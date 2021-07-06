Julia Herz Of HerzMuses and Gray For Good: “Practice trust and collaboration in team environments”

Practice trust and collaboration in team environments. To do this, it is essential to be aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses — not just your own.

Most recognize Julia Herz as the former Craft Beer Program Director at the Brewers Association or the author of Beer Pairing: The Essential Guide from the Pairing Pros — and deservedly so — but she is also so much more. Herz is disrupting social norms around going gray and encouraging people everywhere to do the same. Introducing #GrayForGood, a grassroots marketing campaign that empowers all women-identified individuals to embrace who they are while raising money for women and girls-focused charitable organizations. The goal of the campaign is to level out the playing field and to raise awareness around the gender equity gap. The 47,000 U.S. women and girls organizations that makeup 3.4% of all charitable organizations in the U.S. only received 1.6% of overall giving totaling in 2017. And it’s even worse for women and girls of color. Julia Herz is a symbol of self-worth and beauty and is leading a charge for positive change. Join her in her goal to reach 1 million dollars in donations for women and girls charities through the #grayforgood effort.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to your particular career path?

I’d say the career path I’m on is cause marketing and what led me to this specialty is intrinsic to what I’m fully about. For as long as I can remember I always wanted to fight for the underdog. Today I am an advocate, activist, professional speaker and I also am proud to consult with small businesses and non-profits too.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive to social norms?

To me what’s disruptive to social norms is when a brand, a company, a cause, or a movement is able to break into the cultural conversation. In my 20’s I helped an accountant who wrote a book on balancing the U.S. budget to run for president; I’ve shipped beer to “The Sheriff,” sir Peyton Manning to disrupt the conversation on the beer he planned to have after winning Super Bowl 50; worked on taking big money out of politics on behalf of a Colorado state ballot amendment, and helped organize a rally of 100 moms to march against one of the world’s largest cement companies who wanted to burn tires for fuel in my hometown.

Most recently I self launched the Gray For Good — For All Womanhood, a campaign dedicated to eternalizing gender equity within our lifetime. The campaign celebrates women-identified individuals who allow their hair to go gray naturally without coloring (like me!) and then take that savings and donate it to women and girls causes (there are 53K in the US). According to research from the Women’s Philanthropy Institute women and girls causes only received 1.6% of overall giving in the United States in 2017. That is a horrible statistic to share and is a reflection of the inequitable times women are still in.

Can you share a funny story about a mishap you had when first going gray? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I wish I had funny mishaps to share when I finally stopped coloring my gray hair, but most of what I experienced was not funny at all. I felt societal pressure to color as soon as I started to go gray and that always seemed strange to me. It created an internal struggle, questioning, and challenges to my confidence too. I colored for more than a decade before finally finding the strength to stop. Especially with COVID and so many people having an interruption in hair coloring we can use this momentum as a launchpad to relief. Relief from the learned, and odd assumption that we as women are expected to color our gray hair and chase youth instead of mature with grace surrounded by acceptance. So…I wrote a lyrical poem on the topic that then became a video and the anchor for the Gray For Good campaign. The tone of the video is cheeky, and not angry. I don’t want to shame those who do color their hair. What I am asking is that we shed shame for those who don’t and that we eternalize gender equity. Examples of the lyrics that get at the pain and predicament women go through as they turn gray:

Every two months roots peek out,

Catching eyes throughout my day.

Then the hold-out weeks,

turn into gray.

More of my journey on this topic and to see the video here: https://grayforgood.com/mystory

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

SO many women and men have inspired me to go for the new idea and feel comfortable to be my authentic self. For example, every single person listed in the credits of the Gray For Good video made an impact and helped me bring this campaign to life, and also will help the millions of women who seek support over shame for not colorign their gray hair. https://grayforgood.com/video (bottom of page)

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Business and cultural disruption are all around us. A great example of positive disruption is my work, along with many others, who directly contributed to increased beer sales from U.S. craft breweries and elevated the perception of beer as we now know it today. From 2007 to 2020, I led the craft beer programming for the Brewers Association (BA), the Boulder-based not-for-profit trade group representing small and independent U.S. craft breweries. In 2019 U.S. craft breweries collectively donated more than 82 million dollars to local charities and employed 160K+ full and part-time employees.

On the flip side, not-so-positive disruption is when large companies usurp innovation and advancements and at the same time marginalizing the work and business of those who innovated in the first place.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

What I learned when training with Gallup because I wanted to become more of a coach of my team instead of being a boss.

Growth comes faster once we identify our strengths and weaknesses. I use Clifton StrengthsFinder from Gallup.

Practice trust and collaboration in team environments. To do this, it is essential to be aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses — not just your own.

Concerted and deliberate work to maximize each other’s strengths and minimize each other’s weaknesses is powerful.

According to Gallup: The potential to grow fueled by our strengths is exponential. At best, we can only hope to minimize our weaknesses.

Strength-based development is based on the notion that a person’s talents do more than making him or her a unique individual. Our greatest talents — how we most naturally think, feel, and behave — represent our innate power and potential. When we tap into this wisdom and power source, we are more efficient; we act with more confidence, direction, and hope; we are more productive.

Leaders help nurture their team’s best potential when creating a culture that openly discusses strengths and weaknesses.

2. Next of Next

This is a notion taught to me by Jack Joyce, a businessman and co-founder of Rogue Ales.

Next of next is about innovation and staying ahead, and thinking about what is around each corner. It’s about recognizing that things change with time and keeping pace ties to keeping things fresh.

When you are shooting pool, the best players don’t just think about where the ball they are hitting will go. Savvy players think about the next shots influenced by hitting the ball.

3. According to Building A Story Brand:

The customer is the hero. How you and your brand help solve a problem as a guide and authority is the key.

This one single marketing approach changed the way I view the world and approach cause marketing. It’s a game-changer. Thank you, Donald Miller!

See my muses on many things I have learned here:https://www.herzmuses.com/muses

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Right now I’m pitching a TV show called Vision Questioning about grown women (me and a brewery owner friend), food, beer, motorcycles, politics, society, and life’s not so magic bullet answers to cultural tension that exists in the hearts, minds, and lives of those who live in the Southeast of the U.S. If the show becomes what I propose we will ride our motorcycles state to state in search of questions and answers between blacks and whites, women and men, Republican and Democrat, religions and atheists and more. I ride an FXR Harley and we will camp as we break bread and drink beer to get at the true stories, roadblocks, and opportunities to better understand each other. This show will also be an incredible platform for the Gray For Good campaign.

Why this show? Why now?

Our country and culture crave answers to so many questions

Everyone loves a good road trip

Beer and food bring people together

There are an estimated 85.5M #women in the U.S. between 35 to 79 (Source: Statista). Those women are my sisters and I want a show that makes them proud!

Women above 40 should be viewed as leaders and mature vs aging and on the decline. This show sets out to cement this view.

The show is about self-reflection, authenticity, adventure, diversity and inclusion, pain, tension, white privilege, renewal, and connection

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Unconscious bias absolutely exists. Being a female in my 50s with gray hair, maybe a hundred pounds in a wet towel, and having ADHD and dyslexia I have encountered a world that views me very differently than any male counterpart. Plain and simple the world is not an equal place and it’s all about the work that each one of us individually is doing day in and day out, week in and week out, month in and month out, year in and year out to connect with people that are not like us. How many mentors do we each have that are not the same gender or the same age? How many books do we read by people that are different than us? How many people do we have friendships with that are absolutely not in our socio-economic system? Leaders diversify their personal and professional circles and I’m ever working in this space. Here is more on the topic: https://www.herzmuses.com/equity

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking?

Radical Candor.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Working on that right now! Gray For Good — For All Womanhood at GrayForGood.com

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

All we have is right now.

This concept is centered around the world to so many movements and religions. Be present to the moment and rise above the noise and chatter of the mind.

How can our readers follow you online?

@herzmuses on Twitter and Instagram

HerzMuses.com

GrayForGood.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!