Judy ViaCava: “ALLOW people to help”

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Judy ViaCava.

Judy ViaCava is a breast cancer survivor, diagnosed and treated with surgery and chemotherapy in 2012. She now is certified as a coach through The Cancer Journey Institute, where she assists patients, survivors and caregivers on their emotional, mental and spiritual journey with cancer. Judy resides in beautiful Bucks County, PA and is the mother of two happily successful children and a fun, funny, amazing granddaughter, Cassidy.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

As a kid I think I must have been pretty high spirited, at least in my memory I was always getting yelled at, but have no recollection as to why. To keep me busy and out of trouble my parents got me involved with horses which became a passion and my sport throughout my childhood into my teen years. Looking back on my life, many decades later, the gift of having horses as a kid, was the best time of my life.

Now, in my 60’s, the love for horses still exists, but from afar. The beautiful, majestic animal weaves in and out of my life, but never stays for too long. Those moments when I have time to watch them graze in a field, or feel their soft nose nuzzle my open hand to retrieve a carrot, or catch a whiff of the scent of horse manure carried by a breeze can take me back to the barn where I kept my appaloosa mare, Christie.

I lost touch with my own interests and traded them for baseball when my son, Dylan began to play Little League, and for watching dancing and singing as my daughter, Chelsea became involved with musical theater and ballet. As my children grew, and their talents became more demanding on my time, I took joy in watching them develop their skills as their busy schedules took up the remainder of my time outside of work and family obligations. I loved every minute of it, and didn’t realize that I had put my life on hold. It was the life I wanted; at the time.

When Dylan and Chelsea were very young I needed to do something to keep my mind from atrophying, and to earn some money to help with the finances, so I got certified as a massage therapist. It was supposed to be temporary, until I could go back to work, but it served my family well, and 30+ years later I am still doing the work.

At 50 years old I realized that there was a deadline quickly approaching for me to move on from massage and seek another career that could sustain me throughout the remainder of my life. That was when I decided to train as a life coach. The problem was, I had no idea who I wanted to coach, so I put my new certificate away and continued to massage my full book of clients.

As my children were becoming more independent, and moving onward out and of the house, my husband decided he didn’t want to be married. He did his best to keep one foot in the door, but it was apparent his head and heart were elsewhere. We eventually separated, and I moved into a lovely house in a beautiful part of Bucks County, PA, where I continue to do my work.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Once in awhile you get shown the light in the strangest of places if you look at it right” (Grateful Dead)

This quote couldn’t have been more poignant than when I was going through my cancer journey. Many cancer survivors will tell you that cancer may have been a gift. When death becomes a close-up possibility, something shifts. For me, cancer gave me my voice. I found my confidence and courage to speak my mind, and stand up for my values instead of silently keeping the peace. That free spirited child began to re-emerge! I discovered my authentic self, new interests, a new career, a healthier balanced life, and I take breast cancer survivors along with me on my bucket list of riding experiences. Thank you, Cancer.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

My dear friend, Lee, told me her mother and sister had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer, and she was afraid she might be next. She had neglected the dreaded mammogram for a few years, and was worried for her life. I agreed to go with her to a free clinic held at the office of Dr DuPree, a celebrity breast surgeon in our area. We made our appointments for April 25th (that date stands out just like a birthday or anniversary), and we were going to make an afternoon of it.

We showed up at the clinic separately, and met in the waiting room. As we were discussing our lunch plans post-mammo, Lee got called by the nurse. I followed shortly after. My lovely, fresh-faced doctor chatted about small stuff to keep me calm as she palpated my breasts. Suddenly her smiling face took on a different look, and everything got serious. The conversation stopped and her fingers remained focused on one area of my breast. Moments later the nurse navigator came in, and guided me to a small cubbyhole space where I was told they wanted to do a few other tests. I knew something wasn’t right when smiley nurses and staff would poke their head in the door to see if I was ok. I wasn’t.

I asked the nurse to tell Lee I’d call her later and to go home. I called my soon-to-be ex-husband, Neal and told him something was wrong. He offered to come get me, but I told him to meet me at my house. Then came some other tests, but I have no idea what. I was numb with fear. They sent me home after, and somehow my car safely got me there. I don’t remember the drive.

Neal was standing in my driveway to greet me. He gave me a comforting hug, and told me not to worry. He would handle everything and my job was to take care of myself. He became my rock from that day forward. He created a notebook which he named Buddy. I would have chosen a prettier name, but hey…it was his book. Buddy held every record, business card, receipt, question, map of hospitals, etc, etc, etc. Neal is organized and having Buddy empowered him when he was afraid.

A few days later I received a call from the doctor’s office requesting me to come in to go over the results of the tests. The same sweet doctor from the clinic was the bearer of the awful news. All I heard was blah, blah, blah carcinoma, blah, blah, blah. Cancer. I have cancer. I could die. My mind left my body and I have no memory of anything else that happened.

Neal and I got back home and decided to take a walk. There is a quiet path along a canal near my house. We went there, but all I wanted was to be alone. I sent Neal back to my house and I sat down on a bench near the water and cried.

From that day, until after healing from my last chemo, Neal didn’t leave my side. He went to every appointment, cooked and cleaned, and cried with me. We became closer than ever for those few months. Cancer cuts through the crap and shows you what is important. We eventually divorced, but in a better place than we had been if cancer didn’t intervene.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

“You have cancer”, that was FRIGHTENING, but I didn’t hear much of anything after that. My mind shut down as a defense mechanism, and all I heard was garbled conversation between my doctor and my soon-to-be ex-husband, who became my support through the duration of my treatments. Giving my arm to the nurse as she readied me for chemotherapy was the second scariest moment, and the first time I wept in public. The thought of losing my hair was scary, having my daughter shave my head was scary, looking in the mirror was scary, but having a bald head was ok. I got used to it, and kind of enjoyed the no-fuss mornings with no hair to have to mess with.

How did you react in the short term?

Denial, denial, denial. I kept my diagnosis close to the vest, telling only the people who needed to know. The hardest was telling my kids. In order to reassure them that I was ok, I told them that I was fine and this was no big deal. I was lying. I wasn’t ok, but I convinced myself that if I didn’t talk about it, then it wasn’t real. I hated getting “pity eyes” from people, along with the drawn out, “How aaaaarrrreeee youuuu? It made me want to run away and cry. I actually did run away from a friend I ran into at a street fair shortly after my diagnosis. I told another mutual dear friend that I had breast cancer, and asked her to keep it quiet. She didn’t honor my request and told this other woman I ran into at the street fair, who gave me the pity eyes and how aaaarrrrreeee youuuu? I bolted to my car and screamed the entire 20 minute drive home.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

I didn’t think of breast cancer as a fight, instead I looked at it as an opportunity. Shortly after my diagnosis it occurred to me that I was going to coach people with cancer. I excitedly went online and found two training programs IN THE WORLD, one in Canada and the other in the Bay Area of San Francisco. Although I didn’t begin formal training until the following year, I did begin learning lots of complimentary therapies to help me handle the months of treatment ahead of me. I ate a clean diet: no alcohol, sugar, meat or dairy. I made sure to continue to exercise, drank water ALL DAY long. I told my friends to treat me normally, and no one was allowed to be more worried than I was at any time. I worked on the days I could work, and rested when I needed rest.

As long as I could put my attention on learning, growing my idea to create a new career for myself, and help other people in the process, I could distract myself from my own problems.

Another coping technique that worked since I was a little girl was the reward system. Every time I have to do something I dread, I reward myself at the end with something special. When I was told that I needed four chemo infusions I knew I would need something REALLY special at the end. I searched for a retreat for breast cancer survivors, and happened to find one that had HORSES! I filled out the application, got accepted, bought my plane ticket, and ticked off each infusion until my retreat.

I also knew that I needed a change. I knew it needed to be outdoors, physical, with a group of like-minded people, and something different. I told a massage client, who suggested dragon boating, and she knew of a breast cancer survivor team nearby. I called immediately and was invited to their membership meeting the following month. Not knowing what a dragon boat was, nor what I was signing up for, I paid my dues and showed up at Mercer Lake in Mercer County, NJ soon after. A group of experienced paddlers, and some other newbies gathered on the beach where the long canoe that seats 20 was half ashore and half in the water, as if it was anxiously waiting for the 2013 season to begin. One-by-one each life-vested person climbed into the boat carrying a paddle and a seatpad. We sat 2 by 2 and followed the instructions of the coach, standing and steering in the back of the boat.

The two hour practice was exhausting. I felt beat up, but I fell in love. 8 years later, I’m still paddling and have been on the Machestic Dragons board of trustees for seven years.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Can I mention 2?

First, my surgeon, Dr Beth DuPree. She is unlike anyone I had ever met, and the only doctor I wanted to be my surgeon. Unfortunately, my insurance saw it differently. She was out of network, so I was told to find someone else. I tried, but left the consultation with the other doctor in tears. Without telling me, my S.T.B ex-husband called Dr DuPree and told her about my dilemma. She worked her magic, with the organization she started, “The Healing Consciousness Foundation”, and they offered to pay for my surgery. Wow. I could relax and trust that I would have the best outcome possible.

Dr DuPree happens to be a Reiki Master, among other really cool things, and she performed Reiki on me as the surgery starte. When I was under anesthesia I dreamed I was on the most beautiful beach, warm from the sun and relaxing to the calming sounds of the surf…until the recovery room nurse woke me up. I told that to my family when they came to visit. They all stared at each other in amazement and told me that Dr DuPree mentioned to them that she sent me to the beach before starting surgery. She also asked me a question that still sticks with me: “What did you learn from having cancer?” I am still answering that question.

The other person I am grateful for is the Cancer Journey Institute founder and mentor, Shariann Tom. Shariann is the most beautiful, accepting, kind, compassionate, person I had ever met. She believed in me before I believed in myself. I began my official training to become a coach the year after my year of cancer, but she became an instant friend the first time I reached out to her after my diagnosis. The certification requirements were extensive, but Shariann gave me the confidence that I would be a good CJI coach, and there was no way she would let me fail. Being a CJI coach is such wonderful work. I want to thank Shariann for giving me this opportunity to make a difference for people who need the support. I currently help new prospective coaches take the first step in their training process as a leader for the CJI.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

Funny you ask. I talk to my cancer all the time. My cancer lives in a tightly taped up box in the back of my closet. I know it’s there if I need to refer to it from time to time, but I don’t look at it every day. My last talk was to thank it for saving my life. Before cancer I was living for other people, afraid to speak up for myself. Cancer told me to get control of my life, live it purposefully and passionately. Take care of myself first and I would be better when taking care of others.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned how resilient and strong I am. I learned how pushing myself out of my comfort zone and challenging my limiting beliefs could expand my world. In the past my anxiety about public speaking would make me say no to professional opportunities. After cancer I began to say yes, and then push myself to do things I never thought possible. Now, when asked to stand behind a podium and speak to 500 cancer survivors I say yes. My knees feel weak, my palms sweat, my voice trembles, but I do it!

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

I bring my two passions together by creating a program that combines coaching with horses. I run retreats, workshops and clinics with therapeutic horse stables, to teach cancer survivors about emotional, mental and spiritual healing, using horses as healers. In the past, and hopefully next spring, I run a week long cattle drive retreat for cancer survivors in Utah.

The Cancer Journey Institute is an international training program and group of certified coaches who support cancer patients, survivors and caregivers. As a leader and coach, I work with people all over the world. My dream is to run equine retreats internationally.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

It doesn’t have to be a fight. You don’t have to be strong. There is still your life to live, dreams to dream, and wishes to fulfill, and cancer can’t take that away from you.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

1. ALLOW people to help. I prided myself on self-sufficiency (or maybe it was not wanting to burden people), but cancer had a way of teaching me that asking for help gave my friends and family a purpose when they felt so helpless in my healing. It is a lesson that stayed with me, and I still ask for help when I need it.

2. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! I found that drinking filtered water all day, every day helped my veins when I needed bloodwork or chemo. I also had more energy and was able to handle the strong effects of the chemotherapy. Water soothed my cells.

3. Have a sense of humor. Cancer isn’t funny, but finding humor in the worst of times keeps my heart happy. I told my friends that I expected them to not be different to me just because I had cancer. They did, in fact they went over the top. When I lost my hair they vowed to shave their heads, except my one friend who claimed that her hair was too important to her, but she would wear a wig. Well, no one shaved, but they all showed up at my house wearing silly wigs (Dorothy braids, rainbow clown). The joke was on them, however. My brand new wig looked identical to the hair color and style that I always had. When they arrived at my house I was wearing my wig. They had no idea that I had shaved my head prior to losing it, until I ripped off my wig and donned my bare head.

4. Rest when you need. Move when you can. Let your body be your guide. B.C. (before cancer) I would muscle through my day. If my body had a voice it would say, “Stop! I’m tired!” Cancer forced me to pay attention. I believe the balance of resting when I needed it, but my body also needed the normalcy of movement. I bought a rebounder to help my lymph move, I walked as often and for as long as I needed to get outside and enjoy nature.

5. Get online and discover organizations that offer gifts to cancer survivors. In my search for a post-cancer reward I found all kinds of offerings from generous, compassionate people who started organizations for people with cancer. There are yoga retreats, fly-fishing retreats, beach retreats for the families, adventure trips, house-cleaners, meals, and the list goes on! Pull out that cancer card, and go have fun!!!!!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

There is a roadmap that everyone follows along a cancer journey. The map (copyright The Cancer Journey Institute) starts with Innocence (pre-diagnosis) all the way through Transformation (your new life on the other side of the journey. No matter the prognosis, everyone takes the same steps, and comes out a better version of themselves. I would want every cancer patient, survivor and caregiver to know that as long as they do the self-reflection, and let go of what no longer works for them, they will change for the better.

Oh my goodness! There are so many strong, talented women who have walked the breast cancer walk, who I would love to meet: Robin Roberts, Olivia Newton-John, Melissa Etheridge, Sheryl Crow. Music helped me get through the hard times and celebrate the good times. I admire Robin Roberts and her funny coolness. Olivia Newton-John seems like an old friend.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Most of my work is with the Cancer Journey Institute and my equine retreats are with the Special Equestrians in Warrington, Pa. I can be reached through them.

http://www.thecancerjourney.com/judy-viacava/

www.specialequestrians.org

I can also be reached for private coaching at [email protected]

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!