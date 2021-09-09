Juan Muldoon of Energize Ventures: “People come first”

People come first. We’re looking for teams that have “respect for the industry”: driven (but coachable) entrepreneurs that put the customer first and understand (or are willing to learn) what it takes to win in the space. We need to believe that the leadership will be able to attract resources (financial and operational) to scale.

Energize Ventures Partner Juan Muldoon brings more than a decade of experience in finance and investing. As a partner and founding member, he is integral to all aspects of the fund’s operations, including leading sourcing efforts, developing investment theses, driving diligence of potential investments, network management, and supporting and monitoring portfolio companies. Juan holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Notre Dame, magna cum laude. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for Finite State, Nozomi Networks, Zededa, and Beekeeper, and previously served on the boards of Drone Deploy and Awake Security.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you please share with us the “backstory” behind what brought you to this specific career path?

I wasn’t always on track to be in the VC world, though I figured out relatively early where my passions were.

My first job was actually selling hot dogs, believe it or not! More formally, I started my career in the finance world working at J.P. Morgan. My time there instilled a love for the rigor and framework of investing, and I found myself really enjoying my efforts in supporting the themes and theses I believed in. I spent five years there, but I realized there’s very little “investing” involved in banking and I found it hard to have a real impact on operations and direction of the companies we were supporting.

What I really wanted to be doing lay in the early stages of investing, where I could work with entrepreneurs to solve strategic issues and drive their companies forward. Beyond that, I wanted to be involved in a theme I believe in: sustainability, which I think of as something that is both long-lasting and meaningful for the ecosystem.

I went to business school at the University of Chicago because I wanted to focus on earlier stage private investments and be closer to business operations. While I was at school, I started moonlighting at angel groups, family offices, private equity firms and accelerators, because I wanted a holistic view of the private sector ecosystem.

My work with the Clean Energy Trust solidified my interest in the renewables industry. From there and through a mix of hard work and luck, I happened to be at the right place at the right time when Energize Ventures was coming together. The ethos of the firm’s mission completely marries my interest in investing in meaningful companies and doing my part to accelerate the energy transition. Today, I lead the firm’s sourcing efforts, develop investment theses, and help our portfolio companies scale, all while guiding our focus toward solutions that strengthen our energy infrastructure.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Two books that immediately come to mind are Conscious Capitalism: Liberating the Heroic Spirit of Business by John Mackey & Rajendra Sisodia and King of Capital: The Remarkable Rise, Fall, and Rise Again of Steve Schwarzman and Blackstone by David Carey & John E. Morris.

Conscious Capitalism strikes a chord in me because it pushes readers to think differently about how much weight traditional capitalism puts on shareholders’ interests at the expense of all else. When we’re thinking about what we’re optimizing for — for the short- and long-term — we need to broaden the circle of voices whose interests should be taken into account. The broader definition of “stakeholders” includes not just shareholders but customers, suppliers, communities and a much broader ecosystem that traditional for-profit enterprises traditionally haven’t really put into the mix.

King of Capital pulls the curtain on Blackstone, one of the most valuable alternative investment firms of today. I was intrigued to learn more about how founders launched the firm and redefined alternative investments. This has been helpful in framing how we think about Energize and our own role in the ecosystem.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

More than a quote, there’s a question and framework that I love for decision-making. My team hears it from me all the time (and they gave me a coffee mug with the inscription). It’s very simple: “What are we optimizing for?”

Every decision forces us to think about trade-offs, especially when we think in longer timelines (investments, career, family, etc.). As we’re evaluating options, we consider what we’re willing to give up in order to achieve something. I’ve found that being explicit about what you’re striving for helps put all of the variables in perspective.

When I started in venture, I wanted to optimize for long-term value. I wanted to work at the intersection of rapid change (technology) and more methodical evolutions (energy and industry). I wanted to work with the best group of people (teammates, entrepreneurs, LPs), and I was (and still am) very willing to make trade-offs to make that happen.

Sometimes, negotiations and trade-offs are difficult. In those tougher moments, I’ve found that having clarity about the ultimate goal helps simplify what matters most.

This framework has been helpful for many of the decisions we make at Energize: who we work with, how we think about building the firm, and how we invest our time and resources. Shifting our decision-making lens from short term to long term helps us make trade-offs (and sometimes sacrifices) more aligned to long term benefits.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

The best leaders I’ve worked with are individuals who can drive people and organizations forward with a clear cohesive vision and have a force of will that is unshakable, despite the many challenges they face. Someone who can attract strong talent and resources, and who can enable these organizations or teams to do their best. Leaders are not afraid of standing out, they embrace being different.

Many of our portfolios’ CEOs and co-investors embody this.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

First and foremost, I believe all of the investments we make at Energize will contribute to driving the transition to a more sustainable energy and industrial ecosystem.

On a more personal level, I know I’ve been very fortunate to have mentors and friends. In business school, I had this professor — his name was Scott Meadow, and he’s still at University of Chicago — who taught a course on venture capital and early investments. He had always been a great mentor for me and instilled confidence in me during a time when I needed it the most. Looking back, this encouragement and guidance has always inspired me to give back to those in their own similar journeys.

I do believe that it’s important to pass that along and teach the next wave of professionals. I’m kind of a sucker when it comes to giving people my time, and my team razzes me for how much I’d go out of my way to say yes to a coffee chat. I’m very grateful for the help I’ve gotten along the way — it wasn’t a clear path for me, so any time I have the chance to offer the same type of guidance for someone else, I try to pay it forward.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main part of our discussion. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share a few things that need to be done on a broader societal level to expand VC opportunities for women, minorities, and people of color?

Talent is evenly distributed, but opportunity is not. Many of the issues we face as a VC community boil down to access. Unfortunately, our VC ecosystem historically has been very tight-knit, and old frameworks defined who had a seat at the table and who didn’t… which is crazy if you consider that so much of the venture investor’s job is literally finding opportunities before they are obvious. That is changing in an important way now, but there’s still so much more that we can do.

For starters, we need to be more conscious and deliberate about looking for opportunities specifically where founding stories and founding teams are unique or different. Oftentimes, this might involve an underrepresented founder — today, less than 3 percent of VC dollars go toward BIPOC organizations, which means we’re leaving a lot of opportunity on the table.

Change also needs to happen across the stack. Limited partners need to dedicate more money to diverse general partners, who need to dedicate more money to diverse founders, who are solving diverse problems. We need to throw away old standards for what makes entrepreneurs successful or what patterns investors need to match. These conventional standards are backward-looking. Our job as VCs is to look forward.

I’m proud to sit on the board of Chicago:Blend, a nonprofit focused on evening out the tables and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within the Chicago technology investment ecosystem. We try to bridge the talent gap as much as possible. We curate lists of qualified candidates for new opportunities; dedicate resources to underrepresented founders looking for mentorship; and collect information around portfolio and investment firm diversity (true to Chicago, very data-driven). Then we analyze and publish these insights on an annual basis to make sure we’re continually tracking toward progress. It’s a small step towards opening the doors of opportunity here in Chicago, but we’re seeing improvement, which gives me hope for the future.

Can you share a story with us about your most successful VC investment? What was its lesson?

The most successful companies in our portfolio share a few common traits: visionary leadership teams with deep “founder-market fit”, a product that meaningfully re-writes the way their sectors operate, and a business model that helps the space get bigger overall as the digital transition in energy and industry accelerates.

Our portfolio is addressing underlying markets that are changing and growing dramatically, and the most successful companies are levered to that transition. They need resilient cultures that understand what it takes to win in complicated industries.

Perhaps the best part of our portfolio’s success stories is that, while their progress today may seem obvious, they were overlooked at the time of our initial investments. Additive manufacturing, rooftop solar design software, electric vehicle infrastructure, and several other areas we’ve supported have had their share of doubters. As a team, Energize does best when we can bring an edge in sourcing or diligence knowing where industrial budgets are growing and then helping the entrepreneurs we work with commercialize and scale. Having that customer-centric insight helps us drive conviction in our process, and knowing that success is not always a straight line helps us be patient while our thesis plays out.

The other lesson has to do with scale. When we launched Energize several years ago, I remember my partners and I discussing how the exit landscape for energy & industrial software has been improving over the last decade, generating liquidity and opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors. Five or six years ago, those were few and far between.

Today, we see that the markets created in the intersection of software and industry are massive and are maturing to a point where they can support huge standalone players. The defining companies of these categories are still being minted today, and the outcomes are far bigger than investors have anticipated.

Can you share a story of a VC funding failure of yours? What was its lesson?

If you’re investing behind a company based on what you want it to be, what you think it could be, you’re opening up a whole lot of problems. If you run into a technology that you believe should be adopted because it makes so much sense, but people aren’t willing to pay for it yet, take a step back. It is easy to fall in love with a technology, the market, a team, a story or a vision. But at the stage of companies we invest in, if customers haven’t fallen in love with it yet, maybe it’s not ready for your investment.

There was one sector we had been looking at for about six or seven months around efficiencies in distributed assets. It was a really compelling story with what we thought was great technology, a founding team we loved, and value we knew we could add in helping to lean in, commercialize and accelerate their business. But the more we talked to our network of prospective customers, we took their feedback that this wasn’t a priority set for them yet.

Expectations have to align with reality. For us, having that commercial angle is important. We have the benefit of being able to access that through our corporate network and LP base. When we don’t pull the trigger in a scenario like this one, it’s often because the feedback we have gotten is that the market’s not ready.

Can you share a story with us about a problem that one of your portfolio companies encountered and how you helped to correct the problem? We’d love to hear the details and what its lesson was.

At Energize, our edge is being close to the energy and industrial customer. We love to help entrepreneurs understand how utilities, power companies, energy providers, manufacturing companies, and other industrial buyers think. Having an industry-specific roadmap about sales cycles, pricing, and partnerships

With early stage companies serving the intersection of software and complex industries, we often see a “technology to value gap”. What I mean by that is that deeply technical entrepreneurs and CEOs focus on the technical importance of their company and may struggle to present the business value their potential customers will gain from the product. We have one company in our portfolio where, in the early days, every employee — including the CMO — had an engineering degree! While being product-led is crucial in our industry, we help CEOs package value in a way that makes sense for the buyer.

For later stage companies that have demonstrated product-market, efforts to optimize go-to-market motions and drive sales efficiency become more important. Sometimes that’s as simple as more explicitly building vertical-specific resources focused on energy and industry — these customers want to by something that feels “native” to their world. Once we’ve identified that budgets are allocated for a pain point, we help entrepreneurs optimize pricing strategies, improve customer retention, and move up-market.

One consistent “area of need” for the portfolio regardless of stage is access to resources: we’re always looking for sales, marketing, customer success, and engineering talent for our portfolio companies.

Is there a company that you turned down, but now regret? Can you share the story? What lesson did you learn from that story?

There’s a quote that someone I admire deeply: “You can’t focus on the investments you didn’t make. You can only focus on the ones that you did make.” It sounds so simple, but it’s true. That said, hindsight is 20/20, and a couple of companies we came close to pulling the trigger on (but didn’t) turned out to be great.

One company was in the utility software space. We identified this startup as having a unique advantage, but it quickly got taken off the market through an M&A right as we were structuring the investment but before we could actually invest (now a billion-dollar+ story). Another was in resource efficiency. The reason we passed on that one was because we wanted to make sure we could be helpful, and it wasn’t 100% clear at the time how we could — and it’s important for us to be giving our companies the support that is actually needed.

In both these instances, though, I still stay in touch with and maintain great relationships with their CEOs. Through the due diligence process, you get to know them and really root for their success. At the end of the day, this is a people business. When you’re investing in a company, you’re partnering with a CEO or founder or management team — and oftentimes for longer than most marriages in the U.S. last. Early stage investors may need to underwrite for 7–10 year holding periods. So we want to make sure these are people we really want to work with — even if we can’t cross the finish line for whatever reason.

Super. Here is the main question of this interview. What are your “5 things I need to see before making a VC investment” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

At Energize, we center our diligence process around five key categories: team, product, market, economics and deal.

People come first. We’re looking for teams that have “respect for the industry”: driven (but coachable) entrepreneurs that put the customer first and understand (or are willing to learn) what it takes to win in the space. We need to believe that the leadership will be able to attract resources (financial and operational) to scale.

Beyond the product’s technical capabilities and advantages versus the status quo, we hone in on “product to pain point” fit. Is there a real problem looking for a solution, or is this a solution looking for a problem? Through our diligence and our industrial reach, we try to identify the budgets that companies are allocating to solve the problem. If budgets aren’t there yet, odds are the problem isn’t significant enough. We look for signs of pull from investors and our customer set, rather than push from tech companies.

Like everyone else, Energize looks for “large and growing markets” — with the wrinkle that we try to find the intersection of digitization and sustainability. We think those two twin tailwinds will drive growth for decades to come. As the energy and industrial sector goes through transitions, operators are trying to find new ways of working and new assets to deploy. We seek companies whose success will accelerate those transitions and enhance the whole ecosystem.

On the economics front, I like to ask whether the engine matches the race. Is the unit model (gross margins, growth rate, sales cycles, etc.) aligned to the market? Many entrepreneurs assume that the enterprise sales model for energy or industrial customers will be the same as for technology customers or other B2B customers. The reality is that it’s not — sometimes the race feels more like the Paris-Dakar than the Indy 500 — and we need the engine to be able to handle it.

All of that boils down to the deal: how do we structure an investment so that our interests are aligned? We want to join our portfolio’s boards and be very engaged as the companies scale. These are long-term relationships with lots of ups and downs, and we want to be the CEO’s first call.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There’s definitely a call to action in saying there’s a massive opportunity ahead of us in driving this clean energy transition forward. It’s going to take all the talent we can get to meaningfully change how these ecosystems work. There are few opportunities that are both clearly beneficial for society while also being large financial opportunities. I think this shift to the energy transition and more sustainable industries is one.

If I could inspire more people to get engaged through their talents, resources and organizations, I believe that would have a catalytic effect in driving and accelerating it to steer how technology of today and tomorrow will impact the industry around us.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

My dad has been a big figure in my life, and I’m lucky we’re very close. I’d love to be able to “go back in time” and have breakfast with a younger version of him, say when he was my age. That would be fun and unique.

These days of living in Zoom make me wish I could bring all the Energize CEOs together for lunch or a good dinner!

