“Joy comes from the inside.”, with Michelle Ruiz

Fast food and diet and a sedentary lifestyle can affect how we perceive life. A change in diet and incorporating healthy habits can really change your mood. Additionally, a connection is sometimes difficult, at least in big cities, people are so busy with their lives and working that sometimes spending meaningful quality time with family and friends isn’t a priority, and I believe that connection and a sense of belonging are the base of happiness.

Ihad the pleasure of interviewing Entrepreneur Michelle Ruiz, the Founder and Director of Espáñate Professional Spanish Lessons. Born in Malaga, Spain, Michelle has more than 10 years of experience working in Education and is a believer in the power of positive reinforcement and confidence. She teaches Spanish to children through very energetic, fun and engaging sessions at Preschools, Public Schools, Charter Schools and Community Centers in New York City.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always loved children and have a great connection with them, so it was easy to choose it as the path to follow. I love working with children because they are very spontaneous, they respond to your energy and they give so much love. There is nothing more rewarding than seeing a kiddie enjoying and learning thanks to us.

What does it mean for you to live “on purpose”? Can you explain? How can one achieve that?

To live on purpose for me is the passion behind of what we are doing, what moves me to waking up every morning and keeps me going every day, and to always focus on the big picture of the actions that we are taking.

Do you have an example or story in your own life of how your pain helped to guide you in finding your life’s purpose?

Yes, of course, I was very heartbroken before I came to the United States, and I really needed to escape from it. Thanks to the pain I was feeling, I was able to have the courage to take a year off to come to New York to center myself and live a new experience. Obviously, I never went back!

The United States is currently rated at #18 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low?

I believe it’s because you have to work a lot to make a living and life can get stressful.

Also, fast food and diet and a sedentary lifestyle can affect how we perceive life. A change in diet and incorporating healthy habits can really change your mood.

Additionally, a connection is sometimes difficult, at least in big cities, people are so busy with their lives and working that sometimes spending meaningful quality time with family and friends isn’t a priority, and I believe that connection and a sense of belonging are the base of happiness.

To have a purpose in life, for many years I would feel an emptiness in my professional life because I didn’t have a sense of direction. The moment I found my reason to do what I do every day it all changed, and now I feel very grateful for every opportunity.

Also last but not least, I think it’s been a huge change in me to train myself to feel grateful for the small moments in life. This has been training, that fills me with joy and I have to practice it every day. Before this, I wasn’t so happy.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The more success I have, the better service I can give to my clients. I love helping people. Having more time has given me more opportunity to spend more time doing more for others. Also spending money on personal development and business has given me the opportunity to improve the way I show up and to improve systems in my business.

What are your 6 strategies to help you face your day with exuberance, “Joie De Vivre” and a “ravenous thirst for life”? Can you please give a story or example for each?

I wake up every morning and I write 10 things I’m grateful for and thank them individually.

I do the same at night, I review the whole day and think of all the good things that happened.

I have my monthly goals that I read them every day, and the routines that make me happy, such as my morning coffee at Starbucks, my gym and quality times with my friends.

I always have time to play, I am a bit goofy, I’m always doing jokes and playing around, I guess that spending so much time with children is what it has.

When I worry or feel insecure I go back to my mantras, I trust myself and I love myself and use them to move through it until I feel better.

I’m always saving money and investing it in my business or personal development, but I do practice self-care, it makes me feel good about myself. Routines such as manicure, pedicure, hairdresser, and massage are an essential part of feeling good about myself.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that most inspired you to live with a thirst for life?

I am constantly reading and listening to business and personal development books, I’m very addicted to audible. The last books that I listened to and I’ve loved have been Build an Empire from Elena Cardone, which is really inspiring and has had a great impact on me, I want to buy it on paperback to study it. I’m now in the middle of The Power of Vulnerability from Brené Brown which is also so good that I can’t stop listening to it.

The last paperback book that I’m finishing right now is from Anik Singal and it’s called escapE, about entrepreneurship and the stages you have to go through to become successful.

The book that is my bible and doubled my income is the Secrets of the Millionaire Mind by T. Harv Eker.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” that relates to having a Joie De Vivre? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Joy comes from the inside. I have really had to dig deep and work on being happy every day, healing all the parts of me that were stopping me from being happy.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m growing my business to developing the different disciplines in Spanish. We just started with Yoga in Spanish and parents and schools love it! I’m very excited about this. We are collaborating with different summer camps and doing activities such as Yoga in Spanish, cooking in Spanish, dance, and theater in Spanish, experiments in Spanish.

I really believe this will accelerate the process of learning Spanish; it’s the closest experience I can give children to immersion. When children experience the language in different areas or disciplines and integrate the language physically at the same time as they speak it, it makes them live the language and also retain it faster.

I’m also working on my first book, Spanish to Travel, and my first online course for adult students. This will be an easy guide with written and pronunciation guidelines to communicate effectively when traveling to a Spanish speaking country.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Thank you for your words. Definitely kindness, it goes a long way. Not one act of kindness is ever wasted. It can change someone’s life.