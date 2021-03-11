Julia Brodska: “Be a good listener”

If you feel stressed or anxious, inhale through the nose for six second and exhale through the mouth with a “hew” sound, repeat until you feel more relaxed. Stop if you get dizzy.

Author, speaker, and entrepreneur, Julia Brodska, regularly presents her Best Life-ing principles to audiences large and small as she travels the world. Her meal prep business, Juu’s Kitchen, teaches people how to get healthy using a gourmet meal plan that makes eating clean easy, and delicious, and when combined with her exercise plan, will help you lose weight. Her company, Brosell Business Solutions, shows corporate employees how to follow the Best Life-ing framework and get the most out of life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

After my parents lost everything during Ukraine’s transition to independence, we moved to Sydney, Australia. Later, my father developed severe early onset dementia. Life was a struggle for my mother as she tried to care for my father and my sister and me. At school, I was teased and bullied because I could not speak English very well and we were poor. Eventually, it got so bad that I dropped out of high school. My life spiraled downward and I hit bottom when my father died. I realized I needed help and studied strategies that might lift me up. Fortunately, I met wonderful and insightful mentors who guided me and encouraged my growth. I lost weight, became fit, and got out of debt. I started Juu’s Kitchen in response to people wanting my easy to prepare gourmet dishes that help you lose weight without making you adhere to a bland diet. The success of Juu’s Kitchen inspired me to share the winning strategies I had uncovered on my journey to creating the exciting life of my dreams. My approach is holistic as I describe how to achieve fulfillment in the seven crucial areas of life in my bestselling book Best Life-ing.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Make sure your hiring process is right first, you want to ensure the people you hire fit into your workplace culture from the start.

Next it is important to know your people’s personal goals and struggles, that’s we why focus on the 7 Areas of Life and creating fulfillment in each of them.

Once your people can reduce the dysfunction in their own life, they are able to focus better on the job. Employees naturally become more productive and loyal to your business once they know that you (the boss) genuinely care about them, their struggles and their version of success.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I attended a seminar where I learned about the book The Law of Attraction by Esther and Jerry Hicks. The book is a huge influence in my life as I refer back to the principles that altered my life. Before reading this book, I didn’t believe that the law of attraction was real, that thoughts become reality and you can control what you attract into your life. I had to leave my victim mentality behind. And it helped me to learn that what we focus on is what we get. The only way out was from within. My life changed when I decided to look at things differently.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

Mindfulness, I believe, is a learned behavior, where you focus on the present instead of lingering in the past or being fixated on the future. This state can be achieved through meditation and practice.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

When you are in a mindful state, you are generally more relaxed and focused on what you are doing or experiencing right now. The mental benefits are clearer thinking and an enhanced ability to make good decisions. Emotionally, mindfulness makes you feel grounded and often leads to inspiration. Since it reduces stress, it is an excellent way to help maintain optimal physical well-being.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Practice meditation daily. I recommend spending at least ten minutes daily quieting your mind. This will bring you into the present. Be in the moment while exercising. Be aware of how your muscles are reacting. Be aware of your breath. In everyday life, try to be more observant. Notice what you are seeing, hearing, feeling (as in touching), and smelling as you go about your day, and especially when you go for a walk. That is basically walking mindfulness meditation. If you feel stressed or anxious, inhale through the nose for six second and exhale through the mouth with a “hew” sound, repeat until you feel more relaxed. Stop if you get dizzy. At the beginning or end of the day, think of three things you are grateful for. This is emotionally beneficial and also this exercise releases feel-good brain hormones.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Be a good listener. Stay in contact. Offer relaxing diversions. Encourage exercising. Encourage self-love: ideas like meditation, healthy eating, and gratitude are great ways to boost self-love.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

Start each day with a plan of what you want to achieve. I like to have a routine every morning:

Wake up early at 6am and start with a 10min meditation. Guided meditations are also good if you feel that you have a lot of clutter in your mind.

Spend 10min visualizing your day — what does success look like? What do you want to accomplish.

Spend 10mins on gratitude. Write down all the things you are grateful for and really take the time to feel and appreciate all that you already have.

Adding this into my day every morning changed my life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Matthew Kelly wrote a great book called Perfectly Yourself. A quote that impacted my life from this book is: “The problem isn’t that we don’t believe, but rather we do not live what we believe.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That is what I am trying to accomplish because everyone deserves to be happy and fulfilled. I promote my book to reach thousands of people and hold seminars to teach my methods. I work hard to expand my audience.

The purpose of my book is to help people overcome limiting beliefs and live their dreams by creating fulfillment in the seven areas of life. People who are genuinely fulfilled, find their joy. This stems from a person overcoming their limitations and learning to believe in themselves. Creating this movement would reduce anger, cynicism, and the whole victim concept. People would understand that their lives and experiences are in their control, and that would make them accountable to themselves. Being happy and content tends to help most people feel compassion towards others and leads to a desire to be of service.

