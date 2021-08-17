Judy Librach of Finding Your Bliss: “You need to be a coach who is invested in their clients- someone who really cares”

You need to be a coach who is invested in their clients- someone who really cares. And you have to love doing this work and be passionate about it, as that will make you an even better coach.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Judy Librach.

Judy Librach is the Host of a popular radio show called FINDING YOUR BLISS on Zoomer Radio, where she interviews celebs, authors, meditation experts, and singers/musicians. An Adler trained Life Coach, Judy also has a Podcast, is a motivational speaker, and she is the publisher of an online magazine findingyourbliss.com. As well, Judy has an active Instagram and Facebook account @theblissminute. Judy loves to help her clients, listeners, and viewers take one step closer to finding their bliss!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I think I’ve always been a coach. Even as a little kid, all of my friends and family would always come to me for advice, help and support. And in fact, when I first studied coaching at the Adler School of Professional Coaching, it was all so familiar to me — I just didn’t know all the names for all of the “coach-like” work I had always been doing, such as Cheerleading, championing, and challenging my clients to be at their best and be in their bliss. I learned that these were all concepts I’d always used naturally to help people get connected to their passion, purpose and calling on this planet.

A bit of my back story: My parents got divorced when I was three years old, and I knew something fundamental was missing from my life, and then, when I went to my first theatrical play at six years old, I first discovered the feeling of “bliss”. I didn’t know the word at the time, but what I did know was that bliss was possible. For me, sitting in a theatre watching a play unfold was something that delighted and lifted me up more than anything. At first, I thought it meant my purpose was to become an actress, but I later discovered after studying theatre and journalism that even in my interviews with celebrities, I was more interested in questions like, “what are the three most important things to you,” and ultimately helping even the people I was interviewing, connect to their purpose on this planet. So I became an Adler trained Life Coach, and in doing so, I was able to use those skills to reach a much wider audience with my radio show, podcast. online magazine and The Bliss Minute Instagram account, which offers up a daily dose of happiness and positivity in the form of videos, uplifting quotes, and tips and techniques for how to lead a happier life.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’m a self-starter; I don’t wait for someone to create something — I do it myself. If there wasn’t a TV show, I created the show. If there wasn’t a book, I wrote the book, and in fact, I’ve written two books, and I’m writing a third. I really want to help people. I really, in my heart and soul and very core, want to help others. There is no question that when I help people in a coaching session, it’s my happy place. It’s my bliss. It is my bliss to bring bliss to other people and help them tap into their unique purpose and calling. In a Coaching Conversation, when I see someone’s face soften and relax and get happier, I know that they’ve had a breakthrough. That is the greatest bliss of all!

I’m not afraid of hard work, and I’m very open to working long hours and doing all that I can to get the job done properly. I’m passionate about all of this, so it never feels like work.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

A morning walk has always been a lifesaver, a chance to breathe in the fresh air and clear my head out. (Something I learnt from my Dad, who was an exceptional leader in his field of accountancy, not to mention that he was an exceptional human being.)

Another great habit is taking time to Breathe. Breathing, definitely during the day, taking some time out to just Inhale, Exhale, and repeat three times, works wonders. Sometimes, even just sitting quietly and creating some stillness and a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle and just taking that time to be quiet and calm is a very grounding practice. Yoga has also been something that has been a beautiful and grounding lifelong practice for me.

I’m always learning, reading, and learning from others, especially. I’ve learned so much from the guests on my show. The more I learn, the more I realize how much more there is to learn. Taking classes is another wonderful habit that helps. I recently took a 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training program to become a yoga and meditation teacher. And I always love updating my coaching skills.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

It’s important to create good habits because it gives you a sense of direction and purpose and helps keep you grounded, which can lead to more happiness and success. And when you cultivate good habits, you just have more time and space to be creative and productive.

Another great habit that I learnt from my Dad is, “Work first and play later,” which is a wonderful way to get things done and to know that your downtime is just as important as your work time, but you need to do the work efficiently to enjoy your time off. My Dad would explain as a young man that sometimes he didn’t go out with friends until all of his work was done. He ended up being a straight-A student and became a Member of the Order of Canada, which recognizes a lifetime of outstanding achievements.

Cultivating a happiness habit is probably the best habit of all! This is a habit whereby happiness is a choice that you can always make, and one of the ways to achieve that is to look for things that you are happy and thankful for every day. Another way is to choose to focus on the good and the positive. That also means sometimes having to surrender and stay in present moment awareness when things may not be exactly as you wish them to be, knowing that this too shall pass and all will be well once again.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

It’s a process. First of all, don’t be so hard on yourself, because the intention alone is a great start. It is important to develop good habits such as a daily walk, meditation, sleeping at the same time every night, trying to eliminate stress through exercise and healthy eating. A bad habit is doing something that doesn’t serve you well.

For example, a bad habit is to overdo Social Media. Many people are addicted to social media (myself included), and what it does, in fact, is take a huge bite out of your day that could be spent listening to an excellent podcast or reading a book or writing a book or doing something much more productive. By removing a bad habit, such as spending too much time on social media, you have all this newfound time to spend with friends and family and to work on a project or goal that will bring you closer to finding your bliss.

Start small. You can achieve this by setting boundaries and setting intentions for both smaller and bigger goals. Do it in increments — small steps. It’s a process — Just like preparing for a marathon. Start working on it bit by bit and make a plan.

For instance, on your cell phone, there is a setting that limits the time you spend on an app. So you can set a time limit, and even though it’s hard to adhere to, doing it slowly will begin to reap wonderful rewards. This is one way to eliminate or lessen a bad habit, replacing it with a better and healthier one.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Gratitude is the healthiest of all human emotions. The more you express gratitude for what you have, the more likely you will have even more to express gratitude for.” — Zig Ziglar

When you express gratitude for what is there and what is good, you learn to be thankful for even the smallest of things, and you train yourself to become a happier and more positive person. It’s like a muscle that the more you flex, the stronger it becomes and being grateful will help you in your work, in your life, and in all of your relationships. I think gratitude is one of the greatest pathways to finding your bliss.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m currently working on a third book all about finding your bliss (Finding Your Bliss, to be published in the fall of 2021) and sharing my story, and sharing a lot of the wisdom and life lessons I have learnt from my guests on my radio show and in interviews I have conducted with great thought leaders, authors and change-makers. And I guess what it really comes down to is that I have a knack for helping people find and follow their bliss.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. You need to be a coach who is invested in their clients- someone who really cares. And you have to love doing this work and be passionate about it, as that will make you an even better coach.

2. Think broader. I like to go beyond just one-on-one coaching. I’ve taken coaching to a whole other level and a wider audience with my radio show, speaking engagements, social media presence, newsletter, magazine etc. In this way, I am able to reach more people, and through this wider lens, I am constantly learning and growing as a coach, allowing me to sharpen my skills and be better at what I do. So be open to constantly reading, learning, taking courses, listening to podcasts, so you can continue to grow as a coach and deepen your learning about what will make you an even better coach for your clients.

3. You need to be a good listener and also be able to listen to the subtext of what people are not saying.

4. It’s important to not only be a cheerleader but to challenge your clients in a loving way, to help them move forward.

5. A good coach is able to notice a client’s greatest strengths, gifts, and talents and illuminate them back for the client, who sometimes may not see their unique characteristics. And when you illuminate them for the client, this can become a wonderful springboard for them to start doing the work.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common mistakes, and I have done this myself, is doing it for free. Remember that coaching is a business. Knowing how to be creative, resourceful and whole and not do it for free takes a lot of courage. In fact, your business will move forward, and your value will increase exponentially when you take your unique gifts, talents and strengths more seriously. Then others will as well.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

To create a WOW! positive customer experience, a coach should always do more work and deliver more than your client would ever think possible. I call my clients and check in with them often. Follow up not just at your regular scheduled times, but sometimes out of the blue, as a bonus. Your clients will appreciate that extra step. Acknowledge the work that your clients are doing and be willing to dance in the moment when they haven’t done all of their homework. This could be a great starting point for discussing where they got stuck and how they can move forward. I called a client recently, not at a scheduled time, but because I was thinking about her, and she really appreciated it. I think it helped move her forward because not only was she not expecting it, but she wasn’t confronting something that needed her attention, and the call brought her back to her vision and values of where she wanted to be.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

The best way to generate good qualified leads is to start in your own community and reach out even in an email, a newsletter, send it out in creative ways, let people know what you can do for them, create a fun coaching package to attract people. Have a Facebook group for your services — so you can advertise what you do. Join groups of like-minded people where you can offer your services. Tell people what you are doing — the grapevine can be a great way to get the word out — use your connections and network even at a cocktail party. (Which during Covid can even happen virtually on Zoom or in an online format!)

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

You have to set boundaries. Take holidays and time off for self-care. Don’t ignore it when you feel that you are getting burnt out — know how to recognize when you are approaching burnout, and start finding ways to reinvigorate, recharge and refresh.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Whenever possible, and in every way possible, be kind. Kindness benefits the person you are kind to and benefits yourself. Kindness even benefits the third-party onlooker. When you are kind, your heart will be lighter; you will be happier and more positive. Kindness also has a ripple effect that will make everyone around you feel better. Be kind. Kindness and happiness go hand in hand.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to sit down with Oprah Winfrey for breakfast, lunch or even a midday snack! I have quoted Oprah everywhere on my radio show, TV show, in my column, magazine, and social media. She is my inspiration because she gets it times a thousand. And I think that she knows that a purpose-driven life is the only life worth living, and she is living proof that it is possible to be happy, successful and help so many people on this planet live more joyfully and healthfully in every way imaginable.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me on Instagram and Facebook @theblissminute, visit our online magazine at www.findingyourbliss.com, and tune in to our radio show Finding Your Bliss every Saturday at 1 pm on Zoomer Radio. To listen anywhere in the world, just go online to zoomerradio.ca and click on ‘Listen Live’.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!