Joy Schoffler of Distinctive Edge Partners: “A clear plan as to where you want to go”

A clear plan as to where you want to go. Being a powerful woman in my mind is about building a life that achieves all your goals just not your work goals. To do this, I have a six-month, one-year, three-year, five-year and ten-year plan. I look at where I want to go in life what I want to do then make sure I am taking the right steps to get there. It is not always perfect, but it helps set me in a direction that allows me to make choices and take actions that move me in the right direction.

Joy Schoffler, Principal of Distinctive Edge Partners, is an award-winning global communications, marketing and investor relations strategist, dedicating to serving clients innovating throughout the industrial and defense sectors.

She helps those working to build, protect and advance civilization, articulate the value they provide, make game-changing connections, drive growth and protect assets.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I grew up in a small town where poverty was a part of life. There were no professional role models to be found so I spent my days reading. I looked to the characters in books and the shows I watched growing up to learn about what other options existed and what might be possible for me. It was through this reading that my passion for entrepreneurship spouted roots.

While, I would like to say that I excelled at school, the truth was I struggled until high school when it became clear that the only way that I would break the cycle was through education. I began to work very hard and ended up receiving scholarships to college. At 20 I enlisted in the Army.

While in basic training 9/11 happened. I was mobilized shortly thereafter finishing up my AIT schooling. I spent a year on active duty, during that time I finished my associates degree and got awarded a Green to Gold scholarship to become a Reserve Officer through ROTC.

The leadership I received along with my passion for business lead me to work for an up-in-coming real estate investment firm, The PPA Group (now Casoro Group) which grew rapidly from four to 75 people over a two-year period. The leadership lessons I received there being part of a rapidly growing investment firm led me to want to work alongside other business leaders helping them drive growth and protect assets.

At the end of 2008 I had given birth to my first child. With the turmoil in the real estate market, I decided it was the perfect time to do the most important job — being a mother. While I loved my time with my daughter, I missed building and growing companies, so I started consulting. At the PPA Group we used powerful messaging and media relations as tools to grow the company and raise the capital needed to acquire over 250 million dollars in multifamily real estate. As a systems person I looked at the process and repeated it with consulting clients leading to extortionary results. This growth led me to launch my first PR firm, Leverage PR. The firm worked across technology, financial services and promoted global innovation by representing the Economic Ministries of Japan and Brazil and SXSW, among others. The firm also served numerous financial services firms, resulting in significant AUM increases. I sold the firm in 2017 and went back in house helping the Casoro Group launch and scale a public non-traded REIT.

Although, I loved my time there my mother was terminally ill, and I needed to focus on family. While, spending time with family and traveling I was also building and managing an investment portfolio, I started to reach and invest in cybersecurity, hardware, IOT, maritime and defense markets. This led to a role serving as a Partner at Ascendant Industries, a private equity firm working across defense, maritime and industrials. This time in the defense markets led me to want to get more ingrained in helping companies solve our nation’s largest issues.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

Our country is facing enormous challenges. Extreme weather is weakening our infrastructure. Cyber warfare has enabled enemy combatants to wreak havoc from afar. Supply chain disruption and the potential for trade wars makes the need for independence more urgent than ever.

While the future may look bleak, I am a firm believer that innovative organizations will find solutions to many of our world’s biggest challenges.

I saw this phenomenon in action daily, before I sold my communications firm, Leverage PR. We worked with innovators in hardware, IOT, cybersecurity, blockchain, AI and machine learning. We promoted global innovation, representing the Economic Ministries of Japan and Brazil and SXSW, among others.

Helping to articulate how these technologies could change industries and ultimately the lives of customers was inspiring. Working with them, to solve business problems, make game-changing connections and scale was incredibly satisfying. Most importantly, we could see our work’s impact: industries were forever changed, companies grew faster, served more customers and made more money in the process — lives got better.

While I loved serving in leadership within the private equity space over the last five years, the impact that I can make for a single fund or enterprise is limited. As a global citizen and a parent, I feel a deep responsibility to use my talents to make a broad impact.

I launched Distinctive Edge Partners to work with organizations dedicated to moving our world forward through innovation. We serve clients advancing technology across industrials, logistics, manufacturing, cybersecurity, energy, aerospace and defense among other areas. We believe these industries will have the biggest impact on our world in the coming decades. We help those working to build, protect and advance civilization — to articulate the value they provide, make game-changing connections, drive growth and protect their brands.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting aspect of my career has been the ability to shape industries through education.

In 2014, blockchain was known as the technology which ran bitcoin and did not have a respected reputation. Representing a blockchain infrastructure company, Factom, I devised a strategy to motivate potential customers to go on record with Factom talking about blockchain’s application in banking, government infrastructure and other highly conservative industries. This resulted in a cover story in the economist as well as dozens of other high profile media placements. It served to educate the marketplace, giving a concrete and credible story which was easy to understand about blockchain’s application. It also had the added benefits of bonding potential customers to my client, highlighting their value to VCs and creating a flurry of inbound activity. We then leveraged those stories to secure invitations to speak at the World Bank, U.N. and many other high-profile organizations.

Seeing the impact my work made educating industries which were not traditionally open to innovation has been awe inspiring. Getting to work alongside companies deploying solutions to solve our nation’s most pressing problems is one of the most fulfilling careers I can imagine.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Be a Planner — Start with the end in mind. Having worked with numerous companies scaling and raising capital from conception to eight and nine-digit revenue growth and funding I have found starting with a solid plan of what they want to accomplish is key. You must know where you are going to get there. Starting with the end in mind and backwards planning leads to identifying and speaking to the right target-audiences, both in person and digitally. You can spend a lot of time and money pursuing the wrong strategy if you don’t start with a clear vision of what you hope to achieve.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I think society sees women as their base of support, from being the moms who are there to wipe your tears after a hard day at school to being the ones who up-hold social and family support infrastructure. However, I don’t believe that must be the case. You can be a good mother, wife and daughter and still excel professionally. However, you did need to build your village. That for me has meant staying longer in a smaller house, not having a brand-new car or forgoing other luxuries at times so that I could pay for a nanny when my kids were young and a weekly housekeeper. Having someone to do the day-to-day tasks so that I could accomplish what needs to be done. At times it has also meant not doing everything at once. Making the decision to sell my previous company or leave when my mom was ill and then go back to it when I could achieve it all has helped me keep the balance I needed in life. It is also important to not be too hard on yourself in the process. Guilt is a useless emotion — learning from mistakes and moving on is critical to success.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I started my first PR firm, Leverage PR with a toddler and an infant. The firm grew rapidly going from five to seven figures in its third year. I had a lot of travel and missed daily events that I felt a lot of guilt over. I thought to be successful I had to do it all and had a lot of guilt when things did not work out. As I have gotten older, I have come to realize that being careful about what you say yes to is more important than anything. You have to plan from the start as to where you want to go in life and be thoughtful about what you say yes to, so you have time and energy to do the things that matter most for your long-term goals.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Don’t burry your light. For every person who feels uncomfortable that your brightness illuminates their lack — there are a dozen women looking at you as an example of what is possible for their lives. Focus on them. Find friends who uplift you and shine in their own right, then praise them. As they are likely going through it too. People need examples, and for many you may be the light they need in their darkest times.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

As a society we need to encourage women to build a network of support and share examples of how it is done. That is why I love this series so much! It is ok for others to pick up the kids and run them to the millions of practices and activities they have. It is ok to have a housekeeper or get help with the daily chores of cooking and cleaning. It is ok to expect that support from your partner. If you have kids remember it was a 50/50 effort making that kiddo, raising it should be too.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I have been lucky that nothing comes to mind. Just the standard people underestimating what you are capable of situations.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Being expected to do it all and criticized when they don’t.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

What was difficult for me, as I know it is for many was letting go and delegating. Early on in my career I would give-a-way tasks to my team and then I’m embarrassed to say micromanage the process. Now I follow the principal of working with the highest caliber team I can afford, setting goals, giving them time to achieve those goals and setting KPI’s to ensure the outcome is what it needs to be so my clients succeed.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

The tipping point for me was realizing it all starts with what you say yes to. By only taking on clients that I know my team can be successful with and staying laser focused on my industry I have been able to build on the synergies which occur with specialization. I then make sure that I allocate the time needed to achieve the client goals and those expectations and outcomes are clearly communicated. This provides the base I need to be successful and not feel like I need to work every night and weekend, like I used to when I was young.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I think putting your best foot forward is always important in every aspect of one’s life including beauty. With that said, the lucky among us age. We do not look the same when we are 55 that we did at 35. Focusing too much on the superficial beauty is a road to failure and unhappiness. What value you provide for others is what is critical in life. How people feel about themselves when they are around you is often the impression you leave them with. I think looking the best you can is important but what is critical is being the best to those you encounter.

How is this similar or different for men?

I think it is the exact same.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

A clear plan as to where you want to go. Being a powerful woman in my mind is about building a life that achieves all your goals just not your work goals. To do this, I have a six-month, one-year, three-year, five-year and ten-year plan. I look at where I want to go in life what I want to do then make sure I am taking the right steps to get there. It is not always perfect, but it helps set me in a direction that allows me to make choices and take actions that move me in the right direction. Hire the best people you can afford. In today’s labor market this can feel like a tricky one. However, building a team that can achieve goals without you with maximize your ability to have the life you want. Make sure your team understands your goals and the business goals you are trying to accomplish — even if they are junior staff start training them on the impact their work makes to help you achieve your overall goals. This will help them develop the ability to think strategically and make them more autonomous. The more you can make things happen around you without your direct involvement the better. Set realistic deadlines. When thinking through what you are trying to achieve in life and business it is critical that you give yourself and your team the time to make it happen. This all goes back to the plan. Make sure that you are thinking through time to get work done, approval and all the other steps needed. Also, ensuring you are not taking on projects with last minute deadlines, when possible, will help you avoid a lot of the stress and ensure you are setting yourself and team up for success. While emergencies come up work hard to make sure they are not self-imposed. Automate where possible. When you can’t let go. Take an inventory of your life. What can you automate? Grocery delivery? Automated scheduling of appointments? Using tools like Calendly can save you a great deal of back and forth and make it easier to streamline processes. Look for ways you can streamline both professionally and personally. Automation is not just for your professional life see how and where you can automate aspects of your daily household tasks as well. When you can’t automate let go of things that don’t matter much. Having nannies who were also amazing cooks over the years my family was spoiled. I HATE to cook. However, it falls on me on more weekdays than not. My family hates crock pot food however, I don’t have the time of desire to cook in-depth meals. In the end I have let go and have an — you didn’t cook it you can’t complain policy in my house. I also started my kids on chores early. Sure I have to rewash the pots from time to time but it is teaching valuable lessons and I am not doing it all. It makes for a way happier family life in the end. Be kind to yourself and others. As a busy professional it can be easy to be heads down and focused on your goals. Make sure to look up and see those in front of you. People are going through a lot of challenges these days, the more you can put yourself in their shoes and work to be kind the easier life will be for everyone, and the more people will want to help you achieve your goals.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have lunch with Adele Ratcliff, Director of Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) Program at United States Department of Defense. She is working to solve some of our nation’s biggest issues right now. She is working on a national level to help re-establish the manufacturing trades workforce that has fallen off in recent years which is critical to keeping people employed, keeping businesses and home running, and ensuring America’s national security. I would love to meet with her to understand how industry can help make this happen. My goal in life is to work with businesses keeping our economy going and our country safe.

