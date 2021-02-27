Judy Cerda: “To make sure you don’t neglect loved ones because of your career”

To achieve a balance between a social life and acting career and be sure to give attention to both.

As part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Judy Cerda, an established actress with a whole plethora of films, tv shows, commercials, music videos, educational videos, industrials, lifestyle videos, print modeling jobs, singing jobs, voice-over work, dancing videos and more to her credit. She has always loved the entertainment business and has been involved in it in one way or another since she was a child. She is currently in a movie called “California Vacation” playing one of the lead roles of Susan, a psychiatrist. She is also currently in a movie that should be hitting theatres any time now called “River of Ghosts” wherein she played the role of Macy O’Connor. Be sure to watch for that one! She’s also done some recent commercials for Neckology and Purple Seeds among others. She grew up taking dance classes, acting classes, baton lessons and participated in alot of plays and musicals while growing up. When she reached her 20’s she became more interested in tv shows, films and commercials. She started auditioning for them and the castings began. She has never stopped and enjoys her career very much. She’s hoping this new year of 2021 will bring even more great opportunities.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up as the youngest of three children in my family. I was closest to my mother and still am. I started taking tap, jazz, ballet and tumbling dance classes at the age of 5 in addition to piano lessons and baton lessons as I got a little older. Then I became interested in theatre so started doing plays and musicals which lasted into my early 20’s. Then I became interested in movies, tv shows, commercials and music videos. I also worked as a secretary in a business consulting company as well as many law firms.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a pre-teen I was very shy. I found that dancing brought me out of my shell and gave me more confidence as did entering teen pageants such as Miss California National Teenager (twice) and the Miss Santa Clara County pageant. Dance recitals and performances as well as competitions helped me to improve on my talent and become more confident. That lead me to my true dream of being an actress.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’d have to say that acting as Miss Marshall in a tv show called “Childhood USA” was one of the most interesting. It was exciting because the woman playing the grandmother in the show used to play Sissy on “Family Affair’, a show I recognized from watching reruns after school as a child. I was familiar with the show and to be acting with someone from that show on a tv show myself was a sign I had come far in my career.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was cast in a movie called “Midas Vision” and I was required to wear lingerie in this. I was very nervous about it to the point of declining the role. I talked to the director about it and he explained that the whole cast had to wear lingerie for some funny scenes where in the “husband’ in the story got x-ray vision. I was so worried about this but once we began filming it was just fine and I couldn’t believe I had been so nervous about this. I still laugh when I think about it because the movie turned out to be great and there was nothing obscene about it at all. It taught me that I need to be a little more open and trusting in my roles.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

California Vacation and The Julia Styles movie. I have been cast in both and am really excited about them. I am unable to disclose the stories or much about my roles at this time but I will say that I play Victoria in The Julia Styles movie and Susan in California Vacation. We have already started filming California Vacation.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Representing different cultures in different occupations can emulate reality in some ways as it can remind you of someone you know in a certain occupation and make you feel like you are right there on the screen with them. It also keeps films from being boring with the same look all the time and makes different actors really stand out because of their differences. But the most important thing is still GOOD ACTING. Actors shouldn’t just be cast because of a look or because of an attempt at diversity but because of a real talent that shines through and helps audience members identify with their trials and tribulations in the movie.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

To achieve a balance between a social life and acting career and be sure to give attention to both. To turn down a role if you don’t feel it represents you well and not be fooled into thinking the same director will give you a better role next time because that usually doesn’t happen if the role doesn’t suit you to begin with. To experiment with different makeup and hairstyles to see which look is best for the camera. To cultivate other interests as they help make you a more interesting person and actress. To make sure you don’t neglect loved ones because of your career.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Be sure to have other interests in life. Taking classes on different subjects, having hobbies, spending time with friends and family, getting involved in animal rescue, etc., exercising, taking dance classes, being involved in sports and spending time watching movies all contribute to make you a well-rounded person who can play a variety of roles. Having so many interests can help you relate to different characters you might play.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

At this point in time, I would say appreciating your freedom. Alot of our rights have been taken from us this past year and we still don’t have them back. The right to work, the right to shop breathing freely, the right to travel and enjoy big events and so much more has been taken from us and it’s unnecessary. We really need to fight for our freedom to have quality lives and we can’t let fear mongering and lies from the media keep us from living our lives and achieving our goals. People need to see the big picture and realize what is really happening to our country in the name of safety. It’s sad that so many don’t get it and don’t realize how much worse things will get if we don’t fight back now.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother. She always inspired me to audition for plays and musicals when I was growing up and paid for dance classes and acting classes for me to help me achieve my dreams. When I got into films and commercials, she was also encouraging and proud of me every step of the way. I truly appreciate her love and her help. She also named me Judy after the actress Judy Garland so I was destined to be an actress, dancer and singer.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Shoot for the Moon. Even if you miss, you’ll be among the stars. This reminds me that whether I have a lead role in a movie or a small role, I am still apart of the whole picture and among the stars. This inspires me to keep going and keep shooting for my dreams to come true all the way.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

President Donald Trump. I think he is strong, amazing and a real freedom fighter. I have learned so much from him and want him in the white house four more years as he represents freedom, a great economy and believing in our dreams. It would be nice to meet him and talk to him about my life and how I can improve.

How can our readers follow you online?

Please subscribe to my youtube channel to see my work. I post short films, music videos, commercials, singing performances and so much more on there.

