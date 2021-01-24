Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Joy Cometh in the Morning

I find my starting line for a new day in the morning, but perhaps yours is at another point in the day. No matter when you summon your senses to embrace a new day, know that joy may await in the simplest of tasks. You can make some of them special because they draw you in as a single point of focus momentarily blurring the countless other things that vie for your attention.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The stillness of the morning is my sanctuary and my enduring reward that welcomes me to each new day with a quiet blessing that says to me: “Give this moment to yourself.”  It may seem odd to relish the early morning that many others shun with covers over their heads; “sleeping in;” or using alarm clock tricks that either prolong the nightly slumber or silence the ringing alarm clock.  I invite you to the 4am “read-in” or “breathe-in” complemented by early morning bird chatter and the cawing of blackbirds as clarions a new day.

Early morning is a time to behold the blank canvas of your new day; to co-create with the unknown and the divine presence of miracles that animate and orchestrate the unfolding story of another day.  I hear silence that is really a steady hum of life that invokes a rhythmic dance of thoughts moving effortlessly into consciousness.  I awaken without a clock between 4am and 6am. After a brief transit through my wake-up routines that include water and eye drops, I begin a half hour stretch program before jotting down my agenda for the day. 

Joy is nestled in this time that I allot for me alone before I am launched into the hyper-speed of activity that defines my day, even though I am in retirement. Be forewarned, you can actually be busier in retirement than in your full-time work life or even your quarantined existence.  Without the morning for me, I can find no solace in the daily grind, nor satisfaction in progress because my foundation requires restoration derived from a morning of peace and solitude.

As I ready myself for the day, I find a little more joy beyond reflection and movement to discover it in my makeup case. I wash, hydrate and moisturize my skin in a simple routine; applying a light amount of foundation to even my skin tone. I gaze in the mirror and think about colors and textures for the clothes I will wear. The last and most joyful part of my morning process is the application of lipstick with a brush. This final step provides me with a lovely sensory experience that is absolutely luxurious.  The use of a brush elevates this mundane task with an unrushed present moment awareness and intention that is simply sublime.  Taking any routine task and doing likewise can infuse our daily lives with multiple sources of joy.  If you can do this, you may find that each day will become a marvelous thing made up of magical moments of splendor. The possibilities are endless, and so are the opportunities for joy.

    Sharon Cadiz, Ed.D. at 747 Seminars

    Dr. Cadiz is an educator, writer and national speaker with a record of professional engagement that spans four decades. She is a fierce advocate for social justice and human rights, as well a recognized authority on interpersonal trauma and its impact as a root cause of many issues such as substance use disorder; mental illness; suicidality; intimate partner violence and child abuse. Dr. Cadiz is a published author and former Director of Best Practices for Reality House, Inc. a community based treatment program for individuals struggling with issues of addiction, mental health and interpersonal trauma. She is also the CEO of 747 Seminars which focuses on promoting projects and initiatives devoted to personal development, wellness and holistic life management. Dr. Cadiz is proud to be a weekly contributor to the Woodside Herald which has been in publication for over 87 years serving the public.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    By GaudiLab/Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    12 Executives Who Get Up Before 6 am on How to Become a Morning Person

    by Lindsay Tigar
    oxygen/ GETTY IMAGES
    Well-Being//

    If You're Not a Morning Person, It Might Not Be Too Late

    by Shira Miller
    Community//

    Perfect AM schedule can make you the Perfectionist

    by Pias

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.