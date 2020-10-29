Jules Schroeder: “Dont take yourself so seriously”

One thing I have become super passionate about over the last year is mental wellbeing. I want to start a movement called In The Dark, that pulls back the curtain on top performers mental health. I think for too long too many of us have silently been struggling and it is time to break out of that, break free from the stigma, and normalize something we all deal with so we can effectively learn new tools and protocols for when we are in the dark. In my experience the path the more success or “high” you experience the equal an opposite degree of “low” you experience on the other side. Its not about avoiding the low it is about anticipating it so you can learn how to more effectively manage it. I think it is time that more people here stories of people sharing their own journey such that we can all feel a little more permission that it is okay to feel what we are feeling too.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Celebrity entrepreneur, millennial expert, Forbes contributor, and musician, Jules Schroeder. She is out to change the world. She has performed at the United Nations, SAP, Next-Gen, and has shared the stage with several Grammy-winning artists. Jules has been ranked by Inc. Magazine as #1 of the “Top 27 Female Entrepreneurs Changing the World in 2017” and one of the “Top 40 Millennials To Follow in 2018. Jules had a near-death experience that shifted her life as a visionary on a mission to inspire people to create a life by their own design.

With this vision, Jules created Unconventional Life, a Forbes column, and top-ranked podcast for entrepreneurs that features the stories of millennials living from this new paradigm. Unconventional Life has reached millions of people from over seventy-five different countries and has become a global community of like- minded entrepreneurs, influencers, creatives, and thought leaders.

She has a large celebrity following, as she has interviewed hundreds as a Forbes main contributor, and her own podcast with over a million.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in CT as the oldest of five girls, my dad worked wallstreet and my mom taught gymnastics and was very musical. My house was definitely chaotic- I always joked with my sisters about being the partridge family- the piano was always being played and people singing and dancing it was fun.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I remember being 13 or 14 and I would sit outside the malls singing the star spangled banner. I loved watching peoples reactions as they walked by. I knew that I wanted to do more of that. I later did American Idol when I was 16 and started performing in a hip hop group after that. I loved the spotlight. No matter what else I focused on that love only grew stronger.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In 2018 based on the recommendation of my Canadian producer I applied for the Creative BC grant to record a record in Vancouver. I got the grant and was selected as one of 21 international artists. It felt like a huge accomplishment to be able to go out of the country and do a huge record with my band and other incredible musicians. We ended up having 22 artist total from a gospel choir, strings, horn section, and myself- the album, “Restless Soul” will be coming out in early 2021 with the first single dropping October 22nd.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was in Crested Butte Colorado singing a song as a guest appearance at my boyfriends show. They asked me to sing, “Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay”. I learned the song on the 6 hour drive to the venue. Its a pretty easy one I thought you basically just sing, “sitting on the dock of the bay” again and again. For some reason I couldn’t remember all the lyrics so I wrote them on a piece of paper and put it on the music stand in front of me. It was a packed crowd when they called me up. I remember starting the song strong and then a gust of wind blew into that bar and within seconds my paper blew up into the crowd. I was like oh man, this is going to be interesting. I didn’t know any of the lyrics to the song so I improvised a verse and just kept riffing off “sitting on the dock of the bay” the crowd loved it. I was so embarrassed but what a night I will never forget.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Last year I recorded an ep and album with some of the members of Elephant Revival, The Marcus Mosely Choir, and some other incredible Canadian musicians. Portal, released in April of this year, and Restless Soul will start coming out October 22nd. The caliber of musicians on both of those projects has me super excited. Restless Soul is a blend of gospel, soul, folk, and blues. I talk about God and spirituality, the inner journey of yourself, navigating uncertainty, and how to be a catalyst for change and transformation.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think diversity is everything and we can’t as artists and creatives be silent anymore about it. On my last record I made it a point to include so many different races, genders, religions, and backgrounds. I find that with so many different points of view it contributes to a more complete whole which ultimately makes something more unique and interesting in my opinion. I also think right now as leaders we must lead by example and showing your fans and audience that you are a stand for inclusion and that by example you want all boats to rise is huge. Culturally, if people don’t see more examples in front of them on the screen or on the charts they can get stuck in their privilege and in their way which can lead to so much division and ultimately conflict because we don’t respect and understand each others’ differences. At this point if you aren’t willing to look at your own privilege or your own footprint I think you will be left behind because our culture is wanting more from where we have been and it is up to us to pave the way forward.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

This is a great question.

#1 I wish someone would have told me you needed to sleep train early. I have never been someone to stay up super late at night. I am an early riser and find my voice and performance is best before 11pm. When I was younger I would remember trying to power nap in between sets just to get enough energy.

#2 Don’t focus on trying to make your music for everyone, I used to try and make my sound be something it naturally wasn’t. I would compare myself to other artists and spent years in an identity crisis. When I realized I could make my music for me and my niche and my fans rather than trying to appeal to the whole world it gave me so much freedom and self expression to really sing

#3 Get used to No. I have heard so many of my peers echo this in recent years as well. For every yes in this business there is first a tremendous amount of no’s, especially when you are starting and you have to learn that is okay. I remember when I released a few songs of my first album trying to get a premiere on a big music site. The comments and feedback where hard to hear. My voice wasn’t right, the sound, etc .It was disheartening but then you learn that if you keep going the right fit will show up

#4 Dont take yourself so seriously. One thing Ive learned is you gotta just have fun sometimes. It can be easy to stress and become hyper critical of every note and lyric, I literally tape and rewatch all of my performances. What I’ve found though is some of my best shows have been when I let go and allowed myself to feel what was in the moment with myself and the crowd. At the end of the day you are creating an experience and it is important to not lose sight of that amongst your own inner dialogue.

#5 collaborate often. I find collaborations are the best way to get new exposure and traction fast. Every time I have done co-writes on tracks or featured other artists it has propelled us both into a greater audience. I think this id a huge shortcut for anyone starting out.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Self-care is so huge. Especially mental health. The industry is designed to break your body and mind down if you let is with late nights hectic travel schedules and very little time to have personal space. For me it is all about the morning routine no matter where I am I try and at least get a good chai, since I don’t drink coffee, meditate, move my body in some way, and sit in the sun for at least 5 minutes to soak in vitamin d. I also really prioritize sleep and lots of water. It is amazing how much resourcing can come from just doing those few things. I find when I fill my tank first thing no matter what happens in my day I have already one which allows me to have more stamina and longevity overall.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

One thing I have become super passionate about over the last year is mental wellbeing. I want to start a movement called In The Dark, that pulls back the curtain on top performers mental health. I think for too long too many of us have silently been struggling and it is time to break out of that, break free from the stigma, and normalize something we all deal with so we can effectively learn new tools and protocols for when we are in the dark. In my experience the path the more success or “high” you experience the equal an opposite degree of “low” you experience on the other side. Its not about avoiding the low it is about anticipating it so you can learn how to more effectively manage it. I think it is time that more people here stories of people sharing their own journey such that we can all feel a little more permission that it is okay to feel what we are feeling too.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My sister Mary has always been a huge fan and support of me. Even when we were little she would push me to sing in the car or sing for family or single in parking garages. She was sick with an eating disorder when I was in highschool and I ended up writing a song about her and my relationship to her struggles. It was the first song I had ever written all the way through. I ended up being selected to perform the song at a huge gala. It was the first time I thought of myself anf saw myself as a songwriter. If it wasn’t for how close we were I don’t know if I wouldn’ve been inspired to write in that way. It was definitely the start of many many many songs that followed and without our bond I know I wouldn’t have grown to where I am today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Perfection is being present to the imperfect in each and every moment” For me I find this so be how I live my life. I find there are so many things outside of my control and instead of fixating on what I can’t control I fixate on what I can which is my relationship to the moment. I know that when I stay present to what is I know that i am always taken care of even if it isn’t perfect, even if it isnt done. I find it can be easy to doubt the future and to not trust life yet in my opinion the journey and the present moment is the whole point of life to begin with. Whenever I find myself out of the moment is when I find I get into trouble so when I stay focused on what is and allow this moment to inform the next and the next I find I Feel alot more joy, alignment, and ultimately success along the way.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to talk to Demi Lovato. I was recently diagnosed bi-polar 2 and know that is something she has openly shared about with her journey especially as an artist. I feel really called to start sharing more of our mental health stories so that more people have the space to feel less alone. I think she is a force and would be an incredible ally in that vision and together we could make big things happen.

