This spreads misinformation about disabilities and allows others to think they can and should do the same.

Please do not compare disabilities.

A disability is a disability. Whether they will admit to it or not, I have seen people judge the hardship, if you will, of a disability against others. This is not fair to anyone. You do not always know what another person is going through, and this sort of thinking brings about unintended consequences. Having a disability is a heavy burden on both the patient and their family, and often carries with it a multitude of other challenges. Discounting one person’s challenge because of another person is a dangerous mindset.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote

“The only disability in life is a bad attitude” — Scott Hamilton

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this.

If I could have a private breakfast or lunch with one person, it would be Condoleezza Rice.

She has frequently demonstrated her interest in policy, not politics, a quality that I find honorable. Condoleezza achieved success despite all of the obstacles that she faced — not due to family connections, but through her own efforts. She did not let any obstacles that she faced define her or prevent her achievements. I greatly admire this, and she has inspired me to follow a career in public service.

Thank you for these wonderful insights.