Julia Brodska of ‘Best Life-ing’: “Get your friends and family involved”

In my book I included a special link where my first 100 readers could get a free Clarity Call session with me. This was a great way to reach out and engage with my readers, and allowed me to help many of them develop on what they learned whilst reading it. Aside from this, a book opens up the door to many other opportunities such as speaking, coaching, and connecting with others through your passion & experiences.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Julia Brodska.

Julia Brodska is an international best-selling author, holistic healer, motivational speaker, and owner and coach at Best Life-ing. She started her first business, Juu’s Kitchen, in response to friends wanting to buy her delicious and easy to prepare gourmet meals that helped her lose weight. The success of Juu’s Kitchen propelled Julia forward and after reevaluating her goals, she set out to do what she was meant to do. She wanted to help others move past limiting beliefs as she did for herself when she lost 30 pounds, regained her self-esteem, and got out of over 30 thousand dollars in debt. Julia developed her Best Life-ing principles that create balance and fulfillment in the seven crucial areas of life and began to share her strategies. Now she focuses most of her time on holistic health and wellness coaching, and she collaborates with the Best Life-ing team of professionals to guide people down the path to their dreams. Julia has combined her three businesses under the Best Life-ing umbrella and continues her quest to uncover secrets to share with the world that promote spiritual growth, success, fulfillment, and happiness.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

My transformation story really began when I suffered a major mental breakdown when I was 27. I was living in Sydney, Australia then, working at a corporate job, and just doing typical 20-something stuff like partying a lot and going out. On the outside I looked happy. I had a good job, lots of friends, designer clothes and what looked like material success, but the truth was I was overweight, 30,000 dollars in debt and I just felt terrible inside.

Physically I wasn’t taking care of my health, I wasn’t sleeping enough, I was eating garbage. And mentally, I was scared to try new things, I believed that the lifestyle I had created made me happy, and chasing dreams was really not a possibility. In my mind because I felt that

the world was unfair,

I didn’t have enough time, money, resources,

and bad things always happened to me.

Overall, I felt completely unfulfilled in my life — actually I felt like it was a big mess.

Luckily I had a great mentor, his name was Bernard Kelly. And for some reason he put up with me (and my negative attitude towards life), gave me time of day, and set me in the right direction.

He was my boss and friend, whom I’d known for nearly a decade. And he always encouraged me and believed in me, when no else did, including myself. And this transformation and experience is what led me to where I am today and to the book I just released. I attribute all of my success to the people that helped me get there. No one is self made, and it was the friends and mentors, plus authors of the books I read that helped me change my life.

My book and my Best Life-ing business were created because I want to do for others what Bernard did for me. And that is to inspire people, get them to believe in themselves and know that anything is possible if you start the right habits, surround yourself with the right people and go after your dreams.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

In my whole career, there are so many! Here’s one of the most recent ones related to my writing to help demonstrate that no matter how far you’ve come, or who you are, we all still always have fears. We just get better at dealing with them. It was the weekend before my book was about to be published. The thing is, I was writing because I enjoyed writing the whole time, in fact I only really got through it because I told myself, if I didn’t want to in the end, I just wouldn’t put it out there. My book is full of very personal stories (many of which I wouldn’t want my mother to read), but the day crept up on me. Before I knew it, it was too late to back out.

The night before Best Life-ing was scheduled to be published, I was petrified. I was freaking out, worrying about if anyone except me would like it, why was I bringing unnecessary attention to myself, what if it was a complete failure and a bunch of other things! I could hardly sleep. What if this was about to become the biggest regret of my life?

In less than 24 hours, Best Life-ing became an Amazon №1 New Release, then best seller, and then international best seller in less than 3 weeks. The only regret I have is spending all that time stressing about it. The lesson here is most of the time, our fears are just an imaginary vision of the future, which in most cases, doesn’t ever become reality. Jump in, dive head first and go for it! Or just don’t think about it until it’s too late to back out — that always works for me when I’m too scared to do something I know I should, or may be good for me in the long run.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

We are currently working on running our amazing Self-Love Sessions on our Miami Beach rooftop where we bring together talented individuals to help them on their path to success! We have had fantastic feedback so far — if you’d like to join our next one online or in-person you can do so by going to http://events.bestlifeing.com/miami.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

The name of my book, Best Life-ing, came from seeing a lot of friends, colleagues, and even influencers on social media taking perfect photos, spending time thinking about fancy captions, and hash-tagging living their best life. However, I learned through our conversations that on the inside most of these people felt empty and unfulfilled. It came to me to add the suffix ‘-ing’ because it denotes a verbal action. What I like to teach is how to actually live it in real life. Initially, the idea came from me overcoming my own limiting beliefs, deciding what was really important to me and what I loved, and what I was all about, instead of what people expected or thought I should be and do. Best Life-ing is about doing, being in control, overcoming obstacles and fears, living your dreams, and challenging your beliefs to create fulfillment in what I call the 7 areas of life.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The number one character trait that even gave me the inspiration and drive to write a book about my life is dedication. I wanted to dedicate myself to others, by sharing my deepest stories and darkest memories in the hope to help people learn from my mistakes, and save themselves some headaches. When everything felt hard, I’d refer back to a wonderful quote by Matthew Kelly, paraphrased: “it is not selfish to live your dreams, it is more selfish to not do the work to live your dreams.” Think of how many people can benefit if you wrote your book, recorded that song, became that politician. Think how many people won’t benefit, if you do not do the work to live your dream.

The next character trait that was beneficial to me (which can be learned by the way!) — is gratitude. This allows me to feel good whether I have “it” or don’t. And simply by doing this, I am able to get in alignment with every hope, dream and desire. I like to shift my focus onto what I have already achieved as often as possible. By staying thankful and appreciative, I am always allowing the universe to bring more things to be grateful for into my experience. Also, grateful people are also more pleasant to be around, so it helps me surround myself with more like-minded people and we flourish in all the things we have to be grateful for.

The last one I’d like to discuss is forgiveness. This can be a difficult thing for many people, myself included. I have learnt that forgiveness brings us inner peace. Don’t even do it for them, do it for you. There is no need to relive any experience that no longer serves you, and learning to forgive helped me write a thrilling, passionate & compassionate work of art. You don’t have to like everyone to be able to love everyone.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

In my book I included a special link where my first 100 readers could get a free Clarity Call session with me. This was a great way to reach out and engage with my readers, and allowed me to help many of them develop on what they learned whilst reading it. Aside from this, a book opens up the door to many other opportunities such as speaking, coaching, and connecting with others through your passion & experiences.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

I would say everyone has a book in them and if it’s worth the effort/investment is an individual question for each person. For me, it began with my own healing and the desire to obtain the ability to complete this specific project. So yes, in this case it was worth it. However, if you are not passionate about that and it doesn’t resonate with you, then absolutely not… Don’t bother, only do what you feel pulled to and passionate about.

The book has definitely helped my business in terms of gaining clients, courses, and corporate engagement. I like to look at it as a fancy business card in those circumstances, but to me personally it is so much deeper. It is a long term dream, a lifetime of lessons and a documented memory of my lessons and pain.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

You are going to question yourself the whole way. Many writers often claim to have ‘writers block’ as did I. Today I realize this is not a real thing. Stop trying to reach perfection in your first draft- just write the book, write whatever comes to you — you’re going to edit it so many times before the final draft it doesn’t even matter! Here’s what my process looked like:

1st draft

– 5 years of writing/self doubt and ‘writer’s block’

– Decision to write and publish the book

3 months later:

– 1st draft messily written

– 1st self edit

– 2nd self edit

3rd self edit:

– Read aloud to a friend/family member

– 1st developmental edit with professional editor

– 2nd creative edit

– 3rd final grammatical edit

Write your book! Some people are going to love it and some won’t. Some people are going to complain they are in it and others will complain they are not in it. You’ll never win, ultimately you can’t please everyone — just write your book.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging a book publicist or marketing expert?

I’d say depending on your level of knowledge and experience, weigh up if you want to do the work, learn and dedicate the time, or if you can afford to get help from the start. I am personally in a place where I know what I can and can’t do well so I am comfortable with getting help when it doesn’t fall into my resume of strengths. I encourage you to also evaluate and empower people to help you — this journey is way more fun with others!

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. From my personal experience, I would say writing a book is about 20% of the work, and 80% promoting it. To start I used a lot of social media. You don’t need a large platform, most of your family and friends will be excited and happy to support you. And if it’s a great book naturally they will share it with others.

2. If it’s taking a toll on you, the first thing I’d recommend is to chill out! Stop, nourish yourself, and reassess. Life is supposed to be fun and feel good, stop stressing over everything. Besides what would be the point of achieving everything you desire if you don’t enjoy the time it takes to get there?

3. Find the right people to help you. You might be able to do it alone but you’ll miss out on others’ expertise and might even make a few new friendships along the way! Get out to every business in your area that is relevant, and ask them to put it on display for you. For me I found gyms, yoga studios and other wellness centers were willing to help. Visit their business, build a genuine connection and give them a free book, if they are aligned and inspired by what you write they will want to support you on your mission.

4. Get your friends and family involved. Throw a party! After you publish, those first few days are the most important in terms of engagement and publicity so get them to read your book and share it with the world! Make sure you encourage lot’s of sharing/posting at your book launch.

5. Get reviews, I can’t stress the importance of this! Reviews not only help others decide if they want to read your book, but they also trigger Amazon’s algorithm which puts your book in front of more people organically.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

It would be my dream to have lunch with Esther Hicks, Eckhart Tolle and/or Elon Musk!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bestlifeing.selfhelp

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bestlifeing

Instagram: @thejuushow, @bestlife.ing

Website: www.bestlifeing.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/julia-brodska-ab0b47151/

My book is available on all platforms. You can pick it up at Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/BEST-LIFE-ing-overcome-limiting-fulfillment-ebook/dp/B08CV4V4CS/, Barnes and Noble, and on my website www.bestlifeing.com, where you can also find our Best Life-ing courses, events, coaching, and work with our experts in fitness & nutrition, plus heaps of other helpful stuff.

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.