Judith M. von Seldeneck of Diversified Search Group: “We need to start much earlier and much younger”

Judith M. von Seldeneck is the Founder and Chair of the Diversified Search Group, headquartered in Philadelphia. A pioneer in the search industry, she has been identifying and placing senior-level executive talent around the country for more than four decades. In 2020, Forbes ranked her firm, the Diversified Search Group, fifth in its annual ranking of the nation’s top 200 executive search firms.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

You have to understand that if you were a little girl born and raised in North Carolina when I was, “big dreams” were not what was being encouraged — preparing for life as a dutiful wife and mother was. I can remember wearing my father’s blazer to school one day to show I was going to, like him, be a big business executive one day. I’m not sure what my parents thought about my ambitions, but they sent me to UNC Chapel Hill, where I majored in political science. After graduating, I moved to Washington, D.C., and began my career as an executive assistant to then Senator Walter F. Mondale, who I maintained a lifelong friendship with right up until his death in April. I spent 10 years in the Capitol, and it was the best experience of my life. I was there during the Civil Rights marches, the demonstrations over the war in Vietnam; every day it seemed as though something historic was happening. After I married in the early 1970s, we moved to Philadelphia, and to say it was a bit of a culture shock would be an understatement. I met a group of women who had the idea to help working mothers find temp jobs. Although I hadn’t anticipated this career direction, the work felt right, and I was inspired and motivated to change the direction of the company to help find professional jobs for women. I bought out my partners in 1974, and over the next several decades built Diversified Search Group into one of the top five executive search firms in the nation.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In the early 1980s, when we were really still just at the start of our business, I got a call from the Chair of Advanta, which was a huge US credit card company. “Could you come over to my house?” he asked. I was astonished that a company that size would have even known about us. So I went. It turned out he needed a new CEO, and didn’t want people in the office to know. Now I knew zip about credit cards, and I had never done a CEO search before, and certainly not one at a company that big. But I was trying to impress him, so I sat and nodded my head a lot. We got the search, and to this day I think it was the most fun and challenging searches I have ever done — he wanted the top credit card people from the major banks in the mix, and he was paying top dollar. We got 18 candidates from around the country, and eventually the selection came out of Citigroup. The problem was the Citigroup candidate didn’t really want the position — he was settled in L.A. and not looking to move. So I said, “I am going to be in L.A. tomorrow — let’s have lunch.” And he agreed. Of course, I had no plans to be in L.A. tomorrow. But I hung up the phone and headed to the airport as fast as I could to make it to LA for lunch the next day. Fortunately I was able to convince him to come to Philadelphia for an initial interview. He ended up taking the job. And he was a superstar at Advanta. It taught me a lot: about seizing the moment and stricking while the iron is hot.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Indeed. I was on the board of Citizens Bank, which was headquartered in Philadelphia, and as a perk I got to go to the season opener of the Phillies. I am a huge sports fan, especially of my adopted city’s teams. Now I had a conflict with a search committee meeting, and so I had to invent some excuse for having to reschedule it. And so off to the game I went, not realizing the seats were directly behind home plate — where I could be clearly seen on every TV tuned into the game. I get a text message, and it’s one of the members of the committee, asking, “Um, what are you doing at the Phillies game? I can see you on my TV!” I would have been better off just fessing up.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person whom you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Walter Mondale was an enormous influence in my life. During my time working for him in Washington, I learned how to deal with difficult situations and make tough decisions. It was from him that I learned what motivates good leaders, and the critical importance of having a strategy, goals, and direction. Mondale was famous for sitting at meetings and not allowing the meeting to end without firm action steps everyone had agreed to. I loved that, and I adopted that. He was a master of keeping the ball moving down the field. Most notably, he taught me the value of trust, and that you can’t do it all yourself. I think that’s reflected in what the Diversified Search Group is today, with so many talented firms working together as one to help our clients achieve progress and drive performance. Throughout my time with Mondale, I witnessed firsthand that, when working together as a cohesive team we have the power to really make a difference.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I don’t really read fiction — no offense meant — but I devour nonfiction, particularly biographies. I’ve always been obsessed with the Kennedys — they’re why I went to Washington in the first place. I think I have read everything ever written about them, but the one that really sticks out is William Manchester’s incredible biography of John F. Kennedy, Portrait of a President. It really captured the charisma, intelligence, and energy that Kennedy used to inspire the country. It showed what a singular and transformational leader he was. Back in the early 1960s everybody wanted to work in government, because Kennedy’s passion was contagious. It hasn’t been like that since.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You must do the thing you think you cannot do.” That’s Eleanor Roosevelt, someone who knew something about fear and the courage needed to tame it. I’ve leaned into that quote more times than I can count, especially in those early days, when I laid awake at night, staring at the ceiling, wondering if we were going to meet payroll. But those experiences are the ones that teach you everything, that show you what you’re made of. There is no better teacher in life than experience, and especially experience in hard times. I think people who never suffer or experience hardship actually miss out. Toughing it out, enduring, walking through the fear — these are the things that make you stronger, that teach you leadership.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Look, we can all do more. Making the world a better place is a lofty goal, which is why I think a lot of people don’t even try. It feels unattainable. But you have to ask yourself: Can I make my family better? My neighborhood? My company? Chances are you can. And if we all do that, the world does, indeed, get better. This idea is at the heart of our firm. We were founded on values of diversity, equity, and inclusion, because we believe in the power of people and their unique perspectives. We say we are a mission-driven firm, and we said it loudly and proudly. More important, we back it up. We’ve always been invested in our clients’ success, and today view ourselves not as a placement firm, but one that cultivates new leadership and invests in our placements’ ability to achieve progress and drive long-term performance. In 2020, 46% of our placements were women; 35% were people of color. We’re continuing to put in the work to create a more equitable and successful future for everyone.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Progress has been made, and it’s important to note and celebrate that. But let’s be honest here: Most gatekeepers in corporate America are still men. This is an ongoing challenge for women, because these male gatekeepers control everything from venture capital funding to top leadership roles. We certainly have more work to do.

A major reason I founded Diversified Search Group (DSG) nearly four decades ago was to get more women in leadership positions. I continue to believe that as the highest organizational ranks become more and more balanced in all aspects of diversity, leadership and decision-making will improve and we’ll all benefit. Diversified Search Group is the only recruiting firm in the top 10 firms nationwide with such diverse leadership: a woman Founder and Chair, an African-American CEO, and a woman President. Having more firms like DSG — that not only have diverse leaders at the top, but regularly produce more diverse candidate pools and placements — will lead to more women securing top executive roles, as well as more female entrepreneurs.

I always tell women: promote yourself and your wins. Women should feel empowered to talk up their experience and accomplishments — God knows men certainly do. Women tend to be publicity shy, reluctant to put themselves out there. But women who are willing and able to seize the momentum of today have the most success in not only moving to more senior ranks in corporate America, but also finding opportunities to start their own businesses. Believe me, I would know. Women must step up to the challenges and take the risks necessary to get bigger titles/positions and higher earnings — and, most importantly, embrace the power that accompanies them. It’s also important to recognize that there aren’t different rules just for us. Just like men, women are more likely to advance if they’re crisp and to the point, well prepared, and articulate. I’ve met a lot of women with great ideas, but they fall short in proving their credibility to the gatekeepers. No one is going to give formidable seed money out of altruism. Women who come off as credible and well prepared, and who have done their homework and know what they’re talking about, are the ones who are going to succeed.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

You lead by example. We’re not only the largest woman-founded executive search firm in the country, we’re the largest in the world. Our chair and our president are women; the heads of our finance, search operations, marketing, and HR departments are all women; more than 50% of our managing directors are women; the majority of our search practices are led by women. Over the last few years, we’ve acquired four other women-founded executive search firms. More than 50% of DSG’s executive placements have been women. But DSG is hardly the end of my efforts in empowering women. I am one of the founders of The Forum of Executive Women, the largest association of women business leaders in the Philadelphia region, and I currently serve on the Comcast and NBC Universal Joint Diversity Council, and am Chairperson of the Women’s Advisory Council. And I am now endowing both a scholarship for women entrepreneurs at Drexel University and a fund to seed women entrepreneurs. Advocating for women’s advancement is nice, and important. But you’ve got to walk the walk.

This might be intuitive to you, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

No offense to the gents, but overall, it’s become clear that women outperform men in business, even without being given the same opportunities. For context, women represent over 40% of all entrepreneurs in the United States. Yet, less than three percent of venture capital is invested in their companies. Meanwhile, plenty of data and statistics indicate that women are more capital-efficient than men. A recent study by the Boston Consulting Group revealed that female-founded businesses generate 78 cents in revenue for every dollar raised, while male-led startups only generate 31 cents in revenue for every dollar raised. That’s a stark difference, reinforced by First Round Capital, which reported that female-founded companies perform 63 percent better than fully male-led businesses. There are other studies like these. If that doesn’t make the case that more woman should become founders, and given the resources needed to do it, then I don’t know what else will. The data makes for a compelling closing argument.

Ok, super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders?

Executive search firms need to prioritize placing women in executive leadership roles. The search industry is the one that is operating at the top of the house, determining who is leading American business. Having more firms like DSG that regularly produce more diverse candidate pools and placements will encourage more women to take leadership and gatekeeper roles. The great Marie Wilson, who founded the White House Project, which advocates for more women running for higher office, once said, “You can’t be what you can’t see.” The more women we put into the C-Suite, then the more women in junior positions, in college, and even in high school will think, “That could be me.” Venture capital firms should commit to investing a certain amount or percentage of money in companies founded by women (as well as companies founded by Black, Indigenous, and people of color) each year. I’m not talking about some nebulous promise — I mean a hard, quantifiable number. Tweets of support on social media are nice. Action is what counts. It’s not just enough to just empower women; we must make a concerted effort to empower women of color. Women gatekeepers have a great opportunity to get involved with nonprofit organizations or grants that connect girls and young women of color with professional opportunities and resources. For example, launching diversity scholarships in specific fields/industries that align with one’s business will help usher in the next generation of women founders and encourage diversity in that space. We also need to be funneling more scholarship money to women matriculating in HBCUs. We need to reach these women where they are, and bring them forward. Black female enrollment in college went from 35% in 2000 to 41% in 2018. Not terrible. But we can, and must, do better. Powerful, established women must find ways to mentor young women who are aspiring professionals. This could include getting involved in professional youth organizations or simply helping a young female neighbor jumpstart her career or get connected to resources. Many of these young women would do anything to get guidance or advice from highly influential women with decades of professional experience. Thus, it’s critical that more female leaders make it a priority to mentor and guide younger women in their lives and offer professional guidance. We need to start much earlier and much younger. We need to get girls in middle school and high school to see the opportunities that exist for them out in the world, if they’ll do the work to seize them.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Starting a movement. Wow. That’s a big question. But I will say this, and I have said it before: you need buy-in. Particularly from corporate America. They’ll write a few checks to assuage the guilt and keep activists quiet. But if you want real change, it’s going to require a much more muscular plan. I’d require companies of significant size to set aside training and jobs for the lowest-income people in their locations. In other words, based on their revenue, they’d have to provide a certain percentage of training and jobs for those in poverty in the communities where they are headquartered. Some sort of formula. Look, companies are focused on shareholder return and I get that. But we’ve lost something important about civics in the world today. Companies also need to be good corporate citizens. We might need to operationalize something more formal to push that idea.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

What an interesting question. I’d have to say Queen Elizabeth II. I love people who have managed to hang on to power for a long time. She certainly has. But I might ask Bill Gates to join us for dessert. Seriously: how great a dinner party would that be?

