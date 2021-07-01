Judith Winfrey of Small Bites Adventure Club: “Develop a relationship with the planet”

Develop a relationship with the planet. Get outside. Listen to the birdsong. Smell the soil. Hug a tree — — yes, we said it. Find a four-leaf clover. Taste the snow. Step in a stream. Pick a strawberry still warm from the sun and eat it. Use your senses to engage with the world around you.

As part of my series about companies who are helping to battle climate change, I had the pleasure of interviewing Judith Winfrey, cofounder of Small Bites Adventure Club.

Judith is a serial entrepreneur who has created and led a variety of organizations from farms, to e-commerce food businesses, to not-for-profit service organizations. Throughout her career, Judith has fused her passions for good food and radical transformational leadership to develop businesses that empower, nourish and enrich people and communities. She has been recognized as one of Atlanta’s 500 Most Powerful Leaders by Atlanta Magazine and was featured in the New York Times among 10 Women Affecting Change in Leadership.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

A realization and understanding that food and agriculture are at the epicenter of health for all of life — — for humans and for planet — — is at the foundation of our careers and the work that we do at Small Bites Adventure Club.

What is the mission of your company? What problems are you aiming to solve?

Nine out of 10 children don’t eat enough fresh fruits and vegetables. This is a problem for them and it’s a problem for all of us. Children who don’t eat healthy food often grow up to be adults who don’t eat healthy food. Diet-related diseases are the leading cause of death in the US. Our business, Small Bites Adventure Club, creates products to help children discover, love and eat fruits and vegetables. We buttress these fruit and vegetable experiences with standards-based STEAM activities to explore the natural world and opportunities to meet and learn about farmers.

Can you tell our readers about the initiatives that you or your company are taking to address climate change or sustainability? Can you give an example for each?

Our current sustainability initiatives are focused on intervention — — getting young people to appreciate and enjoy food fresh from farmers — — and supporting environmental stewardship in the supply chain — — by purchasing directly from farmers we are able to ensure sustainable growing practices and reduce food miles. Eating fresh fruits and vegetables purchased directly from local farmers is an extremely important part of fighting climate change. Minimizing food miles, packaging and handling, length of time in refrigerated warehousing and trucks improves not just freshness, flavor and nutrition, but also is better for the environment. Additionally, the relationship between producer and eater is fostered and nurtured and this helps people break out of the pattern of seeing themselves as consumers who are powerless to meet their own needs. Meeting a farmer can help young people understand how valuable raw materials can be produced by individuals through relationship with the earth. Not everyone can farm, but everyone can know and support a farmer.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

At Small Bites Adventure Club, we work on an expanded definition of profitability. Our bottom line includes a measurement and assessment of impact. Growth is one way to measure success and assess impact — — particularly impact of scale, but we think it’s important to recognize that it’s not the only way. There’s also an impact of depth, which is arguably a more lasting resonance. When we get photos from a young person who is harvesting sugar snap peas from a plant, they started from seed using our kit, that’s an incredibly worthy profit. When we learn that as a result of using our kits, a young person has a better understanding of the soil and how it is vital to the process of growing food, we see this as a profit for all of us. Of course, we have to ensure that our business can sustain itself and pay everyone a living wage and that it is aligned with our values and we need profit to be able to continue working and producing our goods, however the foremost motivation is not profit. The foremost motivation is impact, changing lives and making the world a better place.

The youth led climate strikes of September 2019 showed an impressive degree of activism and initiative by young people on behalf of climate change. This was great, and there is still plenty that needs to be done. In your opinion what are 5 things parents should do to inspire the next generation to become engaged in sustainability and the environmental movement? Please give a story or an example for each.

Develop a relationship with the planet. Get outside. Listen to the birdsong. Smell the soil. Hug a tree — — yes, we said it. Find a four-leaf clover. Taste the snow. Step in a stream. Pick a strawberry still warm from the sun and eat it. Use your senses to engage with the world around you. You will increase your observation skills, develop your senses and discover the magic that is all around us. This is good not just for the young people, but for the parents. Develop a relationship with an animal. In a world that can tend to be human- and techno-centric, animals invite us to remember that there is more to the world than what mankind can build and do. There are beautiful, mysterious lives all around us, marching to their own rhythms, with their own purpose, needs and desires. Whether you observe animals in nature, in captivity or in your home as a beloved pet, spending time with animals can help us remember that life (and the planet) are so much bigger than us and so very sacred. Develop a relationship with a farmer. As mentioned above, farmers are some of the most important environmental protectors we have. Farmers work with the planet — — the weather, the insects, the soil microbes, the seeds — — to coax life from plants and animals and to give life to others through food. Farmers know how inextricably linked all of life is to the planet. They make great ambassadors for the earth. To know one, is to have a closer relationship with the planet. Eat fresh fruits and vegetables. Stay with us here. Food becomes who you are. What we eat breaks down and becomes the cells that make our entire body. What we eat becomes our eyes, our skin, our bones and our brains. What we eat influences the way we think. If we want children to appreciate and protect the abundance and beauty of nature, then we have to help them to understand the abundance and beauty of nature. What better way to do this than by eating fresh, healthy, whole foods that come from plants? There is joy and pleasure in the deliciousness of it and we are nourishing their brains and bodies. Spend time with others who care about the planet. Making time to participate in formal or informal group activities in which people are enjoying the wonders of nature together is a great way to foster environmentalism in young people. This can be anything from Scouting to swimming in a lake together to doing a river cleanup or a scavenger hunt in a nearby park. Make sure that you’re setting a good example while you’re there: discussing ways to improve your personal carbon footprint, recycling, carpooling, choosing less packaging and more energy efficiency. Don’t be pedantic about it though, for goodness sake. Children like to have fun and explore and they learn by observing. No one likes a lecture.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

It doesn’t have to be perfect. Some of us can spend a lot of time trying to make it perfect. Mastery feels good, but so does evolution and iteration. It’s ok to just start where you are knowing that improvement is part of the process. It’s ok to make mistakes. Mistakes are an opportunity to learn and practice accountability. No one actually knows what they’re doing all the time. Owning a business often requires responding to unexpected issues and challenges. We dance and improvise daily and it’s ok. It’s fun, actually. There’s a quote from restaurateur Danny Meyer that we love “If you don’t like pitches, you shouldn’t be in baseball. If you don’t like waves, you shouldn’t be a surfer. If you don’t like problems, you shouldn’t be in business. And it’s amazing to me how many people use their incredibly finite energy getting upset about the problems as opposed to saying, ‘Okay, that’s a wave. How am I going to ride it? That’s a pitch. How am I going to hit it?’” Growth is not always good. In the US in business, we constantly focus on growing: growing customers, growing sales, growing shareholder value. Constantly increasing and growing is actually not natural. Everything requires rest and rest doesn’t mean stagnation or death. It’s an important part of the process of growth. This devotion to growth above all else is harmful to the planet and harmful to the individual psyche. Don’t focus on the problem; focus on the solution. We have to choose where we put our energy and attention. The more attention we give something, the more it becomes a focal point. We are certainly not suggesting you can ignore problems and they will go away. Rather, we are saying don’t stay in the energy of fear, dread or repulsion when challenges come along. This will drain your creativity and ability to respond. See the problem, recognize it and stay in the energy of the solution. Even if you don’t know exactly what the solution is in the moment, knowing it’s there — — believing it is possible — — will put you in a much better position to respond. Some people call this faith. Articulating your values up front will help you make better decisions. Knowing who you are, what you’re trying to do and why you’re trying to do it is an incredible rudder you can use to help steer your business. Having a mission statement that you can refer to when you lose your way is an incredibly bolstering tool. Core values become your guideposts along the way. It is important to take the time to think about them and put them down on paper. They will keep you focused on the right things.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Early in our farm to school careers, we had the opportunity to meet with Alice Waters, the famous restaurant owner and godmother of the farm to table movement who also famously began the Edible Schoolyard project. In a very gentle and gracious way, she challenged us to hold higher standards and expectations about what was possible. Not just apples, but local, organic apples. Not for some children, but for all children. It is a lesson and inspiration carried forward in our work every day.

You are a person of great influence and doing some great things for the world! If you could inspire a movement that would bring the greatest amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Daily moments of meditation. If everyone in the world would spend five minutes in the morning in prayer and meditation, humanity could accomplish incredible things together.

Do you have a favorite life lesson quote? Can you tell us how that was relevant to you in your own life?

“Every aspect of our lives is, in a sense, a vote for the kind of world we want to live in.” Frances Moore Lappé, author of Diet for a Small Planet

The decisions we make about how to spend our time, what to buy, how to react and respond are creating the world we live in. We must choose thoughtfully or we will live somewhere we don’t want to live.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.