Julia de’Caneva: “Permission to let go”

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

Julia de’Caneva is a Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach, Life Coach for Cancer Survivors & Burned Out Women, and Mindfulness & Meditation Facilitator. After her own cancer diagnosis at age 29 sparked a complete overhaul of her life and priorities, she now guides clients to live authentic, rich lives full of ease and balance. Through a combination of strengths, mindfulness, intentional living, life purpose, and energy she teaches people tools to live a life that reflects the person they most want to be.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in the beautiful north suburbs of Chicago, on the shores of Lake Michigan. Our street was paved with brick and had grand, hundred-year-old trees lining the deep parkways. My identical twin sister and I played outside every chance we got. Even in winter there were neighborhood kids climbing around snow formations and shoveling with glee, not realizing what a chore it really was. We took road trips to visit our older sister at college, always being sure to get some Indian food to-go for the trek home. Every Thanksgiving, 30+ relatives would gather at our house for a feast, belly laughs, and the occasional jam session.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“How you spend your days is, of course, how you spend your life.” Annie Dillard

This is a beautiful reminder to stay present, stay mindful. There’s this pervasive idea in American culture that we’re always working towards later. The payoff is later, achievement is later. But later is not promised, so what the f*ck are you doing with your time right now? The present moment is the only one we have that’s not speculation or regret, so it behooves us to pay attention to it. So often we think that we’re chipping away towards a different life, when in fact, we’re simply building the only life we have.

It reminds me to take actions and make decisions in each day, each moment that align with the person I most want to be. That doesn’t mean I don’t watch plenty of Netflix, it just means that if I died the next day, I could look back knowing I spent my time as I intended to in that moment.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I have been so fortunate to have the myriad experiences that I’ve had in my life. My accomplishments stem from three places:

A support system of unconditional love. Having the unwavering confidence of the people you love makes it nearly impossible not to go forth with vigor and rigor. I knew I had encouragement, as well as resources, if I fell flat on my face. So much fear-of-trying stems from worrying what others will think and worrying about failure, but when you have support of loved ones no matter what, you’re much more willing to try. The failures feel more like learning opportunities than real failure. The word failure even seems like a misnomer. Iteration feels more apt. The sheer magnitude of my willingness to work. “Your diligence reflects your need to work harder and longer than most people can.” No joke, that is a direct quote from my CliftonStrengths profile. Of course, being an Energizer Bunny is not without its pitfalls (read: future cancer patient), but it does allow me to go hard in the paint on anything I put my effort toward. There is, of course, an element of putting my energy towards things that have an ultimate pay-off, but at my peak over-working, I was crushing it at 7 different part-time jobs and projects. When you’ve got 100 shots on goal, you’re far more likely to see success than 30 shots on goal, for better or worse. Curiosity. I can’t envision my life without curiosity. Whether it’s learning a third or fourth language for fun (current endeavor: Japanese), reading a wide variety of topics (human behavior, philosophy, memoir, so on), and being inquisitive when meeting people, my curiosity drives my motivation. Because I’m eager to learn all of the things, I’m able to analyze, dissect, and connect seemingly disparate concepts. Curiosity has given me a deep intuition for human behavior, which in turn helps me understand other’s and my own motivations, actions, dumb comments, rudeness, etc. This understanding helps me regulate my own emotions, which is incredibly useful in keeping an open-mind to where my curiosity takes me.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

While 2020 has been a year of upheaval for so many, 2018 was quite a doozy at my house. In a two-part series, no less. The first half of the year started off pretty uneventful, though I was feeling burned out on a level I hadn’t felt before. That said, I was coming off of 5 years straight of an insane freelance hustle, always working at least two jobs with nary a vacation. It would be inhuman not to feel existentially drained.

One beautiful, 85-and-sunny June day in LA, I held a work meeting on a coffee shop patio, not something I usually did. As I was walking back to my home office, I couldn’t help but remark to myself what a gorgeous day it was and how lucky I was that this excursion was part of work. I finished my day feeling a contented buzz of productivity and vitamin D. As my husband and I nearly finished cooking scrambled eggs to top off our breakfast tacos, his dad called. My mother-in-law had died. Unexpectedly. In her 50’s. I turned off the stove and for a moment we just stood there.

Just after her celebration of life party back in Chicago, I sat down to get some work done. It was a blazing July day and the A/C was cranked up. I put my hoodie on, only to realize I was still shivering. As my illness progressed, I noticed how swollen the glands in my neck were and went about massaging them. I noticed a lump in the front of my neck, near my collarbone that I was pretty sure hadn’t been there before. It was different from my swollen glands, rock-hard and defiant. I made an appointment with an endocrinologist, a doctor I’d never needed to see before, for October 1st. The day I became a cancer patient and survivor. Fast forward to January of 2019, two months before my 30th birthday, my ultrasound, biopsy, diagnosis, and surgery are behind me. I’m quarantined in isolation in my guest room/home office after swallowing a radioactive iodine pill. I was literally a health threat, though I felt completely normal, a bizarre turn of reality that I don’t particularly recommend. I was grateful for the gif of Mr. Burns glowing green to send off to my friends in illustration of my radioactive condition. I would have bet money that it was the last quarantine I’d ever experience. Never say never!

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

This one-two punch of loss and change meant that quickly our, my husband’s and my, grief was suddenly redirected, shoved to a different burner for later processing. I remember tearing up when I received my diagnosis, not because I had cancer, but rather because I knew how much of a support my mother-in-law would have been for my husband and me, as she had had her own cancer journey.

Because thyroid cancer is typically slow-growing, there wasn’t the same overwhelming sense of urgency with my tumor. Post-surgery we confirmed that it was in fact more aggressive than they initially thought, which was apparently highly unusual for a female my age; even my cancer cells were over-achievers, sheesh! Slow-growing or not, mortality gives you a nice slap in the face with any cancer diagnosis, and the veil of certainty floats away forever. The worst thing would have been either that they found the cancer spread far beyond my neck and/or that the surgery damaged my vocal cords and I would be voiceless. In retrospect, the worst thing that could happen now is that I squander my days away doing something I don’t care about for people I don’t care about.

How did you react in the short term?

After my mother-in-law’s passing, I was knee-deep in grief, finally seeking a therapist for the first time. I was understandably bereaved, and resolved to let myself feel how I felt. That said, I didn’t feel much motivation for work, and when I found the lump in my neck, I was exceedingly unfocused at work. My coworkers and boss were incredibly gracious and understanding. I wasn’t frantic, but rather my brain felt like the densest fog. Of course, being quite hypothyroid certainly didn’t help, as one of its hallmark symptoms is brain fog.

Before surgery, I officially took time off of work, and that slow-down was more beautiful than I ever could have planned. It brought with it a sense of calm, and what I now understand to be presence and equanimity. At the time it felt like a deep peace with what was happening and a bright, beautiful new lens on the world: the birds chirping were so lovely, the sun shining seemed to sparkle, and the simplest moments were full of joy.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I recognize now that my sense of natural mindfulness can be cultivated, and in 2019, set out to find the ways to be the most chill I could possibly be. This included easy movement, long walks outside, and learning new skills and hobbies. I engaged in things simply for the fun of it, and was lucky enough to cut back my work hours. I loved going to therapy and continue to this day. I can’t recommend it enough, especially for the verbal processors out there, like me. I always tried to allow myself to feel exactly as I was feeling, although sometimes you have to fake it in a client meeting when you’re feeling blue, or hold in that sigh until you get in your car.

In the meditation world, I hear all about how resisting our emotions is far more stressful than actually feeling our emotions, and I can’t agree with that more. I have a daily seated meditation practice, and also try to engage mindfully with everything I’m doing throughout the day. If I get into Energizer Bunny mode, I know it’s time to stop and take some deep breaths, go for a walk, or take a nap. Can we normalize napping?

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I am so grateful for the presence my cancer experience has brought, and I would never want it to be any other way. Because of that, I’m so grateful for my diagnosis. People often ask if I want to go back in time and change anything, to which I always say no. I am so lucky my cancer was not terminal, and there seems no other appropriate response for life now other than sheer gratitude, excitement, and joy. Everything else feels like a waste of time. I deeply embrace the fleeting nature of life, and that brings so much meaning to each day.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I have always had a natural tendency to view my actions and circumstances as separate from myself as a human being. This separation helps greatly in trying to process difficult emotions. Although I believe that my severe IBS for 15 years and intense over-worker lifestyle brought me to cancer, I didn’t know what I know now. Of course if I knew my actions would bring me to cancer, I certainly would have lived differently, but isn’t hindsight 20/20? The key is not to blame yourself. Whatever it is has happened, that’s a fact and there’s no changing that. The thing you can control and change, however, is your reaction and the way you process what happened.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I’m so grateful for my husband, who amidst his own grief and worry, still helped me feel normal and enjoy life. We continued our nightly couch time hang-outs, game days with friends, and he continued cooking all of our food (now I cook all the time, to make up for lost time). I can’t even point to a specific moment to sum it up, because it was months of ongoing support, verbal, emotional, and otherwise. He is kind, patient, loyal, understanding, thoughtful, helpful, practical, sensitive, and fun-loving, to name a few. I recommend finding a support system of people where you can be fully yourself in their presence with no fear of judgment or repercussions.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Being able to slow down gave me the chance to take a good hard look at the priorities in my life. After scrapping basically every habit and story I had about myself, I rebuilt my life to reflect the person I most wanted to be. I rebuilt my schedule to be sustainable, to include cooking and self-care, sewing lessons and twerk class. I gave myself permission to follow joy and see where it led me. In my quest to find a workout class to slowly build my muscle back up, I accidentally found a gentle movement slash Buddhist mediation class, which led me to the mindfulness facilitation training program I’m in now. All of the changes I was forced to make to accommodate my weakened muscles, my much-shorter stamina, and dietary intolerances meant I was suddenly creating a life where I felt more joyful, more alive, and calmer than ever before. I realized that, for as much as I thought I enjoyed life pre-cancer, boy was I wrong. I didn’t realize how beautiful real wellness felt. When you’re feeling that great, as I continue to a couple years out, you can’t help but be thankful and grateful for what brought you to that point. Amazing if you can find that sans cancer, but for me, my journey included cancer.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned how my deep patterns of anxiety and running away from hard things (mortality! grief!) were causing me to overwork myself into the ground. I realized that the stamina of my brain far exceeds the stamina of my body, and I am the only one who can be responsible for keeping my body happy and healthy. I still have my over-achiever tendencies, but I now channel them into self-care. On my to-do lists now, instead of a page-long urgent list of work, each day I write a new list that has several work items in between my daily yoga/walks, necessary batch cooking, and other personal admin things that need to be addressed. I often write, “lunch” on my to-do list so as to have something to check off, but instead of one more design project, it’s something contributing to my overall well-being.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Permission to let go. So often in the face of unthinkable loss or change, humans try desperately to cling to the things that remain unchanged. The irony here is that the unchanged parts only serve to highlight the inevitable change. We not only create more struggles for ourselves, we also miss out on the chance for something new and better. We have this association that change is always bad, but in fact, if nothing ever changed, nothing would ever improve. Uncertainty is opportunity. Permission to feel. There is so much external pressure to think a certain way, to grieve a certain way, and allowing yourself to simply feel is a beautiful and necessary process. Grief, although at times crushing, is a necessary emotion. When we lose people and things we deeply love and care about, it’s only natural we would feel that loss acutely. It’s normal and OK to lose your sh*t at any moment, in waves, when you least expect it. Let’s normalize feeling deeply and expressing those emotions. We all have them. Don’t search for meaning. Although in a cancer diagnosis, for example, I can find the silver linings and the beautiful opportunities cancer has brought to me. The same can’t be said for a deep loss of a loved one. The death of my mother-in-law doesn’t have an upside. Sure, it’s made us all live with more intention, but of course, we would happily find that out another way with her by our sides. If there is meaning to be found in your situation, it will find you. Things don’t happen “for a reason,” and often it feels more senseless than you can even imagine. And maybe it is. You learn to find peace in the reality of that. Start listening to yourself. So many of us live under societal and familial pressures that don’t take into consideration what we give an actual sh*t about. The voice in our head has long since been replaced by someone else’s judgments, criticisms, or expectations. There’s no better time to reclaim your priorities than when everything has gone topsy-turvy. Notice what brings you joy, and try to do more of that. Notice what drains you, and see if you can do less of it, or at minimum reframe it in a way that feels like it matters to you. Go to therapy, unpack all the things. Get a support group related to your loss or change and share in the humanity of your experience. Take a bunch of personality assessments and see if it gives you new language around your motivations, impulses, innate gifts, and temperament. Make choices that support the person you are, rather than who someone else told you should consider being. Don’t anticipate the suffering. This is a phrase my beautiful yoga instructor uses as we move into a challenging pose, and it’s perfect for life in general. Horrible, sad things will happen whether you’ve “prepared” yourself for them, so try not to live in the “what-if’s.” Anxiety is literally living through an imagined horror before it even happens. Then if it does happen, you still have to live the horror and your worrying and anxieties most certainly didn’t make it hurt less. Of course, this is easier said than done, but with support from a therapist, family & friends, mindfulness meditation or any other contemplative practice, you can slowly learn to not believe your thoughts. You are strong enough to handle anything. You’re still here right now reading this right? So don’t ever conflate the idea of pain and weakness. You are not weak when you feel pain, you are human. And what a beautiful thing to love someone or something so deeply that their loss holds that gravity. That is the beauty of human connection.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I want to inspire people to live as their most authentic selves, beyond societal and external expectations. Everyone has something beautiful to offer the world, and so many people’s awesomeness gets crushed under the ridiculous projections of other people’s insecurities. I have resolved that my epitaph will read, “Here lies Julia, who lived unabashedly as herself,” and would love if others would do the same. Love what you love, love who you love, and let’s all leave it all out on the table so that none of us, on our deathbeds, look back and say, “Oh I wish I had…”

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to share a meal with Brene Brown. Beyond being a fellow, loyal Siete Foods fans (hello, best cassava tortillas ever!), I love the way she shares her research and insights on humanity as it is. I have an insatiable curiosity for human behavior, and I know that my life experience and insights pairs so beautifully with her life experience, research, and insights. I love that she also shows up unabashedly as herself; it’s comforting, endearing, reassuring, and inspiring. What a joy it would be to share in our humanity together, imperfectly perfect exactly as we are.

