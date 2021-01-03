We can often be consumed by the clutches of life that we forget our blessings and the simple things that should be celebrated. We can often feel bogged down that we live in a mediocre way, waiting for the weekend to come, waking up on repeat wondering when the cycle will end. Yet, joyful moments bring us those feelings that make us feel alive, they remind us of what it feels like to really feel positive emotion.

When you feel positive emotion from the world around you, you become consciously aware of your surroundings and nature. The cool breeze that tickles your ears as you jog or walk through the local park, the chattering birds as they communicate to one another through song, the belly laugh that makes your eyes water which fills the room with positive energy. The adrenalin from the music that moves through you that words just cannot express and the glimmer that shines upon you from the night sky that brings you a sense of calm and peace. Joyous moments are with us every single day yet often go unnoticed and unappreciated. Until the time of course, when we reminisce over moments that we may have taken for granted because we no longer have those times anymore. Which we’re all guilty of.

Joyous moments that bring me the most meaning usually involve children in some way because they haven’t yet been acclimatized to the adult world we are focused on and are consumed by. The words they speak are often innocent and true. Their curious minds ask questions that hadn’t crossed our thought path and their poignant comments, that may ruffle a feather or two, are usually on point! While no harm is intended, it’s joyful because it’s innocent, it’s refreshing and it’s a glimpse into a world that can at times feel so far from your own.

Other joyful moments for me, are those times where you can bring yourself back to that child-like wonder, where your mind is free and open to the world around you; without a tainted viewpoint due to a negative reaction or experience. Like taking time to lie on your back in the grass and find the shapes in the clouds, to playing in the park when no one is around to grabbing your hairbrush and singing and dancing along while making silly poses in the mirror. In these moments you are 100% free to be you, no judgments, no second thoughts, just acting on impulse because the mood takes you to a place you dare yourself to go. It’s liberating, it’s fun and it’s a world we need to claim back!

The most recent memorable joyful moment for me, I must say, was on Christmas day when the hand-made canvas paintings were opened by my friend’s twins who were aged two. Their excitement for what they saw radiated across their whole being; their eyes wide, their smiles beaming, their actions and reactions to their gift was priceless. Whilst my paintings were in no way masterpieces, they were made with love and this was reciprocated which for me, was a wonderful joyous moment and one I’ll always remember. This and all the other wonderful joyous moments I encounter day-to-day highlight to me that it’s never about money, it’s not about how much something costs or about getting the next best gimmick. It’s about sharing an experience, making time for people and providing warmth and love through our actions. It is these moments that leave lasting imprints within our minds and inside our hearts and it is these moments that can leave an impression that lasts a lifetime.

